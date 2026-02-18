Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warns that rapid AI advancements could cause a “painful” disruption to the workforce, potentially eliminating up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs in the next 1–5 years. He views AI as a general labor substitute, risking high unemployment (10-20%) and inequality.

In 1812 the British government created an Act of Parliament which made the destruction of mechanized looms, or knitting machines, a capital felony and hence a crime punishable by death. The Act was implemented as a result of so called Luddite attacks on machines.

It should be noted that in many cases the so called Luddites were not raging against the machines taking jobs, but against the employers who failed to provide them with a ‘living wage.’

According to the esteemed historian Eric Hobsbawm, the Luddites had: “no special hostility to machines as such,” their actions were in fact, “a normal means of putting pressure on employers.” Hobsbawm wrote: “Such misconceptions are, I think, due to the persistence of views about the introduction of machinery elaborated in the early nineteenth century.” Adding:

This sort of wrecking was a traditional and established part of industrial conflict in the period of the domestic and manufacturing system, and the early stages of factory and mine. It was directed not only against machines, but also against raw material, finished goods and even the private property of employers, depending on what sort of damage these were most sensitive to. Thus in three months of agitation in 1802 the Wiltshire shearmen burned hay-ricks, barns and kennels of unpopular clothiers, cut down their trees and destroyed loads of cloth, as well as attacking and destroying their mills.

Essentially Luddites were the early trade unions and not raging specifically against the machines but seeking a ‘fair wage’ for the employees by rioting and causing damage to business owners’ property by any means to press their case.

The misconceptions of the actions of the Luddites led to poor legislation and policy in the United Kingdom.

We risk a similar blindness today. In a recent Financial Times interview, Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of AI at Microsoft indicated that “most tasks will be fully automated in 18 months”. Nonsense, I say.

In late 2016, AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton stated that it was “completely obvious that in five years deep learning is going to do better than radiologists,” famously advising that “we should stop training radiologists now”. Yet, as research by Works in Progress shows, there has been a significant growth in employment of Radiologists. Instead of replacing radiologists, AI has become a tool that complements their work, such as by flagging urgent cases (e.g., blood clots) or automating routine measurements.

Will AI Impact Jobs?

It is clear that AI can, with the right prompt, write research reports, build software, hold a conversation, and diagnose medical conditions. At UniCredit Bank in Italy, the CEO claims that one process, the Credit File for business loans, used to take six weeks; however, they built an AI solution within one week that now delivers results in 14 minutes with 98% accuracy. They expect to reach 100% accuracy soon.

Will it replace human labor? I think we are asking the wrong question. The question is not whether artificial intelligence will impact jobs. It already has and will. The Bureau of Labor Statistics can revise payrolls downward by hundreds of thousands while output holds steady and economists call it productivity. Executives can announce that entry level hiring has cooled in AI exposed sectors while insisting nothing fundamental has changed. Researchers can report that productivity growth has nearly doubled after a decade of stagnation, let’s wait for the data in March. These are not speculations. They are data points. They tell me that something structural is underway.

At the same time, other researchers observe that when workers adopt generative systems, they do not work less. They work more. Tasks expand. Boundaries between work and non work blur. Multitasking intensifies. The promise was relief. The outcome, at least in the short term, is acceleration. I believe this tension is the core of the present moment. We are told that AI will free us. We are shown evidence that it stretches us.

And then there are the economic modelers. Economists who build task based frameworks argue that the central effect of automation is not simple replacement but job transformation. Occupations are bundles of tasks. When one task is automated, the remaining tasks increase in importance. Wages do not respond only to exposure but to the entire portfolio of a worker’s skills. In some projections, moderate exposure raises wages while extreme exposure reduces them sharply. Analytical skills may lose value. Social and non routine manual skills may gain. The distributional story is complex, mildly progressive on average, but deeply uneven within occupations.

Researchers at the Yale Budget Lab find no significant aggregate labor market disruption to date; they note that shifts in job composition were already underway well before the widespread adoption of generative systems. While some observers attribute the recent rise in youth unemployment to AI exposure, analysis from the Economic Innovation Group and the Financial Times suggests that broader macroeconomic factors remain the primary drivers.

The behavior of individual firms reinforces this view. Survey data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York shows that most companies using AI are currently choosing to retrain their existing staff rather than cutting headcount. This underscores a vital truth: displacement is only one possible channel of impact. In the current environment, upskilling and the creation of entirely new roles are playing an equally significant role in the labor market’s evolution. We are not seeing a simple subtraction of workers, but a complex recalibration of what those workers do.

Who Is Right?

I read these arguments and I feel both reassured and unsettled. Reassured because history suggests that work mutates rather than vanishes. Unsettled because mutation is not painless. When a task disappears, a person does not become an abstract adjustment margin. They become someone who must relearn, relocate, renegotiate their identity.

The current debate splits into two loud camps. One camp invokes the ATM and the spreadsheet. Automation in the past created new categories of work. Bank tellers multiplied after cash machines. Accountants flourished after Excel. Productivity is the cheat code of prosperity. If each hour yields more output, the pie expands. I understand this logic. It is elegant. It is empirically grounded in long arcs of data.

The other camp listens to chief executives who predict that half of entry level white collar roles could disappear. It watches layoffs framed as efficiency gains. It studies youth employment dips in AI exposed roles. It sees a generation that has done everything right and still faces the prospect of obsolescence before middle age. This camp worries less about averages and more about agency. People derive meaning from what they do. Remove the doing and you unsettle the being. The fear is not only lost income but downward mobility, the quiet humiliation of slipping from the professional class into something more precarious. A society can survive productivity shocks. It struggles with status shocks, especially when those shocks reorder who commands respect and who must ask for it.

The Ladder

There is a deeper complication inside this second camp that we are only beginning to articulate. Modern professions depend on apprenticeship. Junior associates once reviewed documents not because document review was glorious work, but because it trained their judgment. Young engineers once wrote repetitive code not because repetition was noble, but because it built intuition about systems. If AI absorbs the grunt work, the ladder itself may thin. How does one acquire supervisory judgment without first supervising oneself through tedium? If we eliminate the training ground in the name of efficiency, we may discover that we have optimized away the very conditions that produce expertise.

I do not fully belong to either camp. I believe the economists are correct that technology often raises aggregate productivity. I also believe that aggregate productivity is not the same thing as growth that serves human flourishing. If AI is deployed primarily to reduce headcount and compress labor’s share while concentrating ownership of the systems that replace it, then what looks like growth may in fact be a redistribution of power. Output can rise while agency falls.

The most persuasive framework I have encountered does not ask whether AI automates jobs but which tasks it automates within them. When document review in law firms becomes machine executed, junior associates may lose billable hours. Yet the same associates may spend more time with clients, negotiating, advising, exercising judgment. When code generation becomes machine assisted, engineers may shift from writing functions to specifying systems, designing constraints, managing risk. In this view, the question is not disappearance but migration. Where does the rigor go? If AI handles the code, rigor moves to specifications, tests, constraints, risk tiering, and increasingly to ethics and liability. When the machine drafts the contract or generates the code, it is still the human whose name is on the brief and whose license is at stake. If AI drafts the first version of a report, rigor moves to framing the problem, validating the output, and standing behind the consequences of error.

Comparative Advantage

This migration has consequences. It privileges certain traits. Supervisory judgment. Social intelligence. The ability to decompose a problem into machine digestible components. The patience to verify rather than to produce. Workers whose comparative advantage lies in narrowly analytical tasks may see their returns diminish. Those whose strength lies in coordination, persuasion, repair, or care may find new leverage. That is not a moral judgment. It is a shift in relative prices.

Yet I still hesitate. A model can show that average low wage workers gain three percent while high wage workers gain one. It can show dispersion increasing within occupations. But models abstract from dignity. They do not capture the humiliation of downward mobility or the anxiety of permanent competition with a machine that improves every quarter. They also do not capture the cognitive debt that accumulates when systems evolve faster than humans can understand them, the growing gap between the complexity of our tools and our capacity to audit, question, and truly comprehend them.

I believe the central risk is speed. If task reallocation unfolds gradually, institutions can adapt. Education systems can update curricula. Firms can redesign roles. Governments can recalibrate social contracts with deliberation, experimenting with portable benefits, wage insurance, or explicit human in the loop mandates in high risk domains. But if AI compresses a decade of adjustment into a year, the political consequences may outrun the economic ones. A society can survive productivity shocks. It struggles with status shocks.

Power

So will AI impact jobs? Yes. It will alter the composition of tasks within occupations. It will reward some skill bundles and discount others. It may intensify work before it reduces it. It will likely raise measured productivity. Whether it produces genuine growth depends on governance and values. If firms treat AI as a tool to elevate human output quality rather than to maximize short term labor savings, then the transformation can broaden capability. If they treat it purely as a cost cutting device, the gains will accrue narrowly and resentment will widen.

I think the honest answer is that AI is less an employment story than a power story. It reallocates not only tasks but control over production, information, and coordination. The labor market effects are the first visible symptoms of a deeper reordering. We can respond by counting carefully, by modeling rigorously, by designing institutions that match verification effort to risk, we can put in place the elements for a universal basic income. Or we can wait for the surface to crack and then pretend we are surprised. I do not think AI will take all jobs, yes it will take some jobs and that could spiral unemployment above 10%. What I fear above all is that it will take our agency.

There is no putting AI back inside the box, it is advancing faster than we can adapt, and the consequences will reshape our future in ways we are only beginning to understand. The choices we make now will determine whether we remain the architects of our society or merely the auditors of its machines. I am not certain of the outcome, because I believe that work is more than a line in a productivity table. It is how individuals participate in a shared project called a society. If AI is to reshape that participation, then the argument cannot be settled by GDP alone. It must be settled by what kind of agency we are willing to preserve.

Stay curious

Colin

My old blog, Robotenomics, has many articles on the AI, Robots and Job destruction debate.

Image - Jo Lin on Unsplash