I have been thinking a lot about imagination recently. I think the vast majority of people fail to imagine that the developments under way in AI, are already ahead of what the public debate still frames as hypothetical. I will write more about this fact later this week. In the meantime, I read a terrific little book on imagination.

The Little Prince

We like to think of imagination as the child’s domain, a birthright of the young and unencumbered. Our stories are filled with images of exuberant kids conjuring friends from shadows and worlds from sidewalk chalk, while adults are the grey bureaucrats of thought, seeing only the hat and never the boa constrictor digesting its elephant, or imagine similar stories from The Little Prince. But psychologist Andrew Shtulman, in his book, Learning to Imagine: The Science of Discovering New Possibilities, proposes a more sobering truth: imagination is not a native gift lost with age, but a cognitive skill most of us never learn to wield. He insists:

“Forty years of research on how people reason about novel possibilities reveals that the glorification of children’s imagination is misguided.”

The popular folklore about children being more imaginative than adults is a mistake, charming, perhaps, but scientifically unsound. When studied closely, children are not natural innovators. They mimic rather than invent, obey rather than question. They play house, not hypercube. And when confronted with the improbable, they often declare it impossible, not because they lack imagination, but because they lack the cognitive structure to imagine plausibly beyond what they already know. As Shtulman puts it, children “prefer imitation to innovation in general” and conflate improbability with impossibility.

So if children are not paragons of imagination, what are we to make of the adult who dismisses new ideas out of hand, who scoffs at the possibility of climate reversal, technological rewilding, or moral revolution? Here, Shtulman offers the insight with force: the adult imagination is not much better. It is not that we lack the capacity to imagine otherwise, but that we are too anchored to the status quo to do so usefully. Our hypothetical engines are shackled to the actual. When asked to imagine a new animal, we slap an extra horn on a rhinoceros. This failure of invention isn’t a lack of a ‘spark’; it is, as Shtulman shows, a failure of structure.

“Unstructured imagination succumbs to expectation, but imagination structured by knowledge and reflection allows for innovation.”

What Shtulman articulates with rigorous clarity is that imagination is not a spontaneous efflorescence of the mind, but a cultivated architecture. It is built, not born. And like all architecture, it is constrained by its materials. We can only imagine the future using the bricks and scaffolds of the past. This is the hinge of Shtulman’s argument: to think beyond what is, we must rely on what has been. Imagination, it turns out, is profoundly conservative.

“When we use imagination to contemplate far alternatives – to innovate or fabricate – we’re not tapping into an innate appreciation for the extraordinary; we’re coopting a tool designed to explore the ordinary.”

This is not necessarily a failure. In fact, Shtulman argues that imagination evolved not for wild speculation but for mundane survival. Its primary function is not artistic creation or visionary ideation, but practical simulation. Planning dinner, developing a scientific argument, deciding which train to catch, these are the arenas in which imagination does its quiet work. It is a tool for navigating the near-counterfactual, not fantasizing the impossible.

But this everyday utility comes at a cost. Because our imagination is tethered to probability and social convention, we routinely fail to recognize what is merely improbable as still possible. Shtulman calls attention to how children, and adults, tend to conflate what is unconventional with what is impossible, especially under cognitive strain. In milliseconds, our minds reject not just the immoral but the unfamiliar. The diner who stirs the fly back into the soup and declares it a new form of protein does not register as creative, but as incoherent.

What makes this book extraordinary is its refusal to sentimentalize imagination. Shtulman does not trade in the usual bromides about unleashing our inner child or coloring outside the lines. Instead, he shows, with empirical patience, that expanding imagination requires more constraint, not less. The mind does not leap across conceptual chasms by whim, but by laying bridges of knowledge, testimony, principles, models. Without such bridges, the mind simply loops within the orbit of the familiar.

Examples help, but they merely airlift us to another spot in the conceptual terrain. Principles help more: they offer machetes to cut through unfamiliar undergrowth. But it is models, pretense, fiction, religion, that provide the most powerful frameworks. Not because they are true, but because they are manipulable. They let us simulate without consequence. They let us fail in peace.

“You have to represent reality before you can tinker with it, to know the facts before you can entertain counterfactuals.”

Shtulman’s core claim is not that imagination is dying. It is that imagination, to be worth anything at all, must be re-learned, systematically, deliberately, and often in opposition to what we intuitively believe. Imagination is not the act of looking away from reality. It is the act of looking harder at it, and then asking, despite every habituated reflex, what else might still be possible.

The key to expanding the imagination is not forgetting what you know but learning something new.”

This is the book’s moral edge, and it is not hidden in obscure sentences. When children judge something impossible because it violates expectations, and adults do the same, we find ourselves in a society that cannot imagine the end of fossil fuels, the transformation of justice systems, or the restructuring of time. We confuse what has not happened for what cannot happen. We call it realism, but it is really just defeat.

And so the argument circles back, not to the child, but to the adult willing to learn like a child again, not credulous, but curious. Not whimsical, but rigorous. This is the new imaginative act: not fantasy, but counterfactual precision. The ability to say, with full knowledge of why it might not work, “but what if it did?”

In the end, Shtulman does not preach a gospel of imagination. He issues a curriculum. Read the examples. Master the principles. Learn from the models. Imagination, properly understood, is not a talent. It is an education, and one we can no longer afford to fail.

Colin