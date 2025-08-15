I am often asked in comments and email to give some background to my career path and life experiences. So this is a start…

I am English, not a Brit, not from the UK, English. Although my family come from the Isle of Lewis, I was born in England, that makes me English!

I did not grow up near royalty in Norfolk or Buckingham Palace. My skyline was not the silhouette of Parliament, and my school soundtrack wasn't the tribal chants of a great rivalry, although Jerusalem came close. I grew up on the banks of the River Tyne, and Bamburgh. There was heavy industry, most notably ship building and tanks. Metal on metal, men on overtime, a landscape of effort without elegance.

But in that unapologetic noise of industry, a certain kind of genius was brewing. A beautiful dissatisfaction. You could find it in a boy named Gordon Sumner, who lived 20 doors away from my grandparents and whose father delivered milk to our family. Who sat in the same classrooms as I did, albeit a few years apart, and with a silence that was louder than most. The world would know him as Sting. A few bus stops away, the Knopfler brothers were twisting the dials on their amplifiers, coaxing sounds from their guitars that would become Dire Straits.

We didn't know it then, of course. We just saw the grit. We saw our fathers’ faces after a shift, carrying wounds they would never speak of, wounds they would drink or smoke or punch into the plaster walls of their homes. We were surrounded by a profound, masculine silence. And somehow, impossibly, those boys turned that silence into sound.

Which brings me to the song. If you click the link, you will hear it: Brothers in Arms.

Is it the best song ever written? That question is as absurd as it is necessary. It’s a bit like asking if the Sistine Chapel is the best ceiling ever painted. Technically, it can be debated. Existentially, it overwhelms all contenders. Because sometimes, in the rarest of alchemies, a piece of music doesn't just describe a time, or reflect a war, or lament a loss, it becomes the thing itself. It is the ache. The fog. The finality.

I regularly, listen, to The Telegraph Road, Private Investigations and The Cranberries: Dreams, which was shared with me many years ago.

But the Brothers in Arms…

“These mist-covered mountains / Are a home now for me,”

Mark sings in that gravelly near-mutter that pretends not to care, but devastates anyway. There is something geological in that voice, something sedimented. It's not the voice of a general. It's the voice of a soldier, still wet from the rain, speaking to a comrade with a bullet in him.

It brings back memories of my time in the Falklands! I left school, and like my father joined the military. I was to be a Chaplin, not a fighter When I was on the ship enroute two songs played over and over again…Paint it Black by the Rolling Stones and Brothers in Arms. I knew the significance on the ship journey back from that island of war, of fire, carnage and mayhem:

Through these fields of destruction / Baptisms of fire / I’ve watched all your suffering / As the battles raged higher / And though they did hurt me so bad / In the fear and alarm / You did not desert me / My brothers in arms

To understand the brilliance of Brothers in Arms is to understand the sleight of hand Dire Straits mastered. The song isn't anti-war in the cloying, righteous way so many protest songs are. It doesn't moralize. It doesn't shout. It bleeds. The guitar solo a slow, deliberate wail, does more than any lyric could. It sounds like a man remembering how to cry, which I, like many of my brothers in arms, had to learn.

Why does it matter that this came from the Knopflers, from my neighborhood? Because what we heard in those streets, what we saw in the lines of our fathers' faces after a shift at the shipyard, wasn't tragedy in the abstract. It was history in the present tense.

Sting, in his way, did it through precision and philosophy. Listen to “Russians,” and you'll find a man interrogating geopolitics with a schoolteacher's diction and a monk's despair. But Mark Knopfler, he spoke around the wound. Brothers in Arms is elliptical. It circles the pain like a war veteran circles the name of a friend he cannot say out loud, there are too many that haunt us.

I remember one winter, years after they had all gone off and made their fortunes, I was with a veteran soldier colleague in my home town when we heard the song playing from a pub. A man, sitting outside, slumped over his pint of beer, and as the guitar faded out, he said, to no one in particular, “That’s about us, that is.” Not me. Not him. Us. As in, those who carry something unspeakable.

There is no perfect song. But there are perfect collisions, of time, talent, sorrow, and restraint. Brothers in Arms is one of them. It refuses the temptation of climax. It ends, not with a bang, but with a kind of acceptance that is more brutal than any explosion.

And maybe that’s the measure. Not the song that makes you feel victorious. But the one that lets you mourn, to cry, without embarrassment. The one that makes room for you to sit beside your ghosts and just be quiet together.

So, yes, perhaps it is the best song ever written. Not because it says everything. But because it knows what not to say.

I never thought I would get out of those streets. But somehow I did.

Stay curious

Colin