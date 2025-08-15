The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norman Sandridge, Ph.D.'s avatar
Norman Sandridge, Ph.D.
Aug 15

Thank you so much for sharing your story, Colin. I have loved Dire Straits forever, but I never knew this history. Brothers in Arms is played at an incredibly powerful moment in the series finale of The Americans, S6: E10. I highly recommend if you haven’t seen it. It’s not real life but just about as powerful as a work of art can get.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
Marginal Gains's avatar
Marginal Gains
Aug 16

I am glad you got out of those streets. Thank you for making me think about something new or interesting three times a week.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Colin WP Lewis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture