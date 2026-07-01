The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Marginal Gains's avatar
Marginal Gains
Jul 1

Excellent post!

I agree that the AI race is being misdescribed. It is not ultimately a race for the best model, the largest data center, or the most advanced chip supply chain. Those things matter, but they are inputs. The real race is over: which society/country can reorganize itself fastest and most intelligently around this new capability?

History suggests that technology often exists long before it is fully implemented. The delay is usually not technical beyond the deployment phase, as enough infrastructure is built over time. It is social and institutional: organizational rigidity, lack of political will, resistance to changing habits and status, and the benefits many actors derive from preserving the old order. I do not think AI will be any different. The winners will be the countries, firms, schools, and governments willing to adapt rather than merely purchase the technology. And the United States is in a strange position: it has the cast, the budget, the special effects, and the best cameras, but it has not yet agreed on the story or even the plot.

That is why the agency seems central. If AI is controlled by a small number of firms and states, it may concentrate cognitive, economic, and administrative power in ways democracy struggles to supervise. But if AI becomes cheap, widely available, and embedded in education and entrepreneurship, it could have the opposite effect: expanding human capability.

This requires a different national agenda. We should not prepare young people only to leave college and look for jobs. We should prepare them to use technology to build things: companies, tools, services, civic institutions, and local solutions. Entrepreneurship has to become much more common, not reserved for people with elite networks or venture-capital access.

That means education must teach problem discovery, judgment, building, sales, financial literacy, technical fluency, and responsibility. The government has to lower the cost of starting companies through simpler regulation, better access to funding and loans, public computing, startup-friendly procurement, and portable benefits. AI should become as cheap and accessible as electricity, so that millions of people can experiment with it.

The democratic question is therefore not only whether AI can be regulated, but whether AI can be distributed widely enough to strengthen citizens rather than manage them. If AI becomes centralized intelligence, democracy weakens. If it becomes a distributed agency, it may help produce a renaissance. Without that shift, democracy itself will struggle to survive the concentration of power this technology makes possible.

This Bloomberg Opinion summary (https://tinyurl.com/2wmtsrxb) points to the same deeper issue: AI companies are no longer just competing for products or markets; they are becoming geopolitical actors in their own right. That makes the distribution of AI capability even more urgent.

As Leonard I. Sweet put it:

"The future is not something we enter. The future is something we create."

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Marcie Geffner | Mostly Books's avatar
Marcie Geffner | Mostly Books
Jul 1

What I would like to know is: where is the leadership today anywhere in the world to take societies away from the bad path and toward the good path?

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