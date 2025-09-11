This post is based on discussions with students on my AI course. Their phones show they spend between 5 and 8 hours per day on social media. Predominantly on Tik Tok and Instagram. I use this discussion to kick start a program to build, ironocally, an AI app to reduce doom scrolling! I average out at 4 hours scrolling based on scientific research.

The Half-Life of Attention

Imagine losing 2.5 years of your life over the next 20 years without even realizing it. This is what certain apps on our phones do, they suck away half our ‘free’ hours.

We call it scrolling. As if it were something quaint, an idle gesture, no more dangerous than turning the pages of a book. But the scale is staggering. Four hours a day is not just “screen time.” It is a quarter of your waking life. And worse: three of those hours are stolen from your free time, the only portion of the day that is truly yours. Work is a cost borne by you to your employer, chores belong to your household, but your free time, that six fragile hours after dinner and on weekends, is your only territory of self-rule. And you are giving away half of it.

It is tempting to treat this as a private failing, an individual weakness of will. But the evidence is clearer: it is a system, meticulously engineered. As Sean Parker, Facebook’s first president, admitted in 2017: “The thought process was: how do we consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible?” They succeeded. The architecture of our attention has been colonized by design.

The Arithmetic of Loss

Let us put the drain into numbers, because figures etch themselves more deeply into the mind than abstractions ever could.

Each year, four hours a day of scrolling comes to 1,460 hours , or 61 days , two entire months.

In five years, that is 304 days : ten months.

In ten years, it is 608 days : a year and eight months.

In twenty years, 1,217 days: three years and four months of your life.

But remember the finer point: if three of those four hours come from your free time, then what you are really giving away is not just life in the abstract, but the most human hours of life, your evenings, your quiet mornings, your weekends. Over twenty years, that is 912 days: two and a half years of free time erased.

We tend to shrug this off, because an hour here or there feels trivial. But as Robert Caro liked to remind us, power is not in the grand gestures but the accretion of small controls. An hour a day is not a trickle. It is a river. And rivers carve canyons.

The Mask of Leisure

Scrolling passes itself off as leisure. We tell ourselves it is “connection,” “information,” or “relaxation.” But leisure has always meant something else. Josef Pieper, writing after the wreckage of the Second World War, defined leisure as ‘a condition of the soul… a form of silence, an inner absence of preoccupation, a capacity for non-activity.’ Leisure regenerates; it prepares the mind for thought, for play, for wonder.

Scrolling does the opposite. It mimics the stillness of leisure while smothering its possibility. It promises connection yet yields isolation; it offers information yet floods us with noise; it poses as rest yet leaves us restless. We walk away neither nourished nor restored, just emptied.

And it is precisely our leisure hours that history suggests are most vital. Think of Lincoln reading Euclid by firelight after days of labor; or Virginia Woolf walking the streets of London, notebook in hand, catching fragments of thought. Free time is not a luxury; it is the workshop of selfhood. When we trade it for distraction, the cost is not measured only in days lost, but in selves unlived.

The Politics of Attention

We should not treat this as merely an individual failing. It is a political economy. If, as Rhodes wrote of nuclear power, the struggle was over “who controls the chain reaction,” then today the struggle is over who controls the feedback loop of your attention. The platforms are not neutral conduits. They are refineries, extracting your time and repackaging it as profit.

This is why the phrase “wasted time” is both true and misleading. The time is wasted for you, but it is not wasted in the system. It has been harvested, monetized, sold. The hours you scroll are already accounted for on someone else’s balance sheet. In the economy of distraction, your attention is the raw material.

And what is lost is not only private. When vast populations spend half their free hours in curated streams, democratic life itself bends. Political campaigns no longer seek to persuade in speeches or debates but to manipulate in microbursts, calibrated to the same metrics that keep you scrolling. The thief of time becomes the drain of sovereignty.

The Arithmetic of Reclamation

To moralize is too easy. To abolish technology is naïve. The real work is to recognize the scale of the loss and to stage, even in small acts, its resistance.

Take back an hour. That single act restores 365 hours a year: two full weeks of life. In five years, two and a half months. In twenty, nearly half a year. An hour a day reclaimed is enough to write a book, to train for a marathon, to rebuild the depth of your own attention. It is not heroic. It is common sense.

And perhaps this is the wager: that by treating our time as the scarce resource it is, we can begin to undo the quiet dispossession. In Caro’s chronicles, power is always revealed in the slow thefts, the unseen reconfigurations of daily life. Our phones are Robert Moses in miniature, seizing the small plots of our attention until we look up and realize the landscape has been remade.

The Choice

The hardest question is not whether scrolling is “bad,” but whether you recognize yourself in the time you spend. Twenty years from now, when you look back at the arithmetic, will you be able to say: I chose this? Or will you discover, too late, that half your free life was subcontracted to an algorithm?

Time cannot be refunded. It can only be reclaimed now, in the present tense. Every hour is a chance to decide, surrender or resist.

Because in the end, attention is not just what you look at. Attention is what you become, and what you choose to become is still within your grasp.

