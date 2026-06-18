The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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The One Percent Rule
2d

A comment from email: "An inspirational essay!

The history and future of the world:

Imagination inspires construction, construction often produces failure, failure spurs refinement."

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Stephen Fitzpatrick's avatar
Stephen Fitzpatrick
2d

This reminds me a bit of Louis CK's line "Everything is amazing and nobody is happy."

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