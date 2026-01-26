“People don't just believe dumb things; they actively resist further learning rather than let go of those beliefs.” ~ Tom Nichols

Late last year I was having diner at a friends house, the dining room lit by a single lamp and light from the wood fire, the kind of light that makes everyone feel more certain than they should. My friend and I were talking about artificial intelligence, not in the abstract but in the domestic. Homework. Screen time. His 9 year-old child using a generative tool to draft an answer more quickly than a textbook ever allowed. Her teacher’s note had arrived earlier that day, cautious and measured, suggesting limits, context, supervision. My friend, whom I respect, intelligent and articulate, waved it away. “I’ve looked into it myself,” he said, “and she can only benefit from its frequent use.” Case closed.

What struck me was not defiance, but calm. No hostility toward teachers, no distrust of engineers, no sense of rebellion against authority. Just a settled conviction that further explanation would be redundant. Years of research into cognition, learning, and attention had not been argued against. They had simply been bypassed. The conversation moved on, lighter, relieved, as if something tedious had been cleared from the table. The cost appeared later, in the form of longer screen hours, eroded boundaries, and a quiet confidence that complex systems could be managed by familiarity alone.

Curiosity Replaced

That feeling stayed with me. I began to notice it elsewhere. Climate models reduced to screenshots. Military history flattened into timelines. Economic claims delivered with the confidence of someone who has read three summaries and feels finished. What unsettled me was not error. It was completion. Curiosity replaced by self-certainty.

Only after this pattern began to repeat did the question surface. Not whether experts are flawless, or whether authority deserves obedience, but something more basic and more troubling. Does expertise still matter when learning is treated as a closed task?

I later found a name for this feeling. Reading Tom Nichols excellent The Death of Expertise, I recognized it immediately. He describes a culture in which ignorance has been recast as autonomy, where rejecting expertise becomes “a way for Americans to insulate their increasingly fragile egos from ever being told they’re wrong.” Nichols is not mourning lost authority. He is diagnosing a habit of mind.

A central driver of that habit, he argues, is the modern information environment. The internet has not merely given us more information. It has altered how we think. Nichols describes a shift from learning vertically to browsing horizontally, from study to suspicion. Vertical learning is the slow, focused effort of drilling into a single subject long enough for depth to replace confidence. Horizontal browsing skims across many surfaces, creating the illusion of breadth while quietly sacrificing understanding. We have become detectives rather than students, scanning for clues that confirm what we already believe.

Fragmented Confidence

This “power browsing” produces a veneer of mastery without depth. People do not emerge better informed. They emerge armed with fragments, confidence, and a sense of completion. Search rankings feel neutral, but they are not. Nichols notes that the ordering of results alone can shift political perceptions, quietly reinforcing belief while preserving the illusion of autonomy.

All of this leads to what may be Nichols’s most important claim. Expertise is a relationship, not a credential. In a democracy, experts advise. Citizens and elected leaders decide. When that division holds, disagreement is productive. When it collapses, decision-making becomes reckless. Policy turns anecdotal. Legislation becomes emotional. Authority is neither trusted nor responsibly challenged.

That relationship demands civic virtue from both sides. Experts must explain rather than retreat into jargon or contempt. In a digital age, that obligation includes the exhausting but necessary work of translating complex data into public understanding, even when the audience is impatient, skeptical, or openly hostile. But citizens, too, have obligations. Nichols is blunt about this. Democracy is not a passive condition. It is a job. Listening to experts is not submission. It is intellectual humility, the discipline of recognizing the limits of one’s own understanding. In a culture of completion, admitting what we do not know becomes a radical civic act, and curiosity itself begins to look like resistance. When citizens refuse that discipline, Nichols warns, they do not liberate themselves. They make their democracy vulnerable, either to ignorant demagogues who promise certainty or to a slow slide into authoritarian technocracy masquerading as efficiency.

Worship of Ignorance

His central claim is as stark as it is unfashionable. Expertise is not dead, but it is under sustained attack. The problem, he argues, is not skepticism but hostility. “The United States,” he writes, “is now a country obsessed with the worship of its own ignorance.” This is not the old suspicion of elites or professors. It is something colder. A belief that every opinion deserves equal standing, regardless of how it was formed.

What makes Nichols persuasive is his refusal to romanticize experts. He is explicit, almost impatient, about their failures, because he knows they will be used anyway. Vietnam. Thalidomide. Challenger. These examples circulate endlessly, not as cautionary lessons but as universal solvent. Nichols sharpens the point with a detail that stays with me. The same expert culture that put Neil Armstrong on the moon, he reminds us, also “landed a lot of less famous American men” in the jungles of Vietnam. Skeptics rarely mention both facts in the same breath.

Thalidomide functions in the argument the same way. It is invoked as a self-explanatory rejoinder, a trump card against medical advice. Doctors were wrong once, therefore doctors are always suspect. Nichols dismantles this logic patiently. The drug’s horror is real, but so are the thousands of other medications proven safe by decades of expert testing. To reject all medical expertise because of one catastrophe, he writes, is like remembering “one plane crash and ignoring billions of safely traveled air miles.” In a rational culture, that distinction would be obvious. In ours, it is contested.

Acts of Arrogance

This habit of selective memory explains why Nichols is so careful to separate fallibility from fraud. Experts can be wrong. They can even be disastrously wrong. What they are not is interchangeable with people who have done no sustained work at all. Yet public debate increasingly treats those positions as morally equivalent, or worse, treats expertise itself as an act of arrogance.

The consequences of this attitude become impossible to ignore in what is, in effect, Nichols’s central case study. He recounts how Thabo Mbeki, then president of South Africa, rejected overwhelming medical consensus about HIV in favor of ideological alternatives. This was not a clash between experts. It was a refusal to accept expertise as such. The result was not an academic disagreement or a policy experiment. By the estimates Nichols cites, the decision cost well over three hundred thousand lives and led to the births of some thirty-five thousand HIV-positive children whose infections could have been prevented. Nichols does not dramatize this episode. He does something more unsettling. He presents it as the predictable outcome of treating conviction as a substitute for knowledge. What Nichols forces me to confront is not the disappearance of knowledge, but a change in temperament: a widening refusal to accept that knowing something well is different from knowing something at all.

Nichols begins from an uncomfortable place. He insists that expertise is not dead, but it is in serious trouble. The problem is not that we lack doctors, engineers, or scientists. The problem is that we increasingly resent or distrust them.

“We do not have a healthy skepticism about experts: instead, we actively resent them, with many people assuming that experts are wrong simply by virtue of being experts.”

I recognize this resentment instantly. I have watched it surface in seminar rooms, online exchanges, policy debates, and casual conversation. It presents itself as democratic virtue. Nichols strips that costume away and shows the engine underneath: pride in ignorance, and hostility toward correction.

I Googled It

One of the most bracing moments in the book is Nichols’s insistence that this hostility is not driven by the uneducated. Quite the opposite. He shows again and again that the fiercest rejection of expert advice often comes from people who have just enough education to believe that a Google search bar confers mastery.

“It almost seems that they go online to avoid reading in the traditional sense.”

I believe this is one of the book’s central insights. A little knowledge does not humble. It inflates. Nichols is careful to anchor this intuition in well-studied psychology, drawing on what is known as the Dunning–Kruger effect: the pattern by which people with the least competence are often the most confident in their judgments, precisely because they lack the expertise required to recognize their own errors. It produces the confidence to argue with oncologists, epidemiologists, and economists while insisting that disagreement itself is a form of oppression.

Nichols does not sentimentalize experts. He is explicit about their failures. I find this important, because it removes the easy escape hatch. The argument here is not that experts are always right. It is that they are more likely to be right than people who have done no sustained work at all. That claim sounds modest. In our current climate, it lands firmly. I find myself thinking about how often we treat expertise as optional until the consequences arrive, and then pretend the damage was unforeseeable.

I was struck by Nichols’s description of expertise as a relationship rather than a credential. Experts advise. Citizens decide. That division is not elitist. It is functional. When it collapses, democracy does not become more vibrant. It becomes reckless. Nichols is unsparing about this point. A public that cannot distinguish evidence from assertion does not become empowered. It becomes manipulable. I believe this is the book’s quiet political warning.

There is also a moral demand here, and it cuts both ways. Nichols does not let experts retreat into jargon or self-pity. He argues that professionals have abandoned the public square, preferring the safety of peer approval to the messiness of explanation. I find this critique persuasive and uncomfortable. Expertise that refuses to teach invites rebellion. Silence breeds contempt. He writes: “Experts have a responsibility to educate.” “Voters have a responsibility to learn.”

Discipline

What lingers for me after reading this book is not a longing for deference, but a renewed respect for discipline. Knowing something well takes time. It takes failure. It takes the willingness to be wrong in front of other people who know more than you do. Nichols reminds us that this process is not a threat to democracy. It is one of its preconditions.

I do not believe The Death of Expertise is a lament for a lost golden age. It is a warning about a present habit of mind.

We have confused access with understanding. We have mistaken confidence for competence. We have treated correction as insult. Nichols forces me to see that this is not merely exhausting. It is dangerous. And the danger does not come from experts wielding too much authority. It comes from a culture that refuses to recognize expert opinion at all.

Stay curious

Colin