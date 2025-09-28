Image: The Library of the University Ignatianum, in Krakow, Poland

“And whether or not your brain is impelled by the air that once impelled mine, through the act of reading my words, the patterns that form your thoughts become an imitation of the patterns that once formed mine. And in that way I live again, through you.” ~ What’s Expected of Us (Exhalation), Ted Chiang

Luminous Time

I remember once, as a child, sealing a glass jar filled with hot air and watching the lid collapse inward as the contents cooled. I didn’t have the language then for pressure differentials, but I knew that something invisible had changed the shape of the world. It was a private discovery: air was not “nothing,” and emptiness had weight.

Years later, when I first read about James Clerk Maxwell’s impish thought experiment, the famous Demon standing at the door of a sealed chamber, sifting fast molecules from slow ones, I felt a jolt of recognition. Our lives, I realized, are lived inside that jar. We push against lids we cannot see, and then are shocked when they finally cave.

The Demon is not a Victorian curiosity. It is the quiet, constant sorting of our days: algorithms curating our feeds, bureaucracies classifying our worthiness, even our own memories deciding which moments to keep and which to discard.

Maxwell’s Demon was meant to trouble physics. In 1867, when he proposed it, the Second Law of Thermodynamics, entropy’s inexorable rise, seemed almost metaphysical, a guarantee that order decays into disorder. The Demon broke the spell. If information could be gathered and used without cost, then order might be coaxed back from chaos. A century later, Claude Shannon would show that information is not a metaphor but a measurable quantity, as real as heat. And today, in an era of machine learning and mass data, the Demon has been reborn as code, a trillion-parameter clerk at the gates of the world.

Resilience

The jar from my childhood sits at the edge of this history. It reminds me that constraints feel abstract until the moment they bite. We move through invisible gradients, interest rates, social expectations, carbon concentrations, thinking the lid will hold. When it collapses, we call it a crisis. But it is only physics playing out in slow motion.

The uncomfortable truth is that we are not only the gas, jostling blindly inside the jar. We are also the Demon, sorting and being sorted, gatekeeping each other’s possibilities. Every résumé we scan, every immigration policy we endorse, every click we make on a platform’s recommendation engine is a molecular decision, this particle here, that one there. The cost of such sorting, as Maxwell dimly foresaw, is not zero. It leaves a thermodynamic and moral residue, a tax on every act of separation. And yet, it is precisely from the mathematics of that chaos that a paradoxical gift emerges. Disorder is inevitable, as James Gleick observed in Chaos, which I suggested in my post, A Love Letter To Chaos Theory and Its Prophets, the drift toward turbulence is not simply destruction but a strange prelude to new forms, and islands of improbable order arise nonetheless. That is what life is: a rebellion against equilibrium, a dance of molecules that uses energy to carve out structure. Boltzmann, the patron saint of entropy, ended his life in despair, but his equations contain a reassurance: as long as energy flows, there will be pockets of beauty.

We are one such pocket. The very fact that I can recall a collapsing jar lid, that you can picture it now in your mind, is proof that improbable things do happen. Information itself, the Demon’s currency, is not just a bookkeeping device, it is how living beings wrest meaning from a noisy universe.

Librarians for Good

In this light, our new demons, algorithms, networks, artificial intelligences, need not be jailers, keeping the lid on tight. They can be librarians. They can help us catalogue and circulate the improbable clearings where order thrives: communities that resist cynicism, sciences that solve old puzzles, economies that value sustainability over exhaustion. Entropy does not forbid this. On the contrary, it demands creativity.

And when creativity is joined across many minds, the improbable becomes routine. Collective intelligence, whether in the murmuration of starlings, the open-source software commons, or humanity’s rapid mapping of the coronavirus genome, reminds us that intelligence does not peak in isolation. It amplifies in networks. Just as no single molecule resists entropy, but together they can form a cell, no single mind can carry the burden of the world. But linked, we can build systems that breathe, adapt, and even anticipate collapse before it comes.

This is where AI belongs: not as a solitary superintelligence, a new lid pressing down upon us, but as connective tissue in the web of human thought, the Demon recast as librarian. It stands at the gates not to withhold but to circulate, not to hoard but to distribute. When AI translates a paper across languages in seconds, when it sifts through terabytes of climate data to find a signal, when it drafts a first sketch that allows a scientist or a poet to leap further, this is not superintelligence in the old science-fictional sense. It is something more human: a facilitator of collaboration.

I return to that childhood jar and imagine it differently. The lid still collapses but not catastrophically. We have learned to equalize the pressure together, to share heat across many vessels, to design jars that do not shatter but connect. Perhaps that is our task: not to banish entropy, but to weave islands of improbable order into an archipelago large enough to sustain us.

Let There Be Light

In Jorge Luis Borges’s magnificent story, The Library of Babel, he imagines an infinite library of chaotic information, the ultimate “noisy universe.” Its inhabitants are the original seekers of a signal in that noise, desperately searching for a single coherent page.

Like those librarians, we too stand before an overwhelming choice. The Demon at the gate is not an enemy. It is a reminder that choice matters. Each time we open a door for another, each time we share knowledge, each time we link our partial intelligences into a greater whole, with machines as conduits, and certainly not masters, we tilt the scales against collapse.

That is what collective intelligence is: not the fantasy of perfect order, but the lived miracle of distributed resilience. We do not conquer entropy, but together, improbably, we hold the lid a little longer, and make the time we have more luminous.

Stay curious

Colin

I think it is time to rewrite the narrative on AI. We need to balance doom with the good that AI can help us build. Of course, I will still push back against AI and cognitive decline, ownership by too few oligarchs, environmental issues, plus against those attempting to build conscious AI.