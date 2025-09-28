The One Percent Rule

Brett McKay
8h

Always appreciate your well-thought and balanced views of AI.

Cathie Campbell
9h

“And today, in an era of machine learning and mass data, the Demon has been reborn as code, a trillion parameter clerk at the gates of the world.”

Fascinating observation. As in watching any new baby born and thriving, it is the parenting that is so obvious in their abilities to interact with the world they have entered. The parents of AI have a huge role in shaping this new citizen culture joining the human family. Will AI align or rebel? Hopefully the path will create responsible AI that amplifies the strong early parenting making our merger of co-created citizenship in a complex world commendable.

