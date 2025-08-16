The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Aug 16

Another excellent post that talks about something that has fascinated me since childhood. There are a few things that always fascinated me about technology and science, and your post highlights some of those things, but here are a few more:

- The invention of the same technology or scientific breakthrough by more than one person working independently: Once we reach a certain threshold, more than one person often sees the time to combine or evolve existing knowledge to make something new. This also happens in science, which often starts by explaining something we observe in nature. An outstanding example is Newton's invention of calculus, which he used to describe the laws of gravitation and rates of change. At the same time, Leibniz developed the mathematical framework to calculate rates of change and areas under curves. Similarly, a practical working light bulb was invented simultaneously by Edison and Joseph Swan.

Why Does This Happen?

I believe there are a few reasons for this:

1. Knowledge Accumulation: When enough foundational knowledge exists, multiple individuals can independently reach the same conclusions.

2. Communication and Competition: Scientific and technological advancements often occur in parallel due to shared access to journals, conferences, and the global exchange of ideas. This has driven significant changes in the last 50 years, as information sharing has become easier and faster.

3. Technological Needs: Specific problems (e.g., better communication, energy sources) drive simultaneous innovation.

- Other things that fascinate me are people combining similar things and achieving very different outcomes. Sometimes, it is just a significant jump from the initial technology, but other times, it leads to entirely different products.

Two great examples include:

The Printing Press (1450s)

- Combination:

- Screw press (used for pressing grapes or olives).

- Movable type (adapted from earlier Chinese and Korean innovations).

- Ink and paper technologies.

- Outcome: Guttenberg's printing press revolutionized communication and knowledge dissemination, leading to the Renaissance, Reformation, and the Scientific Revolution.

- Impact: A combination of relatively simple technologies created a tool that transformed society and spread literacy.

The Smartphone

- Combination:

- Mobile phones (communication technology).

- Personal digital assistants (PDAs) for organizing tasks.

- Internet connectivity and touchscreens.

- Outcome: The smartphone became a multi-purpose device for communication, information, entertainment, and productivity.

- Impact: Changed how people interact with the world, creating industries like app development, mobile commerce, and social media.

Same technology used for a different purpose with a few modifications:

The Tractor

    - Outcomes:

      - Agricultural machines for plowing, planting, and harvesting.

      - Construction equipment for moving heavy materials.

      - Forest management for logging and clearing.

The tractor’s basic design allows it to handle heavy-duty tasks, but it has been adapted for different industries.

And another example could be

Electric Motors

   - Outcome:

     - Household appliances like fans, refrigerators, and washing machines.

     - Industrial machinery for manufacturing and automation.

     - Electric vehicles.

     - Drones for filming, delivery, and surveillance.

   - Same Technology: Electric motors convert electrical energy into mechanical motion, but they power products ranging from small household devices to massive industrial systems.

Why Does This Happen?

I think this can be explained by the following:

- Cross-disciplinary thinking: Innovations often arise when combining technologies or concepts from different fields.

- Problem-solving focus: People adapt existing tools to solve new or unrelated problems.

- Expanding technology base: As technology advances, more "building blocks" become available for creative recombination.

- Another thing that fascinates me is the dependence of science and technology on each other to advance: The interdependence of science and technology is one of the most fascinating dynamics in human progress. Science provides the fundamental understanding of natural phenomena, while technology translates that understanding into practical applications. In turn, technological advances often enable deeper scientific exploration. Here are a few notable examples of this mutual dependence:

The Microscope

- Science → Technology: The development of optics and an understanding of light refraction led to the invention of the microscope.

- Technology → Science: The microscope enabled the discovery of cells, microorganisms, and eventually germ theory, revolutionizing biology and medicine.

Space Exploration

- Science → Technology: Knowledge of Newton's laws of motion and gravitation enabled the development of rockets and spacecraft.

- Technology → Science: Satellites, space telescopes (e.g., Hubble), and rovers have provided new insights into the cosmos, from discovering exoplanets to studying the universe's origins.

Electricity and Electronics

- Science → Technology: The discovery of electromagnetic principles (Faraday, Maxwell) led to the development of electric generators, transformers, and motors.

- Technology → Science: Electronics, such as oscilloscopes and particle accelerators, helped scientists study atomic and subatomic particles, leading to breakthroughs in quantum physics.

The Discovery of DNA

- Science → Technology: Knowledge of molecular biology and chemistry guided the search for the structure of DNA.

- Technology → Science: X-ray crystallography, an advanced technology at the time, provided the data that Rosalind Franklin, Watson, and Crick used to uncover the double-helix structure of DNA.

- Impact: Enabled genetic engineering, CRISPR, and modern biotechnology.

Why This Interdependence Happens: Again, I can think of a few reasons:

1. Science Provides Knowledge:

- Science uncovers the principles of how the world works, providing the foundation for technological innovation.

- Example: Understanding electromagnetism led to the invention of radios and computers.

2. Technology Provides Tools:

- Tools created through technology allow scientists to explore deeper, faster, and more precisely.

- Example: Telescopes enabled discoveries in astronomy; particle accelerators advanced physics.

3. Feedback Loop:

- Each advancement in one field creates opportunities for the other to grow, forming a continuous feedback loop that accelerates progress.

- The Future Role of Humans in Innovation with AI (AGI/ASI):

I am also considering about our role in advancing technology and science once AI reaches a level of AGI or ASI.

- Would we still need to do any cross-disciplinary thinking to invent new things, or would it simply involve providing AI with a need, and AI would find the solution, even if it required advancements in science and technology to achieve it?

- Would AI build a solution as effective or better than humans?

- Would AI see that the same parts can combine to build something new or improve existing technologies, like humans do, or would it wait for humans to define a new need?

- Would it actively invent new things or only respond to needs?

- Would competition between nations and people still play a role?

- Will humans shift from being inventors to curators of innovation?

- Can AI truly replicate human creativity's emotional, cultural, and philosophical dimensions?

And many more similar questions.

“Innovation is taking two things that already exist and putting them together in a new way.” — Tom Freston

1 reply by The One Percent Rule
Aug 16

“autopoietic system” - “new technologies arise from combinations of old ones.” “Technology bootstrapping itself upwards.” Fascinating article.

