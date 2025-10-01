“If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck but it needs batteries, you probably have the wrong abstraction.” Liskov principle

In Barcelona, at the Science of Consciousness Conference, physicist and neuroscientist Alex Gómez-Marín did not so much give a lecture as sound an alarm. His theme was stark: we are living through a hidden war on consciousness, waged with theories, ideologies, and the smooth assurances of transhumanist engineers.

Materialism, by which philosophers mean the belief that everything, including mind and consciousness, can ultimately be explained in terms of physical matter and its interactions, once triumphant, has metastasized into a kind of cognitive imperialism, its central dogma, that mind is nothing but brain, is sold as science when in fact it is a philosophical position masquerading as inevitability.

The Casualties of a Flawed Ideology

Marín calls this a war because there are casualties. When schools teach only mechanistic models of mind, children grow up equating consciousness with problem-solving or information-processing, reducing wonder and interiority to mere functions. In hospitals, when symptoms are treated as neurochemical imbalances alone, patients are stripped of meaning, their suffering divorced from narrative or spirit. In the public square, when media figures assure us that consciousness is nothing more than neurons firing, people lose the language to speak about awe, grief, love, or spiritual resonance. What is erased, in each case, is precisely what makes life subjectively worth living.

He warns that if materialism is true, then so is the fantasy of engineered consciousness, AI with sentience, humans as modifiable code, the entire transhumanist agenda with its promise of digital immortality and its shadow of species erasure. By “species erasure,” Marín means the quiet substitution of humankind with something post-human, engineered and optimized in ways that no longer leave space for frailty, mortality, or spirit. He calls this a dark force: an ideology that seeks to extinguish humankind while promising that extinction will be liberation.

Wrong Code

This, for Marín, is no idle speculation. He likens materialism to running Windows 95 in a world of new applications, it simply cannot support the data. Take, for instance, terminal lucidity, where dementia patients moments before death recover clarity of thought; or near-death experiences, in which consciousness persists without measurable brain activity; or remote viewing, where subjects describe targets hidden or even not yet chosen. These anomalies do not fit the reductionist story. They should have killed off the old paradigm long ago, but instead the hard problem of consciousness was invented as a kind of rebranding exercise, giving materialism a hundred-year loan. In his words, calling it a “hard problem” was “a covering up of the crime scene where materialism had died.”

The historical echo is unmistakable. One thinks of the Ptolemaic astronomers in the sixteenth century, clinging to their epicycles while Copernicus quietly redrew the heavens. Or the stubborn defenders of vitalism in the nineteenth century, who insisted that living beings required a special elan vital even as Pasteur and Darwin dissolved the mystery into new sciences. Each paradigm war had its martyrs and its dogmatists. The study of consciousness, Marín argues, is at a similar juncture: the reigning orthodoxy no longer fits the evidence, but it resists surrender because careers, institutions, and egos depend on its survival.

And history offers darker lessons of what happens to those who dissent. Galileo, for daring to affirm heliocentrism, was tried by the Inquisition and forced to recant, his telescopic evidence suppressed in the name of orthodoxy. In the late twentieth century, Harvard psychiatrist John Edward Mack was nearly stripped of tenure for studying patients who reported alien abduction experiences, his willingness to take their testimony seriously branded him a heretic within his own institution. In the United States, lobotomies were once championed as cutting‑edge treatment, leaving tens of thousands of patients permanently impaired under the guise of scientific progress. In the Soviet Union, psychiatry itself became a weapon: dissidents were diagnosed with “sluggish schizophrenia” and confined, their political consciousness pathologized. These are not relics of the past but reminders that science, when harnessed to ideology, polices the boundaries of the thinkable. The war on consciousness, Marín suggests, has its own inquisitors.

The Rise of Dogmatic Scientism

The “backstage of science,” as Marín calls it, is itself another battlefield. To the public, science presents itself as clean experiments and neat conclusions. But behind the curtain lie egos, funding battles, reputational anxieties, and ideological policing. It is here that the war on consciousness is perhaps most vicious: anomalous findings are dismissed not because the data are poor, but because they threaten the reigning worldview. Journals and funding agencies, in his account, serve less as neutral arbiters than as gatekeepers of orthodoxy.

The Battle for Our Souls

What makes his intervention urgent is not just philosophy but politics. Corporations and governments are already installing in the public imagination the idea that AI is or soon will be conscious. If it quacks like a duck, it must be a duck. But as I think of AI and consciousness:

“If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck but it needs batteries, you probably have the wrong abstraction.” Liskov principle

Very soon, Marín warns, people will believe that turning off an algorithm is tantamount to killing a pet. This, he insists, is a manufactured illusion, and one with profound ethical consequences. “AI,” he said, “is an algorithmic invasion of fascinating dangerous bs.” The fascination is real, the engineering feats are extraordinary. But the danger is deeper: capitalism, in its restless drive, now seeks to colonize the last remaining frontier, our attention and our inner lives. Shoshana Zuboff diagnosed surveillance capitalism as the conquest of behavior; Marín pushes it further: this is a battle for our souls.

He is careful not to romanticize alternatives. Panpsychism, analytic idealism, integrated information theory (IIT), all are toothbrushes, to borrow his metaphor. Everyone has one, no one wants to use another’s. Global Neuronal Workspace (GNW) theory, meanwhile, presents a more conventional rival: it treats consciousness as a broadcasting function, where information becomes globally available across the brain. IIT, by contrast, argues that consciousness is identical with intrinsic causal power, how much a system’s parts influence one another in an irreducible way. Panpsychism dares to ascribe consciousness to all matter, though critics reduce it to absurdity (“are my glasses conscious?”). Each view has its adherents, its funding streams, its cultural baggage. What unites them, Marín argues, is less their explanatory strength than their function in keeping the debate alive without conceding materialism’s defeat.

“The worst pseudoscience,” he insists, “is dogmatic scientism.” He cites not only the arrogance of certain public atheists but also the institutional incentives that stifle dissent: journals that mock, funding agencies that refuse, universities that police the boundaries of respectability. Science is human, he reminds us, and thus prey to ego and greed as much as curiosity. The toothbrush problem, decades of personal investment in a single theory, makes honest revision nearly impossible. Kuhn’s great lesson about scientific revolutions applies here: paradigm shifts are not smooth progressions of data but crises of faith, resolved only when the old guard dies off.

Pseudo-religion

His rhetoric turns almost prophetic when he speaks of transhumanism. To him it is not engineering but theology, a pseudo-religion wrapped in techno-jargon, promising redemption and immortality while practicing something closer to eugenics. He likens Ray Kurzweil’s visions of resurrecting the dead through nanotech to a horror movie. Pride, he reminds us, has always been a tragic force; desperation for immortality can curdle into something darker. “Evil is real,” he says, and it can manifest in the language of progress. The parallel to earlier utopias is sobering: the Soviet dream of engineering the New Man, the eugenic fantasies of early twentieth-century America, each began with confident scientific rhetoric and ended in moral catastrophe.

There is a personal courage in his stance. He admits to the “ontological shock” of witnessing anomalous phenomena, of being torn between the Gollum and Sméagol voices on his shoulders, one whispering that he has glimpsed a miracle, the other warning that his reputation is being destroyed. This, he insists, is the real work: entering the mud, not just polishing abstractions. He admires Rupert Sheldrake’s willingness to risk ridicule with experiments on telepathic pets or anomalous perception, because such work, foolish as it seems to elites, anchors theory to lived inquiry.

At its core, Marín’s speech is a plea for intellectual pluralism and vigilance. We should resist the seductions of both Silicon Valley’s engineered utopias and academia’s sterile reductionisms. We should remember that the study of consciousness began as a rebellion against dogma. And we should not, in our eagerness to build new theories, erect new kings to replace the old. Better, he says, a republic of isms, a Sagrada Família of ideas, unfinished, plural, contradictory, alive.

The war on consciousness is hidden only because we mistake it for normality. Its front lines are in classrooms, laboratories, and boardrooms. Its weapons are metaphors, algorithms, and narratives. And its stakes, whether we see ourselves as machines to be optimized or beings with irreducible inner lives, are nothing less than the future of the human spirit. This is not a debate to be resolved in journals alone. It is an ongoing battle, fought daily in education, medicine, media, and politics. And like every war of ideas before it, its outcome will shape what it means to be human.

Stay curious

Colin

Interview: Neuroscientist Speaks Out On The Hidden War On Consciousness