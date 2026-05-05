The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Marginal Gains's avatar
Marginal Gains
6h

My two cents: We need to remember that the incentives of the technology or any industry often differ from those of the individuals and organizations they claim to serve.

This is not simply a right-or-wrong debate. In many ways, this is how capitalism works in most countries. It rewards risk, growth, scale, and measurable activity: number of users, tokens consumed, minutes spent on a website, engagement, retention, and revenue. But these metrics do not necessarily measure the value people actually receive from a product, platform, or website.

That mismatch leads to software and digital environments that are increasingly addictive by design.

So the question becomes: how do we educate people to recognize this? I think it has to start at home and the school level. Children need to be taught not only how to identify misinformation, but also how to understand when their attention is being captured, monetized, and redirected. They need to learn how to reduce doomscrolling and create space away from digital systems.

This does not mean being anti-internet or anti-AI. I am not against using the internet and AI for learning, searching, creating, and watching meaningful content. But we also need time away from these systems so we can reflect on what we have read, seen, and heard, rather than passively absorb or unquestioningly believe it.

Expertise itself is becoming more fragmented. Even sub-domains are now so large that no single person can fully understand them. On top of that, many of us work in silos and become experts only within those silos, which creates blind spots. I have been fortunate in my career to work across a wide range of roles from service desk work to managing very large projects and programs, and almost everything in between. I started on the service desk immediately after earning my computer science degree, since most software jobs in my country of birth required experience, and I had none. I helped people with computers, printers, and everyday technical problems. Looking back, it was one of the best things that could have happened to me. It taught me how to work with frustrated and angry users, something many software engineers do not learn early enough. That end-to-end exposure helped me build a broader skillset than many people around me, and it also helped me see how easily narrow expertise can miss the bigger picture.

It also taught me to ask what incentives are driving people's statements: who benefits if I believe this, what metric or outcome they are optimizing for, and whether sales, status, ideology, funding, or genuine understanding shape their advice. Over time, this has made me more careful about who I read, who I trust, and where I go for a more independent assessment. When something matters, I try not to rely on a single expert or source, but to compare perspectives from people with different incentives and blind spots, and to think for myself. This takes me back to the Royal Society's motto: "Take nobody's word for it."

I agree that this change has to be bottom-up. We cannot simply wait for it to be implemented from the top down.

The first step is to start with ourselves: to change our own habits, become more deliberate about where our attention goes, and create more space to reflect. But personal change is only the starting point. For this to last, we also need small groups, schools, workplaces, and communities to turn these habits into shared norms, practical education, and eventually institutional expectations.

Over time, people around us begin to notice that we are doing something differently. Some of them may change too. Then more people follow.

That is how this becomes a movement: not through one dramatic intervention, but through sustained personal example, shared discipline, and small groups choosing to reclaim their agency.

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Scott Joy's avatar
Scott Joy
10h

Another excellent post. Inspired me to suggest that you may want to put a short, substack bulleted summary/TL;DR at the top of your posts. For example, for today's post ...

We are currently at a hinge of history, facing a choice between, what some claim will be an automated abyss, and others claim a human-centered renewal.

> The first task is definitional, to establish that human attention and judgment are not commodities but boundaries that cannot be negotiated away. Our equivalent task is to define which uses of technology violate the conditions of human agency.

> The second task is organisational. We require a skin-in-the-game elite, small groups of committed citizens who treat the protection of human agency as a non-negotiable objective. Historical movements built networks that translated ideas into action.

> If the argument is true, then someone must act.

Change is constructed through persistence, even when the surrounding environment appears indifferent.

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