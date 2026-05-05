The Hinge of History: Reclaiming Human Agency from the Attention Economy
Lessons from the abolitionists on reclaiming our attention and agency
The contemporary attention economy is not a neutral environment; it is an engineered system that resembles an earlier addiction industry, tobacco, one that profits by exploiting human vulnerability while presenting itself as harmless consumption. As artificial intelligence extends this competition by personalizing cognitive intrusion into our judgment and preference at scale, the task of our generation is to define human attention not as a commodity to be traded, but as a boundary that cannot be negotiated away.
The Hinge of History
In May 1787, twelve men met in the upper room of a bookshop and print store at 2 George Yard in London to form a society aimed at ending the British slave trade. The country they inhabited derived substantial income from that trade, and only a small fraction of the population possessed the right to vote. Over the following decades, campaigners such as Thomas Clarkson travelled more than 35,000 miles to gather evidence and organise local committees, turning personal conviction into a form of disciplined endurance that operated like a moral steam engine. Parliamentary efforts led by William Wilberforce introduced bills year after year until the Slave Trade Act was passed in 1807. Naval patrols then seized thousands of ships and freed hundreds of thousands of enslaved people. Historians have since argued that without these coordinated efforts, abolition might have been delayed indefinitely.
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Conspiracy of Decency
In October 1943, German forces planned the deportation of Danish Jews. Warnings spread through informal networks. Fishermen, doctors, and civil servants organised transport routes across the Øresund. Within weeks, most of the Jewish population had escaped to Sweden. This was not chaos or luck but what can only be described as a conspiracy of decency, a coordinated moral counter-strike carried out through ordinary roles. The operation involved no central command and left minimal written record, yet it achieved a survival rate of nearly ninety nine percent.
In 1884, a group of young British reformers founded the Fabian Society after a split from a small moral fellowship, transforming what began as an almost theatrical ghost hunt into a disciplined political enterprise. They published pamphlets in plain language, invested in design and presentation, contested local elections, and placed members within administrative institutions, mastering the translation of complex ideas into accessible and persuasive forms. Over the next half century, many of their proposals became public policy, including expanded suffrage, public education, and social welfare systems.
Small Groups
These episodes share a structural feature that is easy to miss when we read them as moral tales. They are also expressions of what might be called moral ambition, the decision to treat goodness not as sentiment but as a project that can be organised, scaled, and sustained. They are not primarily about sentiment. They are about organisation under conditions where prevailing institutions had either failed or refused to act. In each case, a small group defined a problem that most people either tolerated or ignored, and then treated that problem as solvable through deliberate effort.
I believe this is the first correction we must make when approaching our own moment. It is tempting to describe the present in terms of scale. Artificial intelligence, global platforms, capital flows that dwarf the budgets of states. The instinct is to say that the problems are too large for the kinds of actors who once changed history. But the historical record points in the opposite direction. Scale does not eliminate agency. It shifts the terrain on which it operates. As Margaret Mead reminded us:
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”
The abolitionists did not begin with power. They began with a claim that sounded implausible even to their contemporaries. The slave trade was legal, profitable, and embedded in everyday commerce. Yet they treated legality as contingent and profit as irrelevant to the question at hand. Clarkson, travelling wide to get people to take action after his prize winning 1785 essay: An Essay on the Slavery and Commerce of the Human Species, was a Latin dissertation that won first prize at the University of Cambridge. The essay, which argued against the morality of slavery, launched Clarkson's 60-year fight to abolish the transatlantic slave trade, reached a conclusion that is almost procedural in its clarity. If the argument is true, then someone must act.
This point clearly removes the comfort of analysis as a substitute for action, to repeat ‘If the argument is true, then someone must act.’ It also reframes ambition. The founders of the abolition movement were not less ambitious than the graduates who now flow into finance or consulting. They were differently oriented. They sought outcomes that could not be monetised and could not be reduced to personal advancement.
Influence
The second correction concerns time. The Fabian Society did not win by a single decisive event. It placed people in committees, boards, and local councils. It wrote pamphlets in accessible language. It treated the slow accumulation of influence as a strategy rather than a failure of speed.
In my view this is precisely where contemporary discussions of technology go wrong. We oscillate between two positions. Either we assume that change will occur automatically through innovation, or we assume that it will arrive catastrophically and without warning. Both positions relieve us of the burden of sustained effort. The historical examples suggest a third option. Change is constructed through persistence, even when the surrounding environment appears indifferent.
Deficit of Attention
In his Reith Lecture, Rutger Bregman, Dutch historian and the author of bestselling books such as Humankind and Utopia for Realists, turns explicitly to the machine. The argument Bregman presented is not that technology is inherently destructive, but that it amplifies existing tendencies. Systems reward behaviour that captures attention, often privileging extremity over accuracy. Human interaction is mediated through platforms designed to maximise engagement rather than understanding.
The central question from Bergman’s lecture is not whether machines will surpass human intelligence. The more immediate question is whether human purposes will survive contact with systems optimised for different ends. The earlier industrial period expanded physical capacity. The current one extends into cognition, preference, and judgement. That is a deeper intrusion, not because it is more powerful in a mechanical sense, but because it operates within the domain we once treated as private.
This is where the comparison with earlier movements becomes more precise. The temperance activists identified a pattern in which a profitable industry exploited human vulnerability. Their response was not limited to personal restraint. They organised for structural change. They altered taxation, regulation, and public norms.
AI and the Hinge of History
We are currently at a hinge of history, facing a choice between, what some claim will be an automated abyss, and others claim a human-centered renewal. The contemporary attention economy is not a neutral environment. It resembles an earlier addiction industry, tobacco, one that profits by exploiting human vulnerability while presenting itself as harmless consumption. Our present technology is an engineered system that competes for time and focus. Artificial intelligence extends this competition by personalising it at scale, shifting the terrain from mechanical assistance to cognitive intrusion into judgment, preference, and attention. The result is not merely distraction. It is the gradual reallocation of human attention toward objectives defined elsewhere.
What would it mean to fight for humanity in this setting. The phrase itself risks abstraction. I prefer to anchor it in the patterns already observed. Small groups that define a clear objective. Strategies that operate across time rather than within a single cycle. Institutions that embed those strategies into durable forms.
The first task is definitional, to establish that human attention and judgment are not commodities but boundaries that cannot be negotiated away. The abolitionists named slavery as intolerable. The Fabians named inequality as correctable through policy. Our equivalent task is to define which uses of technology violate the conditions of human agency. This is not a technical classification. It is a moral one, and it requires clarity rather than consensus.
Skin-in-the-Game
The second task is organisational. We require a skin-in-the-game elite, small groups of committed citizens who treat the protection of human agency as a non-negotiable objective. Historical movements built networks that translated ideas into action. Committees, pamphlets, local chapters. The forms will differ today, but the principle remains. Ideas that are not institutionalised remain optional.
The third task is personal, though not in the narrow sense of lifestyle. The individuals in these movements altered their own trajectories. Clarkson abandoned a conventional career. Fabian members chose public service over private gain. I think this is the point at which the argument becomes uncomfortable. It is easier to diagnose systemic issues than to redirect one’s own path within them.
I return to a detail that is easy to overlook. The book and print shop at George Yard no longer exists. In its place stands an office building housing a financial firm. The physical location has been absorbed into the ordinary fabric of the city. What remains is not the structure but the decision that was made inside it.
That decision did not require certainty. It required a willingness to act under conditions of uncertainty. This is probably the closest we come to a durable definition of courage in this context. Not a dramatic gesture, but a commitment that persists when outcomes are unclear.
Somewhere, at this moment, there are rooms that resemble that book and print shop. They are not marked as historically significant. They are likely occupied by people who are not yet recognised as changing history. The question is not whether such rooms exist. The question is whether the people inside them will decide that the argument, if true, demands action, and in doing so, build not monuments in stone, but monuments in time through the choices they sustain.
A bright future is possible, and you can make a difference.
Stay curious
Colin
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My two cents: We need to remember that the incentives of the technology or any industry often differ from those of the individuals and organizations they claim to serve.
This is not simply a right-or-wrong debate. In many ways, this is how capitalism works in most countries. It rewards risk, growth, scale, and measurable activity: number of users, tokens consumed, minutes spent on a website, engagement, retention, and revenue. But these metrics do not necessarily measure the value people actually receive from a product, platform, or website.
That mismatch leads to software and digital environments that are increasingly addictive by design.
So the question becomes: how do we educate people to recognize this? I think it has to start at home and the school level. Children need to be taught not only how to identify misinformation, but also how to understand when their attention is being captured, monetized, and redirected. They need to learn how to reduce doomscrolling and create space away from digital systems.
This does not mean being anti-internet or anti-AI. I am not against using the internet and AI for learning, searching, creating, and watching meaningful content. But we also need time away from these systems so we can reflect on what we have read, seen, and heard, rather than passively absorb or unquestioningly believe it.
Expertise itself is becoming more fragmented. Even sub-domains are now so large that no single person can fully understand them. On top of that, many of us work in silos and become experts only within those silos, which creates blind spots. I have been fortunate in my career to work across a wide range of roles from service desk work to managing very large projects and programs, and almost everything in between. I started on the service desk immediately after earning my computer science degree, since most software jobs in my country of birth required experience, and I had none. I helped people with computers, printers, and everyday technical problems. Looking back, it was one of the best things that could have happened to me. It taught me how to work with frustrated and angry users, something many software engineers do not learn early enough. That end-to-end exposure helped me build a broader skillset than many people around me, and it also helped me see how easily narrow expertise can miss the bigger picture.
It also taught me to ask what incentives are driving people's statements: who benefits if I believe this, what metric or outcome they are optimizing for, and whether sales, status, ideology, funding, or genuine understanding shape their advice. Over time, this has made me more careful about who I read, who I trust, and where I go for a more independent assessment. When something matters, I try not to rely on a single expert or source, but to compare perspectives from people with different incentives and blind spots, and to think for myself. This takes me back to the Royal Society's motto: "Take nobody's word for it."
I agree that this change has to be bottom-up. We cannot simply wait for it to be implemented from the top down.
The first step is to start with ourselves: to change our own habits, become more deliberate about where our attention goes, and create more space to reflect. But personal change is only the starting point. For this to last, we also need small groups, schools, workplaces, and communities to turn these habits into shared norms, practical education, and eventually institutional expectations.
Over time, people around us begin to notice that we are doing something differently. Some of them may change too. Then more people follow.
That is how this becomes a movement: not through one dramatic intervention, but through sustained personal example, shared discipline, and small groups choosing to reclaim their agency.
Another excellent post. Inspired me to suggest that you may want to put a short, substack bulleted summary/TL;DR at the top of your posts. For example, for today's post ...
We are currently at a hinge of history, facing a choice between, what some claim will be an automated abyss, and others claim a human-centered renewal.
> The first task is definitional, to establish that human attention and judgment are not commodities but boundaries that cannot be negotiated away. Our equivalent task is to define which uses of technology violate the conditions of human agency.
> The second task is organisational. We require a skin-in-the-game elite, small groups of committed citizens who treat the protection of human agency as a non-negotiable objective. Historical movements built networks that translated ideas into action.
> If the argument is true, then someone must act.
Change is constructed through persistence, even when the surrounding environment appears indifferent.