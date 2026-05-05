The contemporary attention economy is not a neutral environment; it is an engineered system that resembles an earlier addiction industry, tobacco, one that profits by exploiting human vulnerability while presenting itself as harmless consumption. As artificial intelligence extends this competition by personalizing cognitive intrusion into our judgment and preference at scale, the task of our generation is to define human attention not as a commodity to be traded, but as a boundary that cannot be negotiated away.

The Hinge of History

In May 1787, twelve men met in the upper room of a bookshop and print store at 2 George Yard in London to form a society aimed at ending the British slave trade. The country they inhabited derived substantial income from that trade, and only a small fraction of the population possessed the right to vote. Over the following decades, campaigners such as Thomas Clarkson travelled more than 35,000 miles to gather evidence and organise local committees, turning personal conviction into a form of disciplined endurance that operated like a moral steam engine. Parliamentary efforts led by William Wilberforce introduced bills year after year until the Slave Trade Act was passed in 1807. Naval patrols then seized thousands of ships and freed hundreds of thousands of enslaved people. Historians have since argued that without these coordinated efforts, abolition might have been delayed indefinitely.

Conspiracy of Decency

In October 1943, German forces planned the deportation of Danish Jews. Warnings spread through informal networks. Fishermen, doctors, and civil servants organised transport routes across the Øresund. Within weeks, most of the Jewish population had escaped to Sweden. This was not chaos or luck but what can only be described as a conspiracy of decency, a coordinated moral counter-strike carried out through ordinary roles. The operation involved no central command and left minimal written record, yet it achieved a survival rate of nearly ninety nine percent.

In 1884, a group of young British reformers founded the Fabian Society after a split from a small moral fellowship, transforming what began as an almost theatrical ghost hunt into a disciplined political enterprise. They published pamphlets in plain language, invested in design and presentation, contested local elections, and placed members within administrative institutions, mastering the translation of complex ideas into accessible and persuasive forms. Over the next half century, many of their proposals became public policy, including expanded suffrage, public education, and social welfare systems.

Small Groups

These episodes share a structural feature that is easy to miss when we read them as moral tales. They are also expressions of what might be called moral ambition, the decision to treat goodness not as sentiment but as a project that can be organised, scaled, and sustained. They are not primarily about sentiment. They are about organisation under conditions where prevailing institutions had either failed or refused to act. In each case, a small group defined a problem that most people either tolerated or ignored, and then treated that problem as solvable through deliberate effort.

I believe this is the first correction we must make when approaching our own moment. It is tempting to describe the present in terms of scale. Artificial intelligence, global platforms, capital flows that dwarf the budgets of states. The instinct is to say that the problems are too large for the kinds of actors who once changed history. But the historical record points in the opposite direction. Scale does not eliminate agency. It shifts the terrain on which it operates. As Margaret Mead reminded us:

“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

The abolitionists did not begin with power. They began with a claim that sounded implausible even to their contemporaries. The slave trade was legal, profitable, and embedded in everyday commerce. Yet they treated legality as contingent and profit as irrelevant to the question at hand. Clarkson, travelling wide to get people to take action after his prize winning 1785 essay: An Essay on the Slavery and Commerce of the Human Species, was a Latin dissertation that won first prize at the University of Cambridge. The essay, which argued against the morality of slavery, launched Clarkson's 60-year fight to abolish the transatlantic slave trade, reached a conclusion that is almost procedural in its clarity. If the argument is true, then someone must act.

This point clearly removes the comfort of analysis as a substitute for action, to repeat ‘If the argument is true, then someone must act.’ It also reframes ambition. The founders of the abolition movement were not less ambitious than the graduates who now flow into finance or consulting. They were differently oriented. They sought outcomes that could not be monetised and could not be reduced to personal advancement.

Influence

The second correction concerns time. The Fabian Society did not win by a single decisive event. It placed people in committees, boards, and local councils. It wrote pamphlets in accessible language. It treated the slow accumulation of influence as a strategy rather than a failure of speed.

In my view this is precisely where contemporary discussions of technology go wrong. We oscillate between two positions. Either we assume that change will occur automatically through innovation, or we assume that it will arrive catastrophically and without warning. Both positions relieve us of the burden of sustained effort. The historical examples suggest a third option. Change is constructed through persistence, even when the surrounding environment appears indifferent.

Deficit of Attention

In his Reith Lecture, Rutger Bregman, Dutch historian and the author of bestselling books such as Humankind and Utopia for Realists, turns explicitly to the machine. The argument Bregman presented is not that technology is inherently destructive, but that it amplifies existing tendencies. Systems reward behaviour that captures attention, often privileging extremity over accuracy. Human interaction is mediated through platforms designed to maximise engagement rather than understanding.

The central question from Bergman’s lecture is not whether machines will surpass human intelligence. The more immediate question is whether human purposes will survive contact with systems optimised for different ends. The earlier industrial period expanded physical capacity. The current one extends into cognition, preference, and judgement. That is a deeper intrusion, not because it is more powerful in a mechanical sense, but because it operates within the domain we once treated as private.

This is where the comparison with earlier movements becomes more precise. The temperance activists identified a pattern in which a profitable industry exploited human vulnerability. Their response was not limited to personal restraint. They organised for structural change. They altered taxation, regulation, and public norms.

AI and the Hinge of History

We are currently at a hinge of history, facing a choice between, what some claim will be an automated abyss, and others claim a human-centered renewal. The contemporary attention economy is not a neutral environment. It resembles an earlier addiction industry, tobacco, one that profits by exploiting human vulnerability while presenting itself as harmless consumption. Our present technology is an engineered system that competes for time and focus. Artificial intelligence extends this competition by personalising it at scale, shifting the terrain from mechanical assistance to cognitive intrusion into judgment, preference, and attention. The result is not merely distraction. It is the gradual reallocation of human attention toward objectives defined elsewhere.

What would it mean to fight for humanity in this setting. The phrase itself risks abstraction. I prefer to anchor it in the patterns already observed. Small groups that define a clear objective. Strategies that operate across time rather than within a single cycle. Institutions that embed those strategies into durable forms.

The first task is definitional, to establish that human attention and judgment are not commodities but boundaries that cannot be negotiated away. The abolitionists named slavery as intolerable. The Fabians named inequality as correctable through policy. Our equivalent task is to define which uses of technology violate the conditions of human agency. This is not a technical classification. It is a moral one, and it requires clarity rather than consensus.

Skin-in-the-Game

The second task is organisational. We require a skin-in-the-game elite, small groups of committed citizens who treat the protection of human agency as a non-negotiable objective. Historical movements built networks that translated ideas into action. Committees, pamphlets, local chapters. The forms will differ today, but the principle remains. Ideas that are not institutionalised remain optional.

The third task is personal, though not in the narrow sense of lifestyle. The individuals in these movements altered their own trajectories. Clarkson abandoned a conventional career. Fabian members chose public service over private gain. I think this is the point at which the argument becomes uncomfortable. It is easier to diagnose systemic issues than to redirect one’s own path within them.

I return to a detail that is easy to overlook. The book and print shop at George Yard no longer exists. In its place stands an office building housing a financial firm. The physical location has been absorbed into the ordinary fabric of the city. What remains is not the structure but the decision that was made inside it.

That decision did not require certainty. It required a willingness to act under conditions of uncertainty. This is probably the closest we come to a durable definition of courage in this context. Not a dramatic gesture, but a commitment that persists when outcomes are unclear.

Somewhere, at this moment, there are rooms that resemble that book and print shop. They are not marked as historically significant. They are likely occupied by people who are not yet recognised as changing history. The question is not whether such rooms exist. The question is whether the people inside them will decide that the argument, if true, demands action, and in doing so, build not monuments in stone, but monuments in time through the choices they sustain.

A bright future is possible, and you can make a difference.

Stay curious

Colin

Image: The New York Public Library on Unsplash