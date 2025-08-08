We are all persuadable. The question is not whether we will be influenced. It is who will shape the frames of meaning in which our choices arise.

This is not a post about politics, it is a post about language and persuasion, to ‘arm’ ourselves against cognitive warfare, social media, politics and over-reliance on answers from AI.

The new autocrats do not arrive in tanks and military uniforms. The new occupiers come wrapped in charisma, credibility, consensus. No jackboots, just justifications. No slogans, just signals. No blood, just bias, tuned and refined until it sounds like your own opinion.

Robert Cialdini, the mild-mannered maestro of influence science, provides us with a detailed description of psychological weapons. In his books Influence and Pre-Suasion, he identified something more potent than ideology or dogma: the machinery behind belief. What he unearthed, through years of participant observation and empirical research, was not simply how to persuade, but when the mind is most malleable. Before the pitch. Before the facts. In that strange, flickering moment just before attention settles. There, in the vestibule of awareness, regimes are born.

All The World's A Stage

“The best persuaders become the best through pre-suasion—the process of arranging for recipients to be receptive to a message before they encounter it.”

This line from Cialdini’s Pre-Suasion is more than a thesis, it’s a tactical manual for modern manipulation. It reframes influence as an architecture of attention. The tyrant need not scream. He merely needs to set the stage.

The sinister elegance of Cialdini’s insight is that it works best when unseen. Don’t argue. Prime. Don’t contradict. Cue. The battle is not for minds, it’s for the conditions under which minds are made. Once those are shaped, everything else follows. As he puts it,

“What we present first changes the way people experience what we present to them next.”

Autocrats have understood this better than liberals. Putin doesn’t just spread disinformation, he scrambles attention. He makes the world unintelligible, and then offers the only coherent story in town. Xi Jinping doesn't persuade 1.4 billion people to love the Party, he constructs a context in which loving the Party is the only thinkable position. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley perfects the same tools, not to consolidate state power, but to commandeer cognition. The product isn’t engagement. It’s acquiescence.

In 2016, Cambridge Analytica mined Facebook data to create bespoke psychological profiles of millions. They didn’t just target demographics; they primed dispositions. A veteran in Ohio would see immigration framed as threat. A suburban mother in Florida, as risk to family values. These weren’t lies, they were pre-frames, tuned to psychological triggers. And they worked.

Friction

Goebbels, too, understood this long before A/B testing. “Propaganda,” he said, “does not need to be clever, it must only be effective.” But he didn’t rely on speeches. He relied on atmosphere. A uniform at every corner. A poster in every shop window. Authority made ambient. Social proof turned fascism into familiarity.

Today, TikTok’s For You Page doesn’t push ideology, it pushes content that persuades you. Its algorithms don’t know truth from fiction, only friction. But the result is the same: a user base endlessly primed, emotionally charged, contextually disoriented.

Think about our polarized societies, the politicians on all sides use Cialdini’s work, knowingly or unknowingly, to stoke fear and garner support. As Robert Shrimsley of the Financial Times observes, the tactics of polarization are a masterclass in applied influence.

“When those on the right talk about civil war and riots on the streets, willing on violent protest and inflaming opinion against immigrants, they are cynically fostering fear that attracts recruits.”

This is a textbook use of Cialdini’s Scarcity principle, the fear of losing a way of life, fused with a weaponized form of Unity, creating a besieged ‘we’ against a demonized ‘they’.

The left, Shrimsley notes, uses a

“radicalising language of betrayal to build support and mask policy gaps.”

Here, the lever is a different one, an appeal to Cialdini’s Commitment and Consistency with a narrative of broken social contracts, demanding allegiance against a transgressing system. The danger, he cautions, is that “the main beneficiary of an angry nation will be the extreme right.”

Cialdini named the levers. Reciprocation: the state gives, so you owe. Social proof: the bots repeat, so the lie becomes a norm. Authority: the uniform, the credentials, the confident tone. Scarcity: “Your country is slipping away.” And as the Brexiteers shouted, “Take back control”. Commitment and consistency: post once, and your identity is captured. Unity: not solidarity, but siege mentality, “we” against everyone else.

To see these principles at work, consider one of Cialdini’s own field studies. In his classic experiment on social proof, hotel guests were more likely to reuse towels not when told it would help the environment, but when told that most other guests had done so. This wasn’t manipulation. It was a statistical nudge. Now magnify that effect across a society, where what appears to be common becomes what is perceived as right. When bot armies simulate consensus on political forums, they exploit exactly this lever.

Micro-acts

Or look at commitment and consistency. In another Cialdini study, homeowners who agreed to put a small sticker in their window supporting safe driving were far more likely to agree to a giant yard sign two weeks later. Why? Because having taken a stand, even a trivial one, they now saw themselves as the kind of person who supports the cause. The commitment, however small, reshaped their future decisions.

“Once we make a choice or take a stand,’ Cialdini writes, ‘we encounter personal and interpersonal pressures to think and behave consistently with that commitment.”

This is how authoritarian ideologies sink in, not through one grand speech, but through thousands of micro-acts of assent.

And beneath these responses lies a cognitive shortcut:

“Often when we make a decision about someone or something, we don’t use all of the relevant available information. We use only a single, highly representative piece of the total.”

That’s the engine behind influence, and the reason authoritarian systems so carefully engineer the first thing you see, hear, or feel.

And yet Cialdini does not leave us in the hands of manipulation. His most overlooked contribution may be Chapter 13 of Pre-Suasion, where he warns that unethical influence, while effective in the short term, attracts unethical employees and poisons institutions from the inside. In his words:

“Organizations that engage in deceptive or coercive persuasion techniques tend to create cultures that reward exploitation, not cooperation.”

The authoritarian use of these techniques is not their apex. It’s their corruption.

Control Your Attention

More profoundly, Cialdini reminds us:

“In large measure, who we are with respect to any choice is where we are, attentionally, in the moment before the choice.”

The threat isn’t just to decision-making. It’s to identity. If you can control the moment before thought, you can reshape the person, their selfhood.

So what’s the counter-strategy? It begins by rejecting the illusion of neutrality. Influence is not something we can opt out of. The mind is not a fortress. It is a commons. And that commons is now under active siege.

We must meet priming with priming. Before discussing climate, evoke a sense of shared purpose, use Cialdini’s principle of unity ethically, to conjure common cause, not common enemies. Before immigration policy, evoke stories of contribution, of effort, of belonging. Tap into social proof: showcase the majority who support democracy, fairness, and mutual aid. Scarcity must be reclaimed, not of threat, but of agency. Your voice is rare. Use it. Authority should not be imposed from above, but built from below, by elevating those whose lived expertise we trust: nurses, teachers, scientists, survivors.

This means training for cognitive hygiene. Journalists must learn to pre-frame stories with human stakes, not just fact patterns. Educators must teach rhetorical resilience, how influence works, when it’s subtle, and why it matters. Activists must understand that outrage can be fuel or fog, depending on how it’s channeled.

Hard To Sway

Imagine a campaign office not beginning with polls, but with questions: What are our audiences already attending to? How can we ethically redirect that attention, not to distort, but to empower? Picture volunteers trained in persuasion science, not just canvassing scripts. Not slogans, but narrative cues designed to open space for democratic imagination.

None of this is hypothetical. All of it is urgent. Because as Cialdini once admitted in the opening lines of Influence, he began his research not as a master, but as a mark. He was too easily swayed. He wanted to know why. That vulnerability is not a flaw, it is the condition of all citizenship.

We are all persuadable. The question is not whether we will be influenced. It is who will shape the frames of meaning in which our choices arise. Will it be those who crave control? Or those who cultivate agency?

The influence playbook is already written. It is up to us to change who runs the plays.

Stay curious

Colin

As you reflect on this, watch this short Monty Python video - What Have The Romans Ever Done For US?