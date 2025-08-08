The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
Aug 8

It is one thing to know there are captives somewhere unseen. It is quite another to realize you have been the captive you did not see.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
Curiosity Sparks Learning's avatar
Curiosity Sparks Learning
Aug 10Edited

I appreciated the Monty Python clip. I have fond memories of watching Monty Python when we had to watch it on TV.

After recently rereading your articles on cognitive warfare, I placed Cialdini's books on my desk to reread. So, I smiled when I saw this article :)

As always, Colin, you have conveyed an author's ideas succinctly. I remember experiencing a profound sense of despair the first time I read his books. I realized that is exactly what has been happening in our society; it is pervasive and insidious.

I was rather taken with phrase 'cognitive hygiene'. It is an apt metaphor. Just as we wash our face before sleep each night to remove the dirt that gathers each day, we must wash our minds of cognitive attacks to remove pre-conditioning messages we gather through each day.

I'm curious how you are teaching your students rhetorical resilience, and how influence works.

I am certain you embed in all your teaching why we must be vigilant and aware of what matters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Colin WP Lewis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture