The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom White's avatar
Tom White
1d

Next, she will need a cabinet of curiosities! In the Renaissance and early modern period, these were private museums of shells, fossils, artifacts, oddities. They provided a physical proof-of-taste, a curated map of what the collector found worth keeping.

More: https://www.whitenoise.email/p/dont-fight-hydras-slay-dragons

Reply
Share
Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
1d

To choose wonder is to find “hidden patterns in the ordinary”, to discover uniqueness behind the bland others dismiss. Whether a person, an animal, an object, a cloud, to find the mystery that makes perceiving and understanding a wonderful adventure.

There is a woman in England who studies bubbles. Years ago I watched her work as quite fascinating. Ever since a mere bubble has never been the same. There is a video series that included her as well as others’ unique pursuits in science.

Very true, “Scientific progress, it turns out, is not entirely compatible with household tidiness.” To welcome the collections of curiosities is essential for her!

Reply
Share
2 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Colin WP Lewis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture