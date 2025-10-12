“He who knows the value of time always has enough.” ~ Antonin Sertillanges

When Antonin Sertillanges published The Intellectual Life in 1920, the world was still bruised and broken from the ‘Great War’. Europe, once the cultivated garden of Enlightenment, lay in ruins. What Sertillanges offered in this aftermath was not a treatise, but a guiding light. And it is worth asking, as we shuffle into the algorithmic pull of the present, whether we still know how to hold it.

In his quietly disciplined way, Sertillanges insisted that the intellectual life is not merely the accumulation of knowledge, but a vocation that demands rigor, sacrifice, and a deep moral anchoring. The thinker, he wrote, is someone “who lives by thought, and who works at it systematically.” Not tweets. Not hot takes. Not even Substacks.

In 1920, the stakes were clear. The intellectual was a custodian of truth and of civilization. There was urgency in Sertillanges’ vision, a recognition that ideas have consequences, and that the wrong ones, eugenics, fascism, utopian technocracy, could kill. The thinker’s solitude was not an escape, but a crucible. Today, speed is the metric of genius. He would be horrified by YouTube Shorts, or heaven forbid, a 15-second TikTok. After all, as he warned: “A thought too fast is a thought ill-made.”

Building Character

What makes Sertillanges still bracing, still necessary, is the stubborn clarity of his commitment. The life of the mind, he argued, is not about producing more; it is about becoming more.

“It is less a question of furnishing the mind than of shaping it.”

In 2025 our minds are not shaped; they are managed. Not cultivated, but curated. We read headlines, not books. We outsource memory to devices and conviction to consensus. We talk about AI-generated prose as if it were a marvel, rather than the intellectual equivalent of processed cheese. The machines can churn, but they cannot chew. Relying on AI for thought is like ordering a Michelin star meal prepared by a Roomba.

In contrast, Sertillanges demands chewing. He devotes an entire chapter to “Reading,” and it is not the kind of performative Goodreads reading we now fetishize. “Read little,” he commands, “but read well.” There are many recent surveys which show the decline in reading for pleasure. Niall Ferguson recently wrote:

“The consumer society has turned out to be enough to make us abandon books.”

And as Gurwinder reminded us here on Substack:

The reader is not a consumer; she is a craftsperson, patiently drawing truth from text. And she must resist the temptation of being merely informed. “Do not multiply your knowledge; concentrate it,” Sertillanges writes. The irony, of course, is that he would most likely have loathed the phrase “knowledge worker.”

Silence Is Golden

Sertillanges was a Dominican and professor of moral philosophy. His vision of intellectual labor was inseparable from spiritual formation. That is, he believed the life of the mind should not merely produce conclusions, but character. In a world of viral opinion, this seems nearly absurd. Today, the closest we come to intellectual virtue is the right kind of branding. One wonders how Sertillanges would fare on LinkedIn. His profile would simply read: “Meditates. Writes. Does not comment on trivia. (Vows are not broken lightly.)” His follower count would be... low.

But the true heresy of our time, at least by Sertillanges’ standard, is not distraction or pride. It is the abandonment of silence.

“Silence is the atmosphere of the higher life,” he writes. “The soul needs silence as the body needs sleep.”

Try telling that to the average knowledge worker with Slack open, calendar grid glowing, AirPods in, and a browser full of tabs breeding like rabbits.

We no longer protect our silence because we have confused noise for relevance. In this context, contemplation becomes not just rare but subversive. Sertillanges knew that too. His was a countercultural rebellion: think slowly, live quietly, read deeply. Not because it’s soothing, but because it’s the only way to know anything that matters.

Responsibility

This is not to romanticize 1920. That year also gave us the Treaty of Sèvres, Prohibition, and the birth of what would become the Nazi Party. Anti-intellectualism was not invented on TikTok. But what 1920 possessed, and what 2025 increasingly lacks, is the belief that intellectual effort is a form of moral effort. That to think clearly is to live responsibly. Not performatively, not lucratively, but responsibly.

And yet, even Sertillanges, so austere, so insistent, was not without warmth. There is a strange comfort in his pages. He speaks of “the life-giving power of ideas” and the “joy of comprehension.” He writes like a man who has actually loved his solitude, not just endured it. It is not the kind of performative grind culture we now see packaged in morning routines and productivity hacks. He knew that the soul, like the soil, must lie fallow to be fertile.

Burnout

The modern day equivalent of Sertillanges could be Byung-Chul Han, the South Korean-German philosopher who, a century after Sertillanges, diagnoses our exhaustion with the quiet rage of a man watching a monastery turn into a startup accelerator. In The Burnout Society, Han argues that we are not oppressed by others, but by ourselves, our drive to optimize, to produce, to perform. The modern intellectual does not face censorship; she faces content strategy. Not the Index Librorum Prohibitorum, but the algorithmic feed.

Han confirms Sertillanges’ core diagnosis: the intellectual life cannot endure the false economy of self-optimization or the total loss of the contemplative spirit. A century apart, they stand in the desert, one having sought solitude, the other having watched it flee.

Laughter

Are the latter-day intellectuals, shuffling through apps, multitasking ourselves into stupor, writing essays about books we skim, praising complexity while fleeing from difficulty? The answer, Sertillanges might say, is not retreat, but recovery. We do not need to resurrect 1920. But we do need to reclaim what it knew: that the intellectual life is a choice. Not a race but a ritual.

A closing irony. The subtitle of Sertillanges’ book is Its Spirit, Conditions, Methods. If I were to rewrite it for today, I might subtitle it Its Ghost, Commodification, and Content Strategy. And then I would laugh, not the polite chuckle of English irony, but the deep laugh of someone who realizes that while the lights are still on, the library for many people is empty.

And yet, even that laughter is a kind of hope. Because to laugh at absurdity is to refuse to be ruled by it. Sertillanges would understand that. In his own way, he too laughed with a quiet defiance. The life of the mind, he taught, is a vow. And vows are not broken lightly.

Our inner life deserves more processing power than our weekly grocery order. So the choice is ours. Close our tabs. Read a book. And think.

Stay curious

Colin