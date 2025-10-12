The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Logan's avatar
Jim Logan
1d

I find myself fascinated by older books. They have a true ‘character’ of individualism. A far cry from the AI generated slop that everyone seems intent on pushing. What an excellent article!! Thanks for the Sunday Morning Brain Food!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The One Percent Rule
Curiosity Sparks Learning's avatar
Curiosity Sparks Learning
1dEdited

Thank you for two smiles today, Colin.

I read this book several years ago, okay, let's be honest here, decades ago! An older friend lent me the book. I remember that exhortation that "the life of the mind is a vow." When I was a teen, I resolved that I wanted to pursue an intellectual life, and to encourage others to do so. This book cemented that resolve. Last year, I reread it, and like all well-written and formative books read in one's youth, a second reading when older reveals depths not gleamed the first time.

We must revive the belief that an intellectual life leads to a good life, that making the choice to embrace the life of the mind is a vow worth making.

Oh, and the smiles?

Your clever revision of the subtitle: Its Ghost, Commodification, and Content Strategy. " Excellent !

And, "We talk about AI-generated prose as if it were a marvel, rather than the intellectual equivalent of processed cheese." Wait- you think process cheese is slop? I jest, of course. I wonder what neurons pulled memories to create that metaphor :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The One Percent Rule
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Colin WP Lewis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture