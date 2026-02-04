Asking better questions is a skill that can be practiced

During the early part of my career, I mistook answers for progress. This is an easy error to make in a culture that rewards fluency, speed, and confident closure. Answers sound decisive. They end meetings, justify policies, fill columns, and provide the pleasant sensation that something has been settled. My perspective shifted during a course led by Manfred Kets de Vries, a psychoanalyst and scholar of organizational change. Over six months, Professor de Vries taught us that the quality of our questions, not our answers, is where the real work of intelligence resides.

He showed us that effective leadership relies on asking profound, often uncomfortable, existential questions. He advocated for a “not-knowing” mindset to challenge autopilot behaviors and navigate complex human dynamics. Kets de Vries often points to the story of King Solomon. When God offered Solomon a divine blank check, Solomon didn’t ask for military strength or vast treasures: he asked for a discerning heart. Kets de Vries writes about the story of King Solomon.

“At first glance, it’s a parable of noble priorities. But read carefully, and another message slips in: even the mightiest need help making sense of things. Even the powerful admit they’re not ready. Wisdom, it turns out, begins not in answers, but in the confession that we’re still asking questions.”

Good questions, feel unfinished. They linger. They unsettle. They have a habit of making people uncomfortable, particularly those in authority. And yet, the longer I read, write, and watch institutions fail in remarkably consistent ways, the more convinced I become that the quality of our questions, not our answers, is where the real work of intelligence resides.

Professor de Vries showed us through many examples that effective leadership, of ourselves and others relies on asking profound, often uncomfortable questions rather than merely providing answers.

From Wisdom to Weaponization

The act of asking a better question presumes that improvement is possible, that attention can still be trained, that the future is not yet locked into the habits of the present. It is a political claim. It is a moral claim. It is also a historical one. Societies and organizations do not collapse because they lack answers. They collapse because they stop asking the right questions, or worse, because they train themselves to ask only those questions that produce safe, preapproved responses.

There is a moment, early in the life of modern mass media, the dawn of the printed newspaper, that I return to often. At the end of the nineteenth century, Alfred Harmsworth, later Lord Northcliffe, built a media empire by asking questions that were at once ridiculous, provocative, and commercially successful. “Do Dogs Commit Suicide?” “Do Jews Ride Bicycles?” These were not serious inquiries in any scientific sense. One carried a dark, almost comic anthropomorphism. The other traded in clear antisemitism. And yet what strikes me now is not their offensiveness or absurdity, but their function. They were questions designed to seize attention by violating expectations. They worked because they felt slightly improper to ask, today we would call them clickbait.

Journalism has always lived in this uneasy space. It is not science. It is not philosophy. It is a branch of imaginative literature that pretends, just convincingly enough, to be about facts alone. Harmsworth understood this instinctively. He also understood something more unsettling: that the public appetite is shaped less by truth than by the framing of inquiry. Ask a banal question and you get a banal answer. Ask a destabilizing one and you can rearrange the mental furniture of millions of readers, even if only for a moment.

This is where the danger sets in. Bad questions travel faster than good ones. They flatter prejudice. They compress complexity into something bite-sized and repeatable. This is why the modern information environment is so saturated with what look like questions but function as traps. “Who is to blame?” “Why are they doing this to us?” “When did everything go wrong?” These are not invitations to thought. They are instructions to choose a side.

The historian’s task, at least as I understand it, is to slow this process down. Hannah Arendt once wrote that thinking itself begins when we stop to examine what we are doing, a deceptively simple pause that interrupts momentum. The moment of stopping is where better questions are born. Robert Caro does not ask whether Lyndon Johnson was good or bad. He asks how power works at close range. Richard Rhodes does not ask whether nuclear weapons are evil. He asks how ordinary scientists came to live inside a moral emergency. Their questions do not resolve tension. They extend it. They force the reader to remain inside uncertainty longer than is comfortable.

Clarity

This willingness to stay with an unresolved question is a form of discipline. It resists the modern craving for instant moral clarity. It also resists the bureaucratic instinct to translate every problem into a metric. Institutions crave answers; they can audit a conclusion, but they cannot quantify a doubt. A real question does not fit neatly into a spreadsheet. It does not have a key performance indicator. It does not close.

There is an old joke among physicists that the most important sentence in science is not “Eureka” but “That’s funny.” Richard Feynman made this point more seriously when he insisted that doubt is not a weakness but a condition of honest thought. Doubt, properly understood, is not paralysis. It is traction. It gives a question something to push against. Something similar applies to civic life. The moment when a question produces mild confusion rather than affirmation is often the moment when learning begins. Questions have a way of bringing out intellectual humor, the sudden recognition that a cherished assumption has collapsed.

I have watched this collapse happen in rooms full of experts. Someone asks a question that is slightly misaligned with the agenda. There is a pause. A laugh. A deflection. The meeting moves on. What has actually happened is that the system has rejected a question it does not know how to metabolize. Over time, people learn. They stop asking.

Shallow Questions

This is the texture of decline from the inside: not dramatic, not violent, just a gradual narrowing of permissible inquiry. The range of acceptable questions shrinks until the institution becomes very good at answering the wrong ones. History is full of such moments. Empires do not fall because no one has data. They fall because no one is allowed to ask what the data is for.

The arrival of artificial intelligence sharpens this problem rather than softening it. Harmsworth understood that certain questions could rearrange the mental furniture of a society, even when they were crude or unsettling. AI works in the opposite direction. It is an answer machine that keeps the furniture exactly where the prompt predicts it should be. It rewards safety, fluency, and compliance. It excels at producing what fits. What it cannot do, by design, is endanger a settled frame of inquiry. When a machine can answer almost anything, the burden shifts back to the human. What is worth asking?

This is the real educational crisis of our time, and also the clearest opportunity. Simone Weil argued that attention, taken to its highest degree, is a form of prayer. Stripped of theology, what remains is a demanding idea: that sustained attention is how depth is produced. Better questions come from longer looking, not faster processing. Yet we train students to optimize responses, to satisfy rubrics, to produce outputs that can be graded quickly. We spend far less time teaching them how to frame a question that genuinely matters. The result is a generation fluent in procedure and starved of purpose.

The Death of Questions

There is a line often attributed to Max Planck that science advances one funeral at a time. I have always found this too comforting. It suggests that bad ideas simply die off. In reality, they persist because the questions that would expose their weakness are never asked. Power protects itself not by banning answers, but by shaping inquiry.

The task ahead is therefore less about finding better answers than about cultivating the courage to ask better questions in hostile environments, and the patience to let them mature. Deep questions are rarely clever on arrival. They improve through revision, through listening, through exposure to facts that refuse to cooperate. This is encouraging, not discouraging. It means that asking better questions is a skill that can be practiced. Questions that do not signal virtue. Questions that do not guarantee applause. Questions that risk sounding foolish. These are not mere techniques of the mind, but fundamental traits of character.

There is also a quieter reward that rarely gets named. Deep questioning produces joy. Not virtue. Not righteousness. Joy of a specific, almost private kind. The pleasure of feeling one’s own mind stretch without snapping. The satisfaction of noticing something that resists easy explanation and staying with it long enough for its shape to change. This is not the joy of being correct. It is the joy of being alive to a problem that has not yet been domesticated.

In the end, asking a serious question is an act of responsibility. It declares that the future is still open, and that we are not content to inherit it passively. Answers will always arrive. They always do. The harder work is deciding which questions deserve to survive long enough to trouble us.

