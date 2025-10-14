“What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness?” ~ Jean-Jacques Rousseau

I often discuss with students their thoughts on the state of the world and how AI can help. Then I ask, is it really as bad as we are led to believe?

If the headlines are to be trusted, the world has gone to hell. And yet, somehow, we are still holding the door open for strangers. This fundamental, daily contradiction, the chasm between our dire headlines and our decent lives, is the great oversight of the modern age. Every era, from the Romans to the Victorians to our present day, believes itself to be living through the twilight of decency. As Adam Mastroianni and Daniel Gilbert illustrate in The Illusion of Moral Decline (Nature, 2023), this despair is not a revelation but a deeply ingrained habit. The true discovery is not that morality is vanishing, but that the enduring and profound decency of the vast majority of people has simply become unprofitable to display and nearly impossible to perceive.

For over seventy years, in surveys spanning sixty nations, majorities have consistently agreed that morality is deteriorating. Yet, Mastroianni and Gilbert’s data reveal a truth that defies this collective lament: when people are asked to report on the current kindness, honesty, and goodness of their contemporaries, those assessments have not changed over time. The moral erosion we universally mourn exists only in selective memory and media headlines, not in fact. The ordinary kindness of the world is stable. In short, the patient, human morality, never died; it has simply been too quiet for us to notice.

The Romans were complaining about moral decline when they invented concrete; it seems moral pessimism is perhaps the single most durable construction material humanity possesses.

Biased

The authors call our blindness the BEAM mechanism, the biased exposure and memory effect that generates the illusion of moral decline, a mirage produced by the peculiar optics of human psychology. We miss the constancy of goodness because our brains are hardwired for threat. We attend to vice more eagerly than to virtue, a legacy exploited by the media, which operates on the principle that bad is stronger than good. Bad news sells.

The media industrializes this asymmetry, ensuring that the rare, heinous crime or political outrage is universally accessible, while the uncounted acts of neighborly generosity are unclickable.

The result is a profound cognitive trap: we remember the past with nostalgic blur while consuming the negative present voraciously, convincing ourselves the landscape has deteriorated when only the visibility has changed.

Them Out There

This enduring decency is strongest in the places we look most closely. When participants were asked to assess people in their personal worlds, friends, family, and colleagues, the illusion of decline vanished, and many even reported moral improvement among people they knew well. This suggests that the pessimism is reserved for “people in general,” those distant figures seen only through the distorted lens of the news. Furthermore, the human capacity for progress is not entirely blind. Mastroianni and Gilbert note specific issues where participants do report moral improvement, such as in the treatment of different ethnicity and people with disabilities. Progress, it seems, is recognized only when it is structural and explicitly championed, but the constant, reliable baseline of human kindness sustains us even when we fail to notice it.

The illusion, though false, carries a real cost. History is littered with examples of politicians exploiting this phantom decay for power, from Senator Joseph McCarthy’s crusade against the supposed moral rot of communism to the moral-majoritarian rhetoric of the 1980s, or more recently, populists who vow to “restore” national virtue that was never lost. Each movement feeds on the same ancient appetite: the need to believe that our goodness has been eliminated rather than simply overlooked. Moreover, the relentless, biased exposure to negative information risks moving beyond mere illusion; the sadness of the media could indeed create a tragic cycle of more bad acts by fostering cynicism and lowering social expectations.

The political fallout is tragic: the collective fear that morality is collapsing leads to a staggering misallocation of civic concern and resources toward an imaginary problem. If only we could mobilize resources this efficiently to address issues that actually exist, like the perennial confusion over which recycling bin is correct.

Leaders who promise to halt this imaginary slide effectively harvest the fear created by the moral mirage. But the deeper irony is psychological. Our constant conviction that the world is worsening reveals an enduring attachment to the idea of moral progress, a faith so durable we prefer to believe it has been betrayed rather than successfully maintained.

Small Acts

The cycle of moral renewal is not about struggling back from decay, but about perpetually forgetting and rediscovering our own inherent decency. It turns out the greatest moral failing of the modern citizen isn’t vice, but sheer exhaustion from constantly anticipating civilization’s imminent collapse. Our lamentations are not symptoms of moral collapse; they are, paradoxically, proof of our moral endurance. They are the ritual through which we confess that empathy is hard work, while the steady, unrewarded kindness of millions continues the world’s work.

The true revelation is that we still let a stranger with one item cut in line at the supermarket, offer to carry heavy luggage up a station staircase, or, like the kind patron in a library, make a thoughtful recommendation based on a shared love of reading, and in these simple, daily, persistent acts, we find the closest thing we have to grace, the quiet pulse of regeneration that never ceases.

Stay curious

Colin

If you enjoy my posts consider gifting me a Pot of Tea