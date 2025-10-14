The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marginal Gains's avatar
Marginal Gains
13h

The following is from a book, History Matters, by David McCullough, that I am currently reading:

“Be generous. Give of yourselves. Count kindness as all-important in life. Take interest in those around you. Try to keep in mind that everyone you encounter along the way, no matter their background or station in life, knows something you don’t. Get in the habit of asking people about themselves, their lives, their interests, and listen to them. It’s amazing what you can learn by listening. Remember that speaking the truth, loyalty, decency, courage, and character all count.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
11h

Essential in a crowded, busy, distracted world. To pay attention to people is growing the human algorithm of consciousness and connection. To be a “Like” in the real world is valuation we need to always give.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Colin WP Lewis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture