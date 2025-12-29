“To read is to fly: it is to soar to a point of vantage which gives a view over wide terrains of history, human variety, ideas, shared experience and the fruits of many inquiries.” ~ A.C. Grayling

History And The Path To A New Dawn

2025 was an interesting year professionally and personally. Reading wise I like to think it was guided by a long arc of questions regarding power, cognition, and overcoming the slow decline of character. I also gained much hope that our collective intelligence and humanity can create a kind world. So here I build on the excellent list of books provided by MG, which he read in 2025, to curate a selection of my own. These are books that I have read at least twice, most recently in 2025. They are deep into history, close to first causes, help overcome ego, and are a tad suspicious of easy futurism.

On Saturday my little rascal, 10 years-old, was on stage in an arena packed to the rafters, an audience of 4,800, with much applause. Yesterday we visited an ice rink and then the Museum of Modern Art, both of which were filled with happy and contemplative people. I am hugely optimistic that society is on the verge of turning a corner, not seen since the triumphant Apollo moon landing in July 1969. A new dawn in human connection.

To protect this new dawn, we must first understand the mechanisms that historically extinguish it. My reading this year has been a search for that understanding: a defensive manual against the systems that prioritize procedure over people.

This is a partial list of my 2025 reading.

The Administrative Black Hole

For me the standout book is Hirohito and the Making of Modern Japan by Herbert P. Bix, so much so I read it twice in 2025. This book should be read because it is not merely a biography. It is a forensic dismantling of how bureaucratic systems, moral abdication, and symbolic authority can coexist with catastrophic violence while preserving a veneer of innocence. Bix’s Hirohito is not a monster and not a puppet; he is something more disturbing: a modern administrator of horror who never quite dirties his hands. I return to this pattern constantly in my Substack writing: the absence of a villain, the smoothness of responsibility dissolving into procedure.

I would pair it with The Wages of Destruction by Adam Tooze. If Bix shows how moral responsibility evaporates upward, Tooze shows how it evaporates sideways into spreadsheets, production quotas, and logistical fantasies. This is one of the clearest demonstrations ever written of how modernity does not restrain atrocity but enables it through technical competence. It resonates strongly with my recurring theme that intelligence without wisdom scales danger faster than intent.

I find a necessary counterpoint in Katherine Carter's book, Churchill's Citadel: Chartwell and the Gatherings Before the Storm, it explores how Chartwell became a vital intelligence hub during the 1930s as Churchill warned against Nazi Germany. From this “citadel,” Churchill hosted influential figures like Albert Einstein and T.E. Lawrence, gathering crucial information to shape his speeches and strategies against Hitler, transforming his home into a hub for pre-war political maneuvering and intelligence gathering.

From there, I move deliberately into moral fracture with Eichmann in Jerusalem by Hannah Arendt. Many readers already think in Arendtian terms, but this book remains unmatched as a study of how thoughtlessness rather than hatred becomes the engine of systemic evil. It pairs uncannily well with Bix’s Hirohito. Read together, they suggest a grim thesis I often circle: modern evil does not roar, it files paperwork.

To balance imperial Japan and Nazi Germany, I would add Imperial Twilight by Stephen R. Platt. This book matters because it reframes the Opium Wars not as inevitabilities but as failures of imagination, diplomacy, and moral courage on all sides. It is a study in how great powers sleepwalk into catastrophe while insisting they are acting pragmatically: that sleepwalking quality echoes my concerns about contemporary AI governance more than any overtly technological book ever could.

The Cognitive Antidote

Of course there are members of society that are “really leaning back in an easy chair, hooked up to a drip of something soothing, playing and replaying an ideological greatest-hits tape from its wild and crazy youth, all riled up in its own imagination and yet, in reality, comfortably numb.” As Ross Douthat outlines in The Decadent Society.

But if Bix and Arendt reveal the danger of the specialized administrator, David Epstein’s Range offers the antidote. This book pushes back against the cult of hyper-specialization without nostalgia. It shows that breadth, slow learning, and late bloomers are not defects in complex environments. For someone who writes about attention, judgment, and long arcs of understanding, this is quietly affirming.

On cognition and self-understanding, I would deepen that line with Metazoa by Peter Godfrey-Smith. This book is quiet, patient, and devastating to human exceptionalism without ever becoming polemical. It explores minds that are not like ours, yet fully real. It aligns perfectly with my interest in what cognition looks like before language, before narrative, before ego.

To stay with the mind but move toward warmth, Being You by Anil Seth is an excellent complement to the neurobiology of Lisa Feldman Barrett. Seth treats consciousness not as an illusion to be dismissed but as a biological achievement worth protecting. The book has a humane core; it suggests that understanding the brain more clearly does not drain the world of meaning but grounds it.

The Human Anchor

To ground technology critique historically, I include The Control Revolution by James Beniger. This book shows that the information age did not begin with computers but with the crisis of industrial scale in the nineteenth century. It reframes AI not as a rupture but as a desperate attempt to restore control as systemic complexity outpaces human attention. This dovetails exactly with my thoughts on cognitive overload and institutional brittleness.

For contemporary unease without futurist hype, I add The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff. Not because it is flawless, but because it is one of the few works that treats economic incentives, behavioral extraction, and political consequence as a single system. I certainly argue with it, but productively, and it gives language to instincts I seek to articulate in my daily discussions.

For a historical case of human ingenuity aimed squarely at preservation, A Sand County Almanac by Aldo Leopold still holds up remarkably well. Leopold’s land ethic is grounded, unsentimental, and constructive. It models reverence without mysticism and responsibility without moral panic. This is balanced by The Good Enough Job by Simone Stolzoff, which offers a restorative argument. It insists that work need not devour identity to remain meaningful: a humane recalibration in an age of optimization.

Finally, for moral life under pressure, I include Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl and The Power and the Glory by Graham Greene. Frankl refuses both sentimentality and despair; meaning, for him, is not happiness but responsibility. Greene’s novel understands moral compromise from the inside, capturing the texture of failure and reluctant courage. Together, they return us to the fragile body and conscience beneath abstraction.

2026: A New Dawn

Taken together, this list forms a kind of first principles thinking. It is not always a comforting list, but it is a coherent one. These themes of systemic fracture and cognitive limits will follow me into 2026. I am happily involved in two reading groups, one centered on spirituality, we start with Eckhart Tolle’s A New Earth, and the other on science fiction, Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 and history, to keep my thoughts grounded in both the sacred and the speculative.

Which book served as your “Citadel” this year?

Stay curious,

Colin