The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yancey Ward's avatar
Yancey Ward
13h

A great essay, Colin. However, I am less optimistic than you and probably a great deal more cynical. I think we won't passively surrender our cognition to this technology as it is rolled out with all the best intentions of its promoters but, rather, our cognition will be taken from us by those with the very worst intentions. You won't be allowed to argue with the decisions being made because "the AI is always right". It will be used to control thought and dissent.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The One Percent Rule
Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
14h

An article worth rereading and contemplating.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Colin WP Lewis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture