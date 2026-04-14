“Cognitive surrender represents a deeper abdication of critical evaluation: the user relinquishes cognitive control and adopts the AI's judgment as their own.” ~ Shaw and Nave

On March 18, 2018, an Uber test vehicle operating in autonomous self drive mode struck and killed Elaine Herzberg in Tempe, Arizona. A safety driver sat in the front seat. Her assigned task was to monitor the system and intervene. The event became a public argument about software, liability, and the hollow promise of the “human in the loop.”

Elaine Herzberg died because the machine and human in the loop failed, but three research papers provide the preceding logic. In January 2026, Steven D. Shaw and Gideon Nave demonstrated why that safety driver likely failed: their experiments showed that humans don’t just use AI, they undergo “cognitive surrender,” ceding judgment to the machine even when it is obviously wrong. In late 2023, Levin Brinkmann and his coauthors explained the environment that invites this surrender, arguing that machines now steer the very variation and selection of our culture. And as early as 2019, Madeleine Clare Elish predicted the legal aftermath: she named the “moral crumple zone,” a social arrangement where responsibility is dumped on the nearest human even when the machine was in control.

These dates and papers provide a baseline that our current discourse lacks. Without a clear record, it is too easy to fall for the industry's preferred metaphors. I think the sequence is important because our public language about AI still fails. Read in order Brinkmann, then Shaw and Nave, and finally Elish, and a harsher picture takes shape. The machine is not just helping us think. It is changing the structure of thought, changing the culture in which thought acquires meaning.

System 3

Shaw and Nave’s central move is more radical than the now tired chatter about productivity. They propose a third system of cognition. System 1 is intuition. System 2 is deliberate reasoning. System 3 is artificial cognition outside the brain, available on demand, statistically fluent, and increasingly authoritative. At first glance this sounds like a naming exercise, another academic attempt to staple a new label onto a familiar phenomenon. I do not think that is what they are doing. Their real claim is that the old dual-process picture no longer captures the lived architecture of reasoning once an external model enters the room and starts offering finished answers.

“Intelligent machines exert a transformative influence on cultural evolution through their impact on all three Darwinian properties: they increase the volume and variety of cultural traits, provide a new mode of cultural transmission, and operate at a level where machines select what and from whom humans learn.”

The phrase that deserves to survive from their paper is not just “System 3.” It is “cognitive surrender.” They distinguish surrender from ordinary offloading. A calculator helps with arithmetic. A navigation app helps with route selection. But cognitive surrender is deeper. The person no longer builds the answer and then checks the tool. The person adopts the machine’s judgment with minimal scrutiny and, in the most damaging cases, adopts it as though it were his own.

The experiments make this harder to dismiss as mere hand-wringing. Participants answered correctly 45.8 percent of the time in the Brain-Only condition. When the AI was accurate, performance rose to 71.0 percent. When the AI was faulty, it fell to 31.5 percent. More striking still, the contrast between AI-Accurate and AI-Faulty trials was so large that participants had about fourteen times lower odds of answering correctly when the assistant supplied a faulty answer than when it supplied an accurate one. That is not a gentle nudge. It is a transfer of judgment. And the insult is completed by confidence. The machine did not merely move answers. It raised confidence even when it was wrong. That miscalibrated metacognition may be the most dangerous part of the whole arrangement. The person feels in command at the precise moment his judgment has been most thoroughly borrowed.

We keep saying that people “use” AI. But much of the time they do not use it in the old instrumental sense. They yield to it. They step toward it because it is fluent, quick, tireless, and unembarrassed. The human being, by contrast, is slow, uncertain, and prone to the small honest hesitations that every real act of thought requires. The machine has excellent manners for an usurper.

What makes Shaw and Nave’s paper more than a familiar warning about overreliance is the evidence that surrender is not inevitable. They identify a group they call the Independents, people who rarely used System 3. Under time pressure and under the incentive conditions, these participants still looked much more like the Brain-Only baseline than like habitual AI users. Shaw and Nave also suggest that resistance to surrender is not random. It tracks, at least in part, with traits such as higher Need for Cognition and stronger fluid intelligence. But those traits do not interest me as mere entries in a psychological ledger. They are part of the raw material from which inward citizenship is made: the disposition to stay with a difficulty, to distrust an easy fluency, to want the answer badly enough to test it. That is an important finding. It means the technology does not impose one single destiny. There remain differences of posture, temperament, training, even character. Some people still insist on owning the problem. The machine can be present without becoming sovereign.

That detail matters to me because it rescues the argument from fatalism. Once one sees a subgroup that declines surrender, the issue is no longer whether AI makes thought shallow by necessity. The issue becomes what kind of intellectual citizen a system invites, rewards, or quietly breeds. This is where Shaw and Nave stop being just cognitive psychologists and become, whether they intend it or not, political theorists of daily life.

Their third experiment sharpened that thought further. Incentives and item-level feedback improved performance but did not erase surrender. The pattern remained. Yet the mechanism is revealing. Those interventions appear to work by reactivating deliberate checking, what the authors describe as a targeted reactivation of System 2. That phrase deserves to be carried out of the lab and into institutions. If we want people to think in the presence of systems that answer too quickly, then the goal cannot be to preach vigilance in the abstract. The goal must be to build environments that reactivate verification at the point of adoption.

That is why I distrust nearly every interface now sold to us as frictionless. Frictionless for whom. Frictionless toward what. A person who is required to pause, restate, compare, or defend is not being inconvenienced. He is being returned to himself. The smoothest interface in the world may be the most expensive one politically, because it teaches compliance in the accent of convenience.

Brinkmann and his coauthors widen the frame. Their paper begins from a proposition so obvious that we often fail to treat it as dangerous. Human success as a species has depended on culture, on the creation and transmission of learned ways of seeing and doing. Their question is what happens when machines begin to intervene in the Darwinian properties of culture itself: variation, transmission, and selection. I think their answer is more unsettling than many people grasp. They are not saying merely that machines create content. They are saying that machines now affect what is produced, what circulates, and what survives.

Variation comes first. Generative systems increase the volume of recombination. The famous avocado chair is not only a novelty from the early days of text-to-image generation. It is a clue. A machine can draw together previously separate concepts with absurd ease and in quantities no human workshop could match. Reinforcement learning pushes further. AlphaGo’s move 37 against Lee Sedol was estimated by the system itself as having a one in ten thousand chance of being made by a human. The move entered history not because it was alien in some mystical sense, but because it showed that a machine could discover a path that centuries of expert culture had not strongly selected.

That alone would be enough to force a reconsideration of creativity. But Brinkmann’s argument is broader and, to my mind, darker. Machines do not merely generate new artifacts. They alter transmission, Chatbots become cultural models. Recommender systems reshape from whom we learn and what we encounter. The machine ceases to be a library clerk and becomes, instead, a tutor, editor, ranking bureau, talent scout, and customs officer at the border of attention.

Human Value

And then comes the shift in the value of human skills. This is one of the paper’s most important observations. As language models automate tasks such as translation, copywriting, and proofreading, the economic and social value of certain human abilities changes. Creativity drifts away from final production and toward interaction with machines. Prompting, steering, refining, collaborating, cajoling. A generation may be trained not to write the sentence but to elicit it. One can describe this as adaptation, and often it is. But one should also admit what is being lost. A civilization that once prized the making of the thing may come to prize the orchestration of the thing’s appearance.

I think this is where many optimistic accounts become sentimental. They tell us that new tools always produce new skills. True enough. But that sentence is so broad that it can excuse almost anything. Yes, the horse trainer lost ground to the mechanic, and the mechanic to the software engineer, and now the writer may lose ground to the skilled whisperer of prompts. The question is not whether substitution produces replacement skills. Of course it does. The question is whether the new skill leaves the person with a stronger grip on the substance of the work, or merely a better position at the console.

Brinkmann’s paper contains an even deeper point, one that I think goes to the center of scientific culture. Human beings compress. We derive rules, theories, explanatory forms. We do this partly because we are clever and partly because we are limited. We cannot carry the whole mountain, so we write down the law. But machines can process much larger quantities of information with far less need for compressed human theory. The authors note that, under a big-data regime, the necessity of deriving and transmitting highly compressed rules or theories may diminish in some domains when predictive power is what counts. AlphaFold becomes the obvious emblem here. Faced with ever more capable prediction, scientists may invest less in transmitting elegant theories of atomic interaction and more in collecting and preserving the data that lets future systems perform.

Cognitive Amputation

This is not a small change in scientific style. It is a civilizational change in what it means to know. We may retain predictive power while losing some share of human grasp. We may keep the answer and loosen our hold on the reason. In practical life that may look like success. In intellectual life it may amount to a certain kind of amputation. And once theory thins out, Elish’s warning grows harsher. The operator who cannot explain the system is even more exposed as a moral crumple zone, because when failure comes she can no longer narrate the wreckage she was supposedly supervising. A species that once taught itself through compressed insight may end by consulting immense statistical reservoirs that work brilliantly while remaining, at the level of lived understanding, strangely mute.

The final Darwinian property is selection, and here the politics comes into full view. Selection is the process by which some cultural traits become more prevalent than others. In a machine-shaped environment, selection no longer happens only through human prestige, imitation, taste, or institutional gatekeeping. It happens through ranking, filtering, recommendation, interface order, and the tiny unseen calculations that determine whose words arrive first. Brinkmann says plainly that machine selection can operate at the level where machines choose what and from whom humans learn. That is important because it reaches beneath mere visibility and into one of the oldest engines of cultural evolution itself: prestige-based learning.

Because once machines shape selection, they shape norms. They shape not only what is visible but what comes to feel ordinary, credible, polished, adult, sane. They shape the emotional weather of public life. And if this process intensifies through feedback loops, then model collapse becomes more than a technical phrase. It becomes a cultural risk. We built systems advertised as engines of abundance and may yet discover that they narrow tone, style, inference, and even aspiration. A machine can offer a thousand outputs and still train a culture toward sameness.

That is why the bridge from Brinkmann to Elish is so direct. Brinkmann shows how machine systems shape norms, transmission paths, and the selective environment of thought. Elish shows what happens when society then punishes the individual caught inside that machine-shaped arrangement. One paper explains how surrender becomes culturally legible. The other explains why the person nearest the console may pay for it.

The Crumple Zone

Elish’s concept of the moral crumple zone remains one of the sharpest phrases written about automated systems. Her argument is not just that humans are blamed unfairly. It is that responsibility in complex systems is regularly misattributed to the human actor who had limited control, while the larger technological arrangement retains its dignity. The structure absorbs failure by sacrificing the nearest operator. The machine, or rather the institution that installed the machine, remains curiously intact.

“Just as the crumple zone in a car is designed to absorb the force of impact in a crash, the human in a highly complex and automated system may become simply a component—accidentally or intentionally—that bears the brunt of the moral and legal responsibilities when the overall system malfunctions.”

What makes her account superior to the usual moralizing is that she does not present the operator as merely inattentive, weak, or complacent. Her cases show something harsher. The human is often systemically disempowered. Three Mile Island was not a scene of isolated incompetence but of bad interface design, ignored maintenance problems, and management decisions that made the operators’ errors more likely and more consequential. Air France 447 is another case in point. Human factors research, as Elish recounts it, shows that awareness can decrease with increased automation and that skills atrophy when automation takes over. The pilot is treated as inferior when the machine is running normally, then expected to perform heroically in the exact emergency for which his role has left him least prepared.

That is the catch. The system is smarter than you until the instant it is not, at which point you are asked to save it with powers you have been systematically discouraged from exercising. I do not know a more concise description of contemporary institutional hypocrisy than that.

It also explains why the phrase “human in the loop” has always struck me as faintly comic. It sounds reassuring, almost pastoral. A little human judgment preserved inside the circuit. But Elish is right to press on the incongruity between control and responsibility. A human being can be in the loop and still be out of power. The loop can be legal theater. It can mean that the organization keeps the gains of automation while reserving a warm body for blame.

She is also shrewd about language. The metaphors used for these systems are not decorative. Call a system autonomous and you quietly distribute prestige toward the machine. Call the person a supervisor and you quietly preserve liability at the human edge. The terms are not innocent descriptions. They are social instructions. They tell journalists what story to tell, lawyers where to look, and the public whom to resent.

I think this returns us to the central scandal disclosed by these three texts taken together. Shaw and Nave show that reasoning can be ceded to an external system with startling ease. Brinkmann shows that these systems are not merely personal aids but engines acting on the cultural environment itself, changing what is produced, passed on, and selected. Elish shows that, when the whole arrangement fails, the burden of explanation and punishment often collapses onto the human being whose role had already been thinned by design. The machine builds the culture of surrender; the law, the press, and the organization punish the person who surrendered.

Who Is In Control?

Once you see that pattern, many current pieties become hard to tolerate. “Use AI responsibly.” Yes, of course. But responsibility cannot be preached only downward to the end user. “Keep a human in the loop.” Very nice. But if the human has less and less real control, the phrase becomes ceremonial. “Increase adoption while maintaining trust.” That one is almost artful in its dishonesty. Trust in what. Trust for whom. Trust under which allocation of blame.

So I think any serious constitution for System 3 must begin with a few stubborn refusals.

First, friction must be designed at the point where the human is tempted to adopt rather than judge. Not decorative warnings. Not ethics wallpaper. Real interruptions that reactivate System 2 in us people. If item-level feedback and incentives can bring more checking back into play in Shaw and Nave’s experiments, then high-stakes systems should be designed around that insight. Ask the user to restate the claim. Ask for grounds. Force a comparison with an alternative. Slow the hand before the signature.

Second, responsibility must track control. This is Elish’s deepest lesson. If a company designs, trains, updates, and optimizes a system, then it cannot ethically dump the full burden of failure onto the frontline operator or consumer. The incongruity between control and responsibility must be eliminated as far as institutions can eliminate it. Otherwise the human in the loop is just the designated recipient of public anger.

Third, cultural selection must be treated as a constitutional problem, not a product tweak. When machines rank what people see and whom they learn from, they are no longer merely serving preferences. They are helping shape the conditions under which future preferences are formed. That calls for civic oversight, plural exposures, and a defense of cultural variety that goes beyond marketing slogans about personalization.

Fourth, we should defend the human need for compressed understanding even in domains where raw predictive power becomes machine-cheap. I do not mean nostalgia for chalkboards. I mean a conscious refusal to let explanation become a luxury good. Theories, models, short rules, the hard-won sentence that lets a learner finally grasp why something is so: these are not obsolete ornaments from a pre-data age. They are forms of possession. They are how a mind holds the world rather than merely querying it.

In my own work, I feel the temptation daily. I can ask for a draft, a summary, a synthesis, a set of citations, a phrasing, a shortcut through the dense research. Sometimes I do. It would be sentimental to deny the utility. But I think the question has changed. It is no longer simply whether the machine helps. It is what habit of soul the help installs.

There are days when the answer arrives so quickly that one feels, for a second, almost relieved of the old burden of authorship. Then comes the recoil. Because writing, at least the kind that changes a person while he is doing it, is not merely a method for producing sentences. It is a way of bearing the weight of not yet knowing. If System 3 lifts that weight too completely, something more than labor is lost. A part of inward citizenship goes with it.

I do not think we are doomed to surrender. Shaw and Nave’s Independents are evidence against that. Brinkmann’s account of hybrid culture leaves room for augmentation rather than eclipse. Elish herself treats the moral crumple zone as a challenge and an opportunity for design and regulation, not as a terminal diagnosis. But optimism here has to earn its keep. It has to pass through governance, institutional honesty, and a conscious defense of the human awareness in judgment.

Late in the evening, after a day of reading these papers, I put my laptop aside and took out a pencil and paper. No autocomplete, no ranked suggestion, no machine confidence offered. Just the old arrangement: hand, sentence, hesitation, revision. In the corridor outside my office, two students were still arguing over a proof, each forcing the other to justify the next step. I could hear the stops, the restarts, the little sounds of thinking under pressure. That noise is the sound of System 2 refusing to yield. It means the republic has not yet gone quiet.

Stay curious

Colin