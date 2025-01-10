I have had several conversations in different business settings this week about the frustration many people feel about lack of exercise or balance in their life… long hours at the desk and commuting time, plus family, rest and eating, leave little time for physical exercise.

We carry supercomputers in our pockets, yet feel more time-starved than our ancestors who plowed fields by hand. This is the modern paradox of work. An era of unprecedented technological advancement has not brought us the leisurely life John Maynard Keynes, ever the optimist, famously prophesied in his must cited 1930 essay, Economic Possibilities for Our Grandchildren. By 2020, he had predicted, we’d all be luxuriating in a 15-hour workweek, dedicating our abundant free time to art, philosophy, and the finer pleasures of existence. And yet here we are, shackled not to the machinery of industry, but to the equally unrelenting treadmill of modern labor. Why hasn’t economic growth liberated us from the grind?

Economic Forces at Play

In Tyler Cowen’s illuminating lecture, “Why hasn’t economic growth lowered working hours more?”, he dismantles this enigma with his sharp mind and vigorous intellectual questioning. At the heart of Cowen’s analysis lies a battle between two forces, the income effect and the substitution effect. The income effect suggests that as earnings grow, individuals can afford to work less, prioritizing leisure and personal time. In contrast, the substitution effect argues that rising wages increase the opportunity cost of leisure, making work more attractive.

Imagine a seesaw balanced precariously, one end urges us toward relaxation, while the other tempts us with greater rewards. This tension ensures the equilibrium remains elusive, explaining why economic growth has not universally reduced working hours. The income effect tells us that as we earn more, we should work less. After all, who wouldn’t prefer leisure when financial security is assured? But the substitution effect has its own sly logic, as wages rise, the opportunity cost of leisure also climbs, each hour spent not working becomes an hour of foregone earnings. And so, instead of retreating into idleness, many of us double down, seduced by the prospect of greater rewards. Keynes, for all his brilliance, underestimated this tug-of-war.

Shifting Trends

Cowen highlights some surprising trends. Older Americans, buoyed by Social Security, have moved closer to the Keynesian ideal, significantly reducing their work hours. Teenagers, too, are working less than in decades past. So the workforce is strongly made up of people between the age of 22 and 60/65. Whereas in the past it would be 16 to 65 years or older, especially in rural communities. Yet despite these reductions, the overall hours worked in the economy remain steady. What fills this gap? Women entered the labor force, their participation has surged, particularly among those balancing careers with parenting. Is this shift driven by opportunity or necessity? Cowen suggests the answer lies in a complex interplay of economic pressures and societal changes. Yet these shifts haven’t collectively reduced the total hours worked in the economy. Is this a triumph of opportunity or a concession to necessity? The answer, as Cowen suggests, is complicated mix of economic, cultural, and technological factors.

Technology

The impact of technology creates another twist in the tale. While dishwashers, washing machines, and other domestic marvels have liberated us from hours of drudgery, this newfound time hasn’t been poured into leisure. Instead, technology has blurred work-life boundaries, enabling constant connectivity and intensifying work demands. Emails and instant messages tether us to our jobs long after we leave the office, while the need for digital literacy and upskilling creates new pressures, ensuring that the liberation promised by technological progress remains tantalizingly out of reach. Instead, it’s been redirected toward paid labor, as if we are compelled to fill every temporal void with toil. And yet, Cowen provocatively posits, what if we don’t work merely out of necessity or compulsion? What if, heresy of heresies, we actually enjoy it?

The Psychology of Work

Psychological research offers intriguing insights into this question. Studies reveal that work provides more than financial stability, it fulfills psychological needs for structure, competence, and social connection. Psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi’s concept of 'flow' illustrates how deeply engaging tasks can lead to profound satisfaction, even in the workplace. For many, work serves as a source of identity and purpose, shaping how they see themselves and their role in society. On the other hand, the lack of meaningful work has been linked to feelings of alienation and diminished mental health. These psychological dimensions suggest that while work can be draining, it also holds the potential to nourish the human spirit.

Studies support this counterintuitive notion. Lottery winners in Sweden, suddenly unshackled from financial constraints, often choose to keep working. Similarly, trends in early retirement reveal how some opt for reduced hours to enjoy leisure, while others re-enter part-time work for purpose or social engagement. On the flip side, the gig economy exemplifies the substitution effect, professionals often take on additional projects, drawn by the immediate financial rewards of flexible, high-paying opportunities. These examples illustrate how the income and substitution effects manifest in diverse and tangible ways. Work, it seems, provides more than a paycheck, it offers structure, purpose, even identity. Could it be that Keynes, in his quest for leisure, misunderstood something fundamental about human nature?

Labor Inequities

Of course, this romanticization of labor must be tempered by a hard look at reality. Work is not universally fulfilling. For many, it is exploitative, monotonous, and underpaid. The systemic inequities Cowen points to, stagnant median wages for men since 1969, persistent workplace discrimination, and unequal access to education, cannot be ignored. If work is to be reimagined as a source of joy and meaning, these barriers must be dismantled. Policymakers could introduce shorter workweeks, ensuring employees have more time for personal fulfillment without sacrificing productivity. Mandatory vacation policies and improved parental leave could alleviate burnout and support work-life balance. Additionally, investing in robust social safety nets, such as universal basic income or expanded access to quality education and retraining programs, would enable individuals to pursue meaningful work without the constant specter of financial insecurity.

The Future of Work

Transitions to the future bring with them profound uncertainty, automation and artificial intelligence loom as both a promise and a threat. Will these innovations finally deliver Keynes’s utopia, or will they deepen existing inequalities, displacing workers faster than new opportunities arise? Cowen wisely avoids prophecy, instead urging us to shape the future of work with intention. This requires policies that promote fair wages, invest in education and training, and foster workplaces where dignity and creativity thrive.

So where does this leave us? Tyler suggests perhaps the answer lies not in escaping work but in transforming it. If we are to spend so much of our lives laboring, shouldn’t that time be enriching rather than depleting? Shouldn’t our jobs challenge us, align with our values, and connect us to something greater than ourselves? Keynes dreamed of leisure, Cowen invites us to dream of meaningful work. Is it time to rethink our relationship with work and champion transformative policies that ensure it is equitable, enriching, and aligned with human flourishing? Whether through advocating for shorter workweeks, promoting fair wages, or redesigning workplaces to nurture creativity and dignity.

My own belief, from 40 plus years of work experience, is that we hold the power to shape a future where work complements life rather than consumes it.

Stay curious

Colin

Image Tyler Cowen from this YouTube video