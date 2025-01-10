The One Percent Rule

Joshua Bond
Jan 10

I think Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs adds explanatory power on this topic. For some people, work is just to cover the basic needs. For others, they need work to give them psychological needs as well. Yet others continue to work as an act of self-realisation through building a business, or whatever.

In the current economy, for the majority I am guessing, work is done for the basic two needs. Two jobs just to pay the rent. Cameraderie in adversity (working for Amazon) may provide some higher needs, but that's hardly a healthy way of fullfilling them.

As an aside, recently Portugal passed a law that employees had the right NOT to be contacted at home after working hours. (https://www.mercer.com/insights/law-and-policy/portugal-employers-prohibited-from-contacting-employees-after-hours/) And a company was prosecuted for breaking that law soon after it came into force.

Marginal Gains
Jan 10

Excellent post!

As someone reflecting on retirement (and likely reaching financial independence in the next decade), I've been thinking about how to stay purposeful and engaged after stepping away from full-time work. Observing my father, who has been retired for over two decades, and my grandfather, who spent an astonishing 41 years in retirement, has given me insight into the challenges and opportunities of this transition. The most important thing I saw was their ability to find purpose, from reading to taking care of different things around the home and staying engaged with friends and family.

You highlight an important point: work gives us purpose. While many people are dissatisfied with their jobs, this dissatisfaction often stems from a single factor—poor management. As the saying goes, "People leave managers, not companies." Beyond purpose, work also provides structure, compelling us to get out of bed, prepare for the day, and invest significant time—often 10 hours or more, including commutes. This rhythm, while imperfect, shapes our lives in profound ways.

However, if we examine productivity closely, we see significant inefficiencies. Do most people provide 40 hours of actual productivity each week? Likely not. Many spend only a few hours per day on genuinely productive work. At the same time, the rest is consumed by meetings (many of which are unnecessary), unrelated tasks, or distractions like scanning the internet. While some individuals exceed expectations, they are often the exception, not the rule. This aligns with Parkinson's Law: "Work expands to fill the time allotted." Deadlines push us to be productive, but on most days, output falls short of the full 40 hours.

Realistically, I estimate that most people provide 15–20 hours of actual productivity per week. This raises an important question: Should we adjust our workweeks to better align with actual productivity? Moving to a shorter workweek, such as four days, could be a practical first step. This would give people three days for personal development, hobbies, or family time. Interestingly, we might even see a boost in productivity in the short and medium term as people focus more during their reduced working hours. I have read a few studies confirming it.

Of course, this transition wouldn't be easy. Many individuals are tied to their current income levels due to lifestyle creep—as salaries increase, so do housing, dining, and entertainment expenses. Few people willingly take a pay cut, even if their workload decreases. Universal Basic Income (UBI) could help, but it's unlikely to fully address the challenges of transitioning to shorter workweeks without financial sacrifices.

Looking ahead, AI presents an exciting possibility. If AI continues to evolve, it could take over significant portions of our work, potentially allowing us to work just a few hours per day while maintaining current productivity levels. This would be a seismic shift in how we think about work and purpose. However, this raises another question: What would we do with all the free time AI enables? While this is a topic for another day, it's clear that finding purpose outside of traditional work will be a defining challenge of the AI era.

In the meantime, transitioning to a four-day workweek seems like a practical experiment. It could improve work-life balance, reduce burnout, and even enhance productivity. As we navigate these changes, it's worth considering how we can redefine purpose through work and meaningful activities that fulfill us differently.

