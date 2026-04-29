The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marginal Gains's avatar
Marginal Gains
6h

Your post reminded me of the following:

The past, after all, is not just a graveyard of disasters. It is also a reservoir of hope. I have always been fascinated by those small groups of stubborn people who change the course of history. Sometimes for the worse, think of the Bolsheviks, but also, gloriously, for the better. Florence Nightingale and the nurses who pioneered evidence-based medicine. Emmeline Pankhurst and the suffragettes who won the vote for women. Norman Borlaug and the inventors whose Green Revolution saved millions from famine. What all these people had in common was a clear vision, a scalable strategy, and the unflagging persistence to pursue their goals. In the immortal words of Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that ever has.”

https://downloads.bbc.co.uk/radio4/reith2025/Reith_2_R4_2025_Transcript.pdf

Reply
Share
4 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
Judge Joseph Goodwin's avatar
Judge Joseph Goodwin
5h

The final point of this post really stayed with me. I don’t claim to understand the nature or pace of AI development, but it leaves me wondering whether our understanding of these systems is keeping up with how quickly we’re building and using them.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The One Percent Rule
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Colin WP Lewis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture