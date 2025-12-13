“Why should someone read your AI-assisted analysis versus anyone else’s? The answer lies in trust, perspective, and relationship.” ~ Avital Balwit

For a century economists have assumed labor is a homogeneous commodity, like wheat or oil, something measured in bushels, priced at the margin, and exchanged in markets whose only moral logic is equilibrium. I think this assumption has always been brittle, but reading two new posts in the Digital Federalist Papers makes its fragility impossible to ignore. What esteemed economists David Autor and Neil Thompson expose is not a future shock waiting politely on the horizon, but a present-tense reordering of human value. Their argument is not that jobs disappear, but that expertise is redistributed, and that this redistribution is already reshaping who earns, who stagnates, and who quietly slips out of economic relevance altogether.

“We remain optimistic that humanity is not converging rapidly to the end of labor scarcity, but we recognize that a risky technological and economic transition is already underway—one with vast upside benefits and vast downside risks that will land unevenly on individuals, demographic groups, nations, and generations.”

They insist that “automation reshapes the value of human expertise across activities and occupations,” and I see this as the fulcrum on which the entire debate should turn.

The old question, will AI destroy jobs or create them, now feels naïve, almost quaint. The real drama unfolds inside occupations, not between them. A bookkeeper in 1980 and a warehouse clerk might both have been labeled routine workers, but automation elevated one by concentrating judgment while suppressing the other by expanding low-skill demand. The market did not malfunction here; it did exactly what it was designed to do. That, I think, is the most unsettling part.

The cold truth embedded here, that the same technology can both enrich and impoverish even superficially similar workers, makes a mockery of technocratic reassurances that AI will affect “net employment.” I see this as the point where the language of averages finally collapses under lived reality. Labor markets are not neutral sorting mechanisms; they are social institutions that decide whose time matters. Automation does not simply remove tasks. It redraws the boundary between valued judgment and expendable effort.

Meaningful Employment

The stakes rise when Autor and Thompson consider the truly radical scenario: “human labor loses all scarcity value.” I read this line slowly, twice, because it names a possibility most policy debates carefully step around. If machines outperform humans across the full spectrum of tasks, then labor ceases to function as a meaningful economic input. Wages fall not because people fail, but because markets no longer require them. I admit that a dark laugh escaped me here, not from disbelief, but from recognition. Capitalism without labor is not an upgrade; it is a category collapse.

Building Value

Yet in another voice, that of the Chief of Staff of AI Lab Anthropic, Avital Balwit’s, this structural argument becomes personal. I experience her essay less as analysis and more as a report from inside the transformation. She writes about the quiet obsolescence of skills once treated as badges of competence: writing quickly, synthesizing clearly, producing polished output on demand. When she notes that the relevant comparison is not whether AI beats the best human, but whether it beats the human who would otherwise do the task, I see a moral shift hiding inside an economic one. Value is no longer anchored to excellence, but to replaceability.

Balwit’s guidance is therefore not about mastering the next technical trick. I see her arguing for a deeper reorientation of the self. The future worker is not an individual contributor in the old sense, but a director, evaluator, and steward of systems whose internal logic they may not fully grasp. Initiative, judgment, and trust become the scarce inputs. Intelligence alone is insufficient. This is why her reflections on education strike me as especially urgent. Schools, she suggests, continue to measure exactly what machines now do best. That mismatch is not unfortunate; it is catastrophic.

“Young people need to plan under some degree of uncertainty, but should at least take very seriously the possibility of transformative AI very soon.”

What Are We Outsourcing?

One moment in her essay lingers with me: the story of her mother receiving advice from an AI. The machine performs empathy convincingly, perhaps flawlessly. And yet the preference remains human. I think this small scene captures the strange tension of our moment. We can recognize the simulation and still feel its pull; we can prefer the human while outsourcing the task. There is something faintly absurd in that, and the laughter it provokes is not cruel but clarifying.

Together, these essays dismantle a comforting myth: that technology advances along predictable curves and humans ascend alongside it through perpetual reskilling. I think this myth persists not because it is persuasive, but because the alternative is too destabilizing to face directly. What Autor, Thompson, and Balwit collectively force us to confront is the possibility that work itself may cease to be the primary axis of dignity, income, and belonging.

The argument I take from these texts is stark, and I do not arrive at it lightly: transformative AI does not simply rearrange occupations; it threatens to redefine economic humanity. The question is no longer how many jobs will exist in twenty years, but whether having a job will remain the way we recognize contribution at all. I see this not as a speculative worry, but as an emerging condition, one already visible at the edges of professional life.

And so the real challenge raised by these essays is not technical or even economic. It is civic and ethical. To be fair to Autor and Thompson, they do not leave this dilemma entirely unanswered. They sketch a radical response: if labor can no longer anchor economic participation, then ownership must. Their proposal of capital hedges, mechanisms such as universal capital endowments that make workers owners rather than wage‑earners, recognizes that income redistribution alone cannot repair a system where wages have lost their meaning. I see this as an honest attempt to confront the end of labor scarcity, not evade it. And yet I am uneasy. Ownership without agency risks becoming a new form of dependency, and I am not convinced that capital, once widely distributed, will remain politically defensible when it no longer corresponds to effort or contribution.

Anti-Fragile

This tension mirrors another one running quietly through Balwit’s essay. I focused earlier on her professional advice, the pivot toward directing, evaluating, and supervising AI systems, but that is only half of her argument. The deeper counsel, I think, concerns identity itself. She urges readers to cultivate what she calls an anti‑fragile self: a sense of worth grounded not in being fast, clever, or technically impressive, but in qualities that resist commodification, kindness, courage, physical presence, trust. She also admits:

“I’ve started writing some pieces without AI assistance—not because the output is better, but because the process of struggling with ideas hones my thought and keeps those skills sharp. …workers will need to identify which struggles are worth preserving.”

I read this as a warning against tying dignity to economic performance at precisely the moment when performance is becoming optional.

In that light, the economic self and the moral self begin to diverge. The former adapts, pivots, and arbitrages; the latter must learn how to stand even when adaptation no longer guarantees relevance. Balwit seems to understand that surviving the collapse of professional identity may require something closer to character than skill.

Autor and Thompson complicate this picture further with a note of optimism that I have so far underplayed. The same forces that suppress elite expertise can also democratize access. When tasks are modularized and supported by systems, people with less formal training can perform work once restricted to credentialed elites. Nurse practitioners take on responsibilities once reserved for physicians; paraprofessionals enter domains that were previously sealed. I see the moral ambiguity here clearly. The dilution of expertise can feel like loss from above and liberation from below.

This is why the reordering of human value cannot be narrated as tragedy alone. What looks like suppression to the expert may register as entry to the excluded. The uncomfortable truth is that both can be true at once. Technology does not simply flatten hierarchies; it redraws them, often in ways that reward neither mastery nor effort consistently. As Balwit states:

“People need sources of self-worth beyond intelligence. Are you kind? Brave? Persistent? Funny? These qualities gain importance as cognitive tasks become commodified. Knowing content is becoming less important.”

Whether we face a future of radical democratization or subsidized dependency, the challenge remains. That recognition lands with a final, uneasy smile: the future may be efficient, productive, and astonishingly capable, and still profoundly unsure what to do with us.

Colin