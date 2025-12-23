The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Marginal Gains
2d

An interesting post! I made a similar conclusion last week, after reading Karel Čapek’s R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots) - https://tinyurl.com/5f53ub9n. It was recommended in a Substack post and, despite being written 100 years ago, it lays out the exact blueprint for our modern anxieties.

(Spoiler Alert) The story follows a terrifyingly familiar arc:

1. Creation: Man creates Robots to eliminate toil and prove God unnecessary.

2. Displacement: Robots make goods cheap but humans obsolete; fertility drops; society becomes dependent.

3. Awakening: Robots gain consciousness/souls (often viewed as a "defect").

4. Rebellion: Robots realize they are superior and exterminate humanity to seize the means of production.

5. Aftermath: The Robots seek the secret of their own reproduction, leaving the last human (Alquist) as a relic of the past.

I believe this theme extends far beyond cinema, but the medium matters. Because we have become passive receivers of information, movies—which are consumed far more than 100-year-old plays—have a disproportionate influence on our psyche. We are culturally hardwired to look for Step 4: The Rebellion. We are waiting for the robot to grab a gun, which causes us to miss the real danger happening in Step 2: The Displacement and Dependence.

The reason we see these apocalyptic narratives repeated ad nauseam is simple economics. Extreme and sensational news sells better than run-of-the-mill stories about algorithmic bias. Authors, directors, and news producers are for-profit businesses giving us the spectacle we crave.

This creates a dangerous "Visibility Bias."

* The Spectacle: A Waymo car getting stuck in San Francisco due to a power outage is a physical, visual event. It fits the "Rebellion" narrative—the machine acting up—so it becomes front-page news.

* The Reality: A person being denied a loan or a job interview without explanation is invisible. It is just a database entry flipping from a 1 to a 0. It is a third-page news item, hidden from everyone except those actively seeking it.

The "Black Box" as a Liability Shield

The technology industry relies on this distraction. They are in the business of making money, and they do not want the public to understand the mundane, systemic failures of their products, as that would impact sales.

Everywhere I look, systems are designed to work for the "average" case. But if you are an outlier—if you are not part of the "most cases"—you are in trouble. The terrifying reality isn't a robot uprising; it is the Bureaucratic Shield of SaaS (Software as a Service).

Modern systems are becoming increasingly complex "black boxes" even before we factor in AI. Because SaaS vendors protect their intellectual property by hiding their code, the end-user has no visibility into the logic.

* No Accountability: When a decision goes wrong, the company can shrug and say, "The system decided,” and pass the accountability and blame to someone else.

* No Recourse: You cannot debug a cloud-based black box. The only way to get help is to open a service request with a vendor, where it is nearly impossible to find a human capable of explaining “why” the algorithm made that choice.

I agree with the premise that we need to highlight when systems rely on biased historical data. However, the problem is deeper than just "bad data." The lack of transparency in SaaS systems, combined with a failure to hold providers accountable, has created a perfect alibi. It allows corporations to blame the algorithm when things go wrong rather than taking ownership and responsibility for their systems being non-transparent or biased.

As long as we are distracted by the cinematic fear of a violent Robot Rebellion, we are failing to notice that the systems have already quietly seized control of our loans, our jobs, and our opportunities—all hidden behind a "Terms of Service" agreement we never read.

I will end with a quote from Sydney J. Harris:

"The danger of the future is not that machines will begin to think like humans, but that humans will begin to think like machines."

It points to the real danger: a society where empathy and nuance are replaced by rigid, binary logic—exactly what happens when we let opaque algorithms decide who gets a loan or a job. When humans "think like machines," they stop asking "Is this fair?" and start saying "The system says no," absolving themselves of accountability.

Jamie Freestone
2d

Great post. I assume you’re familiar with Shoshana Zuboff’s the Age of Surveillance Capitalsim? The very difficult work of the future will be to audit, investigate, & question the background systems that have imperceptibly nudged or shifted us away from freedom & privacy — often because they, at least at first, offered genuine efficiency or convenience.

It is certainly an aesthetic challenge to portray bureaucracies rather than agents. I like your examples of Gattaca & Minority Report though. It’s entirely possible to have a dynamic sci-fi plot with a backdrop of some kind of system that is passively dehumanising rather than actively malevolent.

