Image = me at the tallest hotel in Europe, Capanna Margherita (Margherita Hut), a mountain hut located on the Punta Gnifetti peak of the Monte Rosa massif in the Alps, at an altitude of 4,554 meters (14,941 feet). Meaningful growth does not unfold on a whiteboard or a vision board. It unfolds through lived experience.

About 30 years ago I began to take personal growth and learning seriously, not as a pop-psychology pastime but as a serious, lifelong pursuit. Most of what passed for guidance felt like it was designed for someone else. Someone with a clearer path. Someone with simpler questions. Someone already halfway there.

There were planners and trackers, courses and coaching programs, frameworks with neat diagrams and crisp acronyms. But all of it struck me as curiously dead. The growth it offered was measurable, perhaps, but not quite meaningful.

Psychological well-being

It wasn't until I stumbled across the work of psychologists like Carol Ryff and Carl Rogers that I realized the problem wasn't just with the tools, it was with the assumptions underneath them. Ryff had outlined personal growth as a key pillar of psychological well-being. Rogers had framed the fully functioning person not as a perfected product but as someone engaged in the process of becoming. These thinkers were not interested in optimization. They were interested in depth.

That depth is what today’s personal development industry often erases. In a culture increasingly obsessed with performance metrics and productivity hacks, the inner life has become something to manage, rather than something to explore. What’s needed is not another template for self-improvement, but a way of moving through the world, and through the self, with curiosity and courage.

That is why I defined my own methodology based on the literature.

A Four-Step Cycle for Personal Growth

This process is not a rigid sequence, but a fluid cycle. The people who grow most deeply are not necessarily those with the most willpower or structure; they are the ones who stay curious. The ones who pay attention. Meaningful growth does not unfold on a whiteboard or a vision board. It unfolds through lived experience.

Noticing

Noticing is not the mindfulness-lite version of awareness so often packaged for consumption. It’s a kind of attentional honesty. A willingness to admit that something isn’t sitting right. That a conversation keeps echoing. That I feel inexplicably restless at work. I remember a moment early in my career where I found myself repeatedly avoiding a certain collaboration, despite its prestige. It wasn’t until I paid attention to my discomfort that I realized I was unconsciously resisting a dynamic that compromised my values.

The literature on metacognition shows us that the act of noticing, of stepping back and observing your own mental and emotional patterns, is not passive. It’s the first spark of transformation. Research from Metcalfe & Shimamura, Knowing about Knowing, demonstrates that self-awareness in learners leads to better planning and resource allocation. Pascal Molenberghs and colleagues link such self-awareness to changes in neural circuits associated with insight.

Exploring

Exploration is where I let myself try something new without demanding that it be the answer. Maybe it’s a book outside my comfort zone. A conversation I didn’t plan to have. A skill I let myself be bad at. Once, during a sabbatical, I deliberately enrolled in a sculpture workshop, an odd choice for someone used to data models and policy memos. But what I learned in the studio shaped how I began to think about intellectual architecture, about ambiguity, about form and function.

Rogers insisted that the good life is a process, not a state. Exploration is that process in motion. It’s also where the idea of a “growth mindset” becomes real, not as a slogan, but as the quiet permission to fail forward. Research by Carol Dweck and further studies by Yeager & Dweck show that individuals who believe their abilities can develop through effort exhibit higher resilience and are more likely to persist through difficulty. This has implications not only for professional performance but for psychological well-being.

Reflecting

Eventually the exploring gives way to Reflecting. Not in the sense of completing a worksheet or ticking off a weekly review, but in the deeper sense: What’s been shifting in me? What do I keep returning to? What am I avoiding? This is where I begin to connect dots, noticing patterns in my thoughts and actions, making sense of what the exploration has stirred up.

Research by Amy Siegesmund has shown that practices like reflective writing can significantly increase metacognitive awareness. Marsha Lovett introduces the concept of “exam wrappers,” post-test reflections that help learners extract insights and modify future behavior. Carolyn Mair finds that reflective writing not only improves learning outcomes but deepens one’s internal coherence.

Stretching

As a runner I know the importance of stretching. As a thinker it is paramount. Stretching implies courage and resolve. Not because a coach told me to. Not because a self-help book told me to take cold showers and pitch ideas. But because I’ve seen enough to know that the next step, though risky, matters.

I remember the year I left corporate life to return to academic work. It made no career sense on paper. But I knew if I stayed, I’d calcify. Stretching, for me, meant walking away from comfort and toward intensity. It meant betting on what I wanted more than what I already had.

Scholars like Marcia Magolda have shown that this kind of self-authored decision-making, where we act from internally held values rather than external scripts, is not only a marker of personal growth but a predictor of long-term fulfillment, higher cognitive complexity, and mature identity formation.

This way of moving, Noticing, Exploring, Reflecting, Stretching, is not linear. It loops. It spirals. Some days all I can do is notice. Some weeks I stretch so much I forget to reflect. The point is not to perfect the cycle. The point is to stretch the circle.

Avoid the Traps

To complement the narrative on the four recurring modes of personal growth, the following table provides a concise comparative view, I’ve added references below this article:

What undergirds all of this is not just anecdote or metaphor but empirical foundation. Christine Robitschek and colleagues introduced the Personal Growth Initiative Scale (PGIS-II), which measures a person’s active and intentional engagement in the growth process. Their research finds strong correlations with self-efficacy, planning capacity, and goal achievement. Strengths-based interventions, such as those developed by Marianne Van Woerkom & Maria Meyers, have demonstrated that focusing on existing strengths rather than deficits enhances both self-efficacy and motivation to grow. These methods avoid the trap of deficit models that dominate workplace evaluations.

Cultural Caveats

There are cultural caveats. Personal growth does not mean the same thing to everyone. Research by Professor Shinobu Kitayama’s group, plus that of Steven Heine’s Lab shows that Western cultures emphasize self-enhancement and autonomy, while Eastern cultures tend toward self-criticism and social harmony. Michael Eid & Ed Diener argue that in some cultures, happiness is not the central goal of life. This approach leaves room for that. It doesn’t impose a fixed vision of the good life. It simply asks: Where are you? What are you noticing? What might happen if you followed that thread?

This framework invites me to live like my life is something to be studied, not just completed. It invites me to get curious when I feel stuck, instead of trying to kludge my way out. It invites me to see personal growth not as a ladder to climb, but as a landscape to move through with attention, with imagination, and with a willingness to get lost.

That, to me, is the real work. And it’s not always clean-cut. It doesn’t always feel like progress. But if I listen carefully, if I notice, I can feel when I’m doing it. My curiosity deepens. I feel that I’m not just surviving or performing, but changing. Becoming more myself.

Which, as far as I can tell, is the only kind of success worth chasing.

Stay curious

Colin

References

Demetriou, A., Efklides, A., Platsidou, M., & Campbell, R. L. (1993). The architecture and dynamics of developing mind: Experiential structuralism as a frame for unifying cognitive developmental theories. Monographs of the Society for Research in Child Development, i–202.

Dweck, C. S. (2006). Mindset: The new psychology of success. Random House.

Eid, M., & Diener, E. (2009). Norms for experiencing emotions in different cultures: Inter-and intranational differences. In E. Diener (Ed.), Culture and Well-Being (pp. 169–202). Springer.

Heine, S. J., Takata, T., & Lehman, D. R. (2000). Beyond self-presentation: Evidence for self-criticism among Japanese. Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, 26(1), 71–78.

Jost, J. T., Kruglanski, A. W., & Nelson, T. O. (1998). Social metacognition: An expansionist review. Personality and Social Psychology Review, 2(2), 137–154

Kitayama, S., Markus, H. R., Matsumoto, H., & Norasakkunkit, V. (1997). Individual and collective processes in the construction of the self: Self-enhancement in the United States and self-criticism in Japan. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 72(6), 1245–1267.

Lovett, M. C. (2013). Make exams worth more than the grade. In M. E. Caspersen & D. D. Halpern (Eds.), Using Reflection and Metacognition to Improve Student Learning (pp. 18–52). Stylus Publishing.

Magolda, M. B. B. (1999). Creating contexts for learning and self-authorship: Constructive-developmental pedagogy. Vanderbilt University Press.

Magolda, M. B. B. (2007). Self-authorship: The foundation for twenty-first-century education. New Directions for Teaching and Learning, 2007(109), 69–83.

Mair, C. (2012). Using technology for enhancing reflective writing, metacognition and learning. Journal of Further and Higher Education, 36(2), 147–167.

Metcalfe, J., & Shimamura, A. P. (Eds.). (1994). Metacognition: Knowing about knowing. MIT Press.

Molenberghs, P., Trautwein, F. M., Böckler, A., Singer, T., & Kanske, P. (2016). Neural correlates of metacognitive ability and of feeling confident: A large-scale fMRI study. Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, 11(12), 1942–1951.

Robitschek, C., Ashton, M. W., Spering, C. C., Martinez, M., Shotts, G. C., & Murray, D. (2009). Development of the personal growth initiative scale–II. Poster presented at the 2009 World Congress on Positive Psychology, Philadelphia, PA.

Rogers, C. R. (1961). On becoming a person: A therapist’s view of psychotherapy. Houghton Mifflin.

Ryff, C. D., & Keyes, C. L. M. (1995). The structure of psychological well-being revisited. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 69(4), 719–727.

Siegesmund, A. (2017). Using self-assessment to develop metacognition and self-regulated learners. FEMS Microbiology Letters, 364(11).

Van Woerkom, M., & Meyers, M. C. (2019). Strengthening personal growth: The effects of a strengths intervention on personal growth initiative. Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology, 92(1), 98–121.

Yeager, D. S., & Dweck, C. S. (2012). Mindsets that promote resilience: When students believe that personal characteristics can be developed. Educational Psychologist, 47(4), 302–314.