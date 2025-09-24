“Mental reflection is so much more interesting than TV it’s a shame more people don’t switch over to it.” ~ Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry Into Values

This is my attempt at a periodic table for critical thinking…

An Ars Magna for the Age of Disinformation

I just finished re-reading Stella Rimington’s brilliant autobiography, Open Secrets. Rimington is someone I admired greatly, sadly she passed away last month. Stella was the former Director-General of MI5. I could highlight so many sentences of her book and happily discuss anecdotes about her life. What makes it matter here is not simply the drama of Cold War surveillance or the novelty of a woman breaking into the boys’ club of British intelligence. It is her voice: wry, understated, always laced with humor even when recounting bureaucratic absurdities and war time bombs. She has the knack of exposing institutional blindness with a raised eyebrow rather than a clenched fist.

That balance, candor without recklessness, critique tempered with wit, is critical thinking in practice. Her stories, whether of misplaced obsessions over typewriters or of subtle sexism in Whitehall, are reminders that rigorous analysis and a sense of humor are not opposites but allies. They show how clarity of thought often moves most effectively when carried in the plain packaging of irony.

We hear a lot about the need for critical thinking, but in reality, “they”, don’t teach you how to think. Not in school, not in government briefings, and certainly not on television, mass or social media. You pick up fragments, rhetorical flair, a few statistics, but the architecture of real thought, the disciplined sequencing of premise to conclusion, of implication to consequence, is largely absent. What we inherit instead are habits: some ancestral, some algorithmic, few deliberate. The world, meanwhile, accelerates. And in this acceleration, much thinking is lost.

This is the context in which I set down what I have called the “Periodic Table of Critical Thinking.” It is my own attempt to give critical thought the structure and visibility it deserves. It presents thinking not as style, but as substance. Like Mendeleev’s original table, it proposes an order, one designed not to comfort but to clarify. It is a skeletal framework that aspires to hold the weight of thought in balance, an x-ray of cognition traced against the haze of signal fog.

Core Cognitive Skills

Interpretation (In), Analysis (An), Evaluation (Ev), Inference (If), Explanation (Ex), Self-Regulation (Sr).

When the Allies cracked the German Enigma code during World War II, it was not due to brute computational power alone. It was Alan Turing’s capacity to analyze incomplete fragments, infer probable patterns, and regulate his own hypotheses that made the difference. His genius wasn’t merely in machines, but in a rare, disciplined architecture of thought. Analysis (An) met Inference (If), undergirded by constant Self-Regulation (Sr). Ship convoys were saved. The war was shortened. Thousands lived who otherwise may not.

Each of these core cognitive skills is a bulwark against chaos. They are not academic abstractions; they are operational necessities. Their inclusion is neither novel nor sufficient, but essential. Without them, all that remains is signal, emotion, and noise.

The Measure of Reason

Clarity (Cl), Accuracy (Ac), Precision (Pr), Relevance (Rv), Depth (Dp), Breadth (Br), Logic (Lg), Significance (Sg), Fairness (Fr).

When the Pentagon Papers were published, they did more than expose government lies about Vietnam. They exposed the collapse of internal critical standards within the U.S. security apparatus. Intelligence reports had failed the tests of Accuracy and Breadth. Policy memos prioritized Significance as defined by political optics, not lives. Fairness vanished in the fog of Cold War paranoia.

Daniel Ellsberg’s leak was not just whistleblowing, it was an epistemic audit. These standards are not window dressing. They are the difference between strategic clarity and geopolitical hallucination. When the standards go, so goes the republic.

A Grammar for Inquiry

Purpose (Pu), Question (Qu), Assumptions (As), Point of View (Pv), Data (Dt), Concepts (Cn), Inferences (Ic), Implications (Im).

Take, for example, the 2003 invasion of Iraq. The stated Purpose: to eliminate weapons of mass destruction. But the Assumptions, about intelligence reliability, Saddam’s intent, the region’s stability, were unexamined or willfully ignored. The Point of View was post-9/11 fear, amplified by media. The Data? Cherry-picked. The Implications? A war that destabilized a region for a generation.

This was not just a failure of policy; it was a failure of thinking. The structure of reasoning collapsed under the weight of unexamined premises and political expedience. The lesson? Bad thinking kills, and it does not apologize afterward.

The Ethics of Mind

Rimington’s own career shows these virtues in action. In Open Secrets, she describes standing up to senior officials who doubted her capacity to lead MI5, responding not with defensiveness but with a calm insistence on reason and results. That was intellectual Courage joined with Integrity. Her humor, often deployed against the small humiliations of sexism, revealed Empathy and Autonomy: she neither surrendered to bitterness nor conformed to the prevailing culture. Her example reminds us that virtues are not abstractions, they are habits tested under institutional pressure.

Humility (Ih), Courage (Co), Empathy (Em), Autonomy (Au), Integrity (It), Perseverance (Ps), Confidence in Reason (Cf).

When Hannah Arendt covered the Eichmann trial, she saw not a monster, but a man terrifyingly void of critical virtues. He followed rules. He obeyed commands. What he lacked was the intellectual courage to challenge authority, the autonomy to think outside ideology, and the empathy to see Jews as human.

Virtue talk makes technocrats uncomfortable. But without these traits, thinking curdles into bureaucracy, obedience, or fanaticism. The Nazi regime was efficient, methodical, and utterly devoid of intellectual conscience. The cost of that absence is written in ash.

Logical Fallacies

Ad Hominem (AdH), Straw Man (StM), Slippery Slope (SiS), Hasty Generalization (HaG), Circular Reasoning (CiR), False Dichotomy (FaD).

Joseph McCarthy’s anti-communist crusade thrived on fallacy. He used Ad Hominem attacks to smear opponents, false dilemmas to frame dissent as betrayal, and Slippery Slope arguments to justify censorship. The hearings weren’t debates, they were rhetorical show trials.

When attorney Joseph Welch finally confronted McCarthy with the famous line “Have you no sense of decency?” he was not merely appealing to ethics. He was piercing the veil of fallacious reasoning. Naming a fallacy is not just academic; it’s a political act. And sometimes, it is the only available form of resistance.

The Ends of Thinking

Judgment (Jg), Wisdom (Ws), Insight (Is).

In 1956, the Hungarian Revolution erupted against Soviet rule. The Kremlin, unsure how to respond, called in its philosopher-king: Georgy Malenkov. His advice was: “Crush it. Quickly.” That decision was efficient, perhaps logical by Cold War calculus, but it lacked Judgment, Insight, and Wisdom. The cost was a moral stain that radicalized a generation.

Contrast this with Václav Havel in Czechoslovakia decades later. Havel’s dissidence was not bombastic but rooted in a deep philosophical commitment to truth. He understood that Judgment required restraint, that Insight meant listening, and that Wisdom was not the opposite of force, but its containment. Havel knew the stakes. He acted accordingly.

These three virtues cannot be manufactured by training modules. They are cultivated over time. And yet, without them, even the best structures of thought risk collapse under pressure.

Rigorous Thought

In 1620, Francis Bacon published Novum Organum, a manifesto for a new method of reasoning. He wrote against the scholastic fog of medieval thought, arguing for structured observation and inductive reasoning. Bacon was not neutral; he was polemical. He saw poor thinking as not merely flawed, but dangerous.

Two centuries later, Dmitri Mendeleev locked himself in a room for three days with cards, chemical properties, and a bottle of vodka. When he emerged, he had drafted a schema, the periodic table, not just based on what was, but on what should be. He left gaps. He trusted logic over fashion. The elements he predicted were later found.

This, then, is the lineage the Critical Thinking Table joins: a tradition of thinkers who did not merely think, but thought about thinking. Who risked ridicule to draw lines where others saw blur. Who understood that rigor is not constraint, it is liberation.

A Contemporary Failure: Theranos

The story of Theranos is a parable of what happens when every group in the table collapses at once. Elizabeth Holmes built a company on untested technology, violating Accuracy and Precision. Investors and journalists suspended Evaluation and Inference, preferring the charisma of a founder styled as the next Steve Jobs. Assumptions went unchallenged; Point of View was narrowed to hype; and Implications, the risk to patients, were ignored. Virtues were absent: no Humility about limits, no Courage to ask hard questions. Instead, fallacies flourished: Straw Men about critics, False Dichotomies between believers and doubters. The result was not just a business failure but a systemic failure of thought, costing billions and eroding trust.

A Personal Interruption

I once failed a student. Not for poor grammar or even flawed arguments, but for the more subtle sin of mimicry. He had all the right forms, all the right keywords, all the appearance of thought, but not its substance. It was like watching someone recite a recipe they’d never tasted. When I asked him why he structured his argument the way he did, he blinked. He had no idea. He had not been taught to know.

It shook me. Because I saw myself in him, too. A dozen moments where I’d parroted complexity without comprehension. Where I had used words to protect myself from thought. Where I’d confused cleverness with clarity. This was not about grades. It was about what thinking means.

This table, for all its neat formatting, is not neat work. It is the hard, splintery task of trying to know why you believe what you believe, and whether you should.

Bringing Rimington Back

Rimington’s autobiography is more than a memoir, it is a case study in intellectual virtues. She dissects secrecy, bureaucracy, and institutional sexism with a blend of accuracy and wit. Where others might rant, she writes with the cool discipline of analysis and the sharp relief of humor. That combination is exactly what my Periodic Table prescribes: clarity yoked to courage, empathy balancing autonomy. Rimington shows how critical thinking can survive even in the opaque corridors of MI5, and how laughter can be an act of resistance.

The Indictment

We are not besieged by ignorance, we are drowning in ersatz knowledge, in simulations of thought that perform intelligence without its substance. Content is abundant, consequence scarce. Clicks stand in for conclusions. Search engines autocomplete our arguments. Even our outrage is outsourced.

When Vaclav Havel wrote that “the salvation of this human world lies nowhere else than in the human heart,” he did not mean sentimentality, he meant integrity of perception. The courage to think cleanly. The nerve to inspect one’s own cognition before projecting it onto the world.

That kind of internal vigilance is not cultivated by mood boards or media diets. It requires standards. Habits. A community that prizes discipline over dopamine. If such a thing still exists.

If we abandon the architecture of thinking, we don’t regress, we rot. We become performative shells in a gamified culture, rewarded for speed and punished for precision.

For those who still believe that the intellect has civic weight, that judgment is a civic act and clarity a kind of resistance, this table is not optional.

It is how we begin to fight back.

Stay curious

Colin

The table outlined (Link to the image with click on sections for descriptors - https://gemini.google.com/share/17d77bae01ef):

Core Cognitive Skills

The fundamental actions of thinking.

In. Interpretation: To comprehend and express the meaning of experiences, data, or events.

An. Analysis: To break down material into its constituent parts to uncover relationships.

Ev. Evaluation: To assess the credibility of statements and the logical strength of arguments.

If. Inference: To identify and secure elements needed to draw reasonable conclusions.

Ex. Explanation: To state and justify reasoning in terms of evidence, concepts, and logic.

Sr. Self-Regulation: To self-consciously monitor, question, and correct one’s own reasoning.

Universal Intellectual Standards

The standards used to measure the quality of reasoning.

Cl. Clarity: Being easily understood, free from confusion or ambiguity.

Ac. Accuracy: Being free from errors or distortions; representing things as they are.

Pr. Precision: Being exact to the necessary level of detail.

Rv. Relevance: Bearing upon or relating to the matter at hand.

Dp. Depth: Containing complexities and multiple interrelationships.

Br. Breadth: Encompassing multiple viewpoints; being comprehensive.

Lg. Logic: The parts make sense together; no contradictions.

Sg. Significance: Focusing on the important, not the trivial.

Fr. Fairness: Justifiable, not self-serving or one-sided.

The Elements of Thought

The basic building blocks of any reasoning process.

Pu: Purpose: The goal or objective of reasoning.

Qu. Question: The problem or issue that guides thinking.

As. Assumptions: Beliefs that are taken for granted.

Pv. Point of View: The frame of reference, perspective, or orientation.

Dt. Data: The facts, evidence, or experiences used to reason.

Cn. Concepts: The ideas, theories, or principles that structure thinking.

Ic. Inferences: The conclusions or interpretations drawn from evidence.

Im. Implications: The consequences that follow from a line of reasoning.

Intellectual Virtues

The dispositions and traits of a fair-minded critical thinker.

Ih. Humility: Awareness of the limits of one’s knowledge; sensitivity to bias.

Co. Courage: Willingness to challenge popular beliefs and face ideas fairly.

Em. Empathy: Entertaining opposing views sympathetically to understand them.

Au. Autonomy: Thinking for oneself while adhering to standards of rationality.

It. Integrity: Holding oneself to the same rigorous standards one expects of others.

Ps. Perseverance: Working through intellectual complexities despite frustration.

Cf. Confidence in Reason: Trust that one’s own higher interests are served by giving reason free play.

Common Logical Fallacies

The “radioactive” elements; common errors to detect and avoid.

AdH. Ad Hominem: Attacking the person rather than the argument.

StM. Straw Man: Misrepresenting an opponent’s argument to make it easier to attack.

SlS. Slippery Slope: Asserting that a minor action will inevitably lead to major consequences.

HaG. Hasty Generalization: Drawing a broad conclusion from a small or unrepresentative sample.

CiR. Circular Reasoning: Assuming the conclusion as a premise in the argument.

FaD. False Dichotomy: Presenting two opposing options as the only two, when others exist.

Synthesis & Application

The “noble gases”; stable, higher-order outcomes of critical thought.

Jg. Judgment: The ability to make considered decisions or come to sensible conclusions.

Ws. Wisdom: The sound application of knowledge and experience for the common good.

Is. Insight: A deep, intuitive understanding of a person or thing.