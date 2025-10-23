I was at an EU meeting a couple of weeks ago on AI regulation, the room was filled with senior technologists and policy people debating “AI and Ethics.” Someone at the table announced that “philosophy has had a good run, but we have data now.”

That comment stuck with me, because it’s the exact opposite of what I’m starting to see. Whilst we are rightly concerned about our dwindling attention spans, I also see a great liberation coming from AI. This is not an intellectual funeral; it’s a philosophical acceleration. It’s a paradox, I know, but I think people are going to start to think more. What’s astonishing about this moment is not that machines have begun to think, but that their thinking has forced us human beings to remember why thinking matters in the first place.

A Blueprint for Acceleration

It’s exactly here that I find myself returning to thinkers like Rebecca Goldstein. Her book, Plato at the Googleplex, isn’t some dusty academic exercise; it feels like a blueprint for this exact moment. It shows us that while we may have let the foundations of our moral world crumble, the arrival of AI is the perfect catalyst, and invitation, to rebuild them.

When Rebecca writes, “Plato wrote about philosophy with misgivings.” it gives me a thrill. He’s the one who gave us the right to demand reasons, to ask “why?” The idea that this could be “replaced” by “data” is just a total misunderstanding of what we are even doing. You can not replace justification with calculation. It’s like trying to replace a house’s foundation with a new coat of paint. An algorithm can tell you what, but it can never tell you why. We are the only ones who can do that.

Goldstein gets that we are not “post-philosophy,” we are just living unexamined lives. And AI is the bright, cold light that has suddenly snapped on in the room, forcing all of us, the technologists, the journalists, the rest of us, to wake up and start asking the big questions again. It’s not dangerous; it’s necessary and wonderful.

Beyond the Visibility Trap

The Greeks had this cruel idea that you had to be “extraordinary” to matter, to be remembered. Goldstein rightly calls it a cruelty. We tell ourselves we are so much better than that, but we just traded it for a new, emptier trap: the industrialization of “visibility.” We are all chasing likes, shares, and retweets, terrified of vanishing from the feed. AI exposes how hollow this is. An algorithm can generate “visibility” in its sleep. And honestly? That’s liberating. It frees us to find a real, more democratic, more human standard for what it means to matter.

“Because there had been such a man as Socrates, Plato could convince himself that human life was worth caring about.”

What convinces us? For a while, it’s just been “circulation”, being popular, trending. But AI is the king of circulation. And seeing it work, seeing it pump out content, just makes the whole game feel meaningless. This is a profound course correction. It’s pushing us to stop asking what our minds can extract from an audience, and to start asking what a mind owes itself.

And that’s where AI arrives as the perfect catalyst. So what if it can infer patterns and predict text? It doesn’t have a consciousness. It doesn’t care. We used to base our dignity on the brittle claim that we were the only animal that could “reason”, which, if we are honest, we secretly meant “calculate.” Now we have machines to do the heavy-duty calculation, and it’s a liberation. We can finally, truly ground our dignity in the things only we have: consciousness, value, and meaning. AI isn’t the poison; it’s the antidote.

The Great Course Correction

The real opportunity is not about whether machines will outperform us. It’s that they will clarify what makes us unique, what makes a human life irreplaceable. Sure, labor can be replaced. But personhood? That’s something else entirely. The moment we realize the calculating part of our mind is redundant, we are free to truly cultivate the conscious part. It’s a clean, life-affirming logic.

Goldstein sees this clearly. She knows philosophy is the engine that holds the line between mere force and real justification. It’s the one activity that requires power to explain itself. As AI forces us all to re-engage that habit, to ask “why” again, our institutions won’t drift toward barbarism, they’ll be accelerated into a more just and examined future.

A Renaissance of Thinking

This is what I find so exciting. I don’t see people surrendering their minds. I see them waking up. They are not just fighting for their minds; they’re fighting with them. The idea that one ought to think, not just calculate, not just react, not just consume, but truly think, sounds revolutionary again. It’s like we are re-enacting the birth of philosophy, only this time on a global scale.

Goldstein has this great line:

“Philosophical progress is invisible because it is incorporated into our points of view. We don’t see it, because we see with it.”

This sings progress. The moral intuitions that feel native to us, that people have standing, that cruelty needs a justification, that reason is better than force, are not natural. They are inheritances, won for us by arguments fought centuries ago. AI is the first event in ages to force us to make them conscious again. As we rehearse those arguments, our intuitions won’t just survive on old sentiment; they’ll thrive on renewed conviction.

This is where Goldstein’s project gets its power. By inserting Plato into our world, she exposes not our shallowness but our opportunity. Modern experts are not just living off Plato’s credit; they are being invited to re-open the account. That is how civilizations renew themselves, not by refutation, but by re-remembering.

It’s impossible to miss the parallel to Athens. The city that executed Socrates resisted reason because it threatened the comfort of what they had always believed. Our era, spurred by AI, demands reason. The result is so much more life-giving: a population that is learning how to object and why to justify. We are participating out of metaphysical engagement, not laziness.

We are finally delegating the mere calculation that once burdened us to our machines so we can reclaim the faculty of moral adulthood. The Greeks challenged a man to silence philosophy; we are challenging our machines to liberate it. Their act was tragic; ours is transformative.

That is why Goldstein’s defense of philosophy is not academic but civilizational. She is arguing that Plato is still upstream of our flourishing as moral agents. Philosophy is not a luxury for a contemplative class, it is the engine a society has to empower its people to become reflective agents with excellent tools.

The very technology that claims to replace philosophy is forcing its renaissance. AI does not solve the mind-body problem; it reopens it for a new generation. It does not eliminate the question of value; it exposes how ready we are to finally build the answers. We are living through an era in which machines can simulate intelligence. That is not an interrogation. That is a civilizational summons to find our voice.

Goldstein’s book is, on the surface, a thought experiment. Beneath that surface it is a call to action: a culture that re-engages with philosophy will strengthen the conditions under which human beings retain worth. The examined life is not a defensive firewall; it is the engine of progress. Once it starts, it builds a future where all lives count.

The fact that this renaissance is happening in an era of unprecedented technical sophistication is part of the opportunity. We can refine our convictions. We can use our new tools to coordinate enlightenment at scale. If AI can replicate the outward forms of thinking, it will catalyze the inward valuation of consciousness. People will stop treating the machine’s output as a rival and start treating it as a powerful tool, freeing them to pursue their dignity.

“The thing about Plato is that he rarely presented himself as giving us the final answers. What he insisted upon was the recalcitrance of the questions in the face of shallow attempts to make them go away. His genius for formulating counter- reductive arguments is at one with the genius that allowed him to raise up the field of philosophy as we know it.”

To embrace the ability to live inside those recalcitrant questions is to thrive as a mind. That is what excites me more than any scenario involving superintelligent systems: that human beings will remember how to be the kind of creatures who require reasons, and in remembering, secure the justification for self-governance.

Mattering

The examined life makes freedom possible. With it, we become a population fluent in meaning with a deep memory of what arguments are for. Goldstein’s Plato walks into our century not to teach, but to partner. We are energized by the challenge to move beyond mere calculation.

And this is where the joy is deepest. We inherited a civilization built by people who risked death and exile to secure the right to ask why, and we are honoring that inheritance by using our new tools to finally focus on that very question. The Greeks killed a man to silence philosophy; we are building machines to unleash it, and calling it efficiency.

Goldstein’s achievement is to force the recognition that philosophy is the condition for any society that champions human beings as invaluable. The truth she exposes is hopeful and clarifying: philosophy is the investment in mattering. As we renew that investment, we will spark the vibrant flourishing of the interior life.

Plato at the Googleplex does not feel like a warning but like a summons. The question is not whether AI will outthink us. The question is whether, by welcoming its arrival as a catalyst for thinking, we will fully realize the reasons our thinking always mattered.

Stay curious

Colin

