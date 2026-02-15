The One Percent Rule

Nikolas Bayuk
16h

The piece makes a strong case that we’ve drifted from being citizens to being consumers, shaped more by engineered desire than by reflection. The history matters. It shows this did not happen overnight. Psychology, advertising, and politics slowly merged and learned how to pull emotional levers.

What I would add is this: awareness alone is not enough. Knowing we are being influenced does not automatically restore independent thought. We also have built in blind spots like confirmation bias. We naturally look for evidence that supports what we already believe. That makes us easy to steer.

If we want to trust our own minds again, we have to train them. That means slowing down, seeking out views we disagree with, and testing our assumptions against reality. The real work is not just resisting manipulation. It is building habits of clear thinking. A society that can do that is much harder to control.

Michael S Faust Sr.
17h

Strong historical arc here. Bernays’ pivot from duty to desire still echoes louder than most people realize. What strikes me now, though, is less the origin of the engineering and more the posture it produces.

At some point the question shifts from “How were we shaped?” to “What do we do with that knowledge?”

The machinery is real. Desire has been cultivated, redirected, monetized. But explanation alone doesn’t restore agency. It can even harden fatalism if we aren’t careful.

The more practical counterweight may not be intellectual resistance but behavioral interruption — reclaiming attention, altering rhythm, refusing reflex. The unconscious can be mined, but it can also be disciplined through posture and timing.

If democracy drifted from duty toward appetite, perhaps the quiet correction begins not in exposing the engineers, but in strengthening the citizen again — one deliberate act at a time.

Appreciate the reminder of the architecture. The next frontier may be the habits that undo it.

