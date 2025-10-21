The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harald M.'s avatar
Harald M.
8h

Why "truth, safety, and fairness" - and not e.g. "power, wealth, serfdom"? Turing was not interested in ethics, for good reasons: The connection of capabilities to values is random (everything one can do can be used for many things) and maybeceven maximal (... can be used for anything). The level "is AI" is thus unconnected to "is useful" in any sense. So, IMHO, you request nothing more (or less) tjan responsible use of AI - but this is a total non-sequitur of Turing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The One Percent Rule and others
Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
7h

A strong sense of responsibility for building trusted AI as an evolutionary partner is well described by you, Colin. Here’s to a future contribution toward flourishing for all by AI!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Colin WP Lewis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture