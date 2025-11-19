“The more obstacles I encountered, the more determined I became. Each roadblock was a test, not of the road, but of myself.” ~ Jim Rogers

The Reclamation of Agency

Agency is not a story you tell about yourself on a podcast before quitting your job and hiking across Portugal. It is a condition. Either you have it or you don’t. Either you act or you are acted upon. For all the euphemisms we apply to it, “empowerment,” “freedom,” “entrepreneurial spirit”, agency is brutal in its simplicity. It names the differential between those who move and those who are moved. What matters is not whether we feel autonomous, but whether, when confronted with pressure, illness, chaos, or algorithmic command, we initiate.

The illusion that we are choosing has never been more carefully designed. We are being trained to believe that motion is intention, and that reaction is choice.

The political philosopher Isaiah Berlin once distinguished between negative and positive liberty, freedom from and freedom to. But the new paralysis does not rely on coercion or even scarcity. It thrives in the abundance of options without meaning. In a world where every choice has been flattened into a tap or a like, we no longer resist authority; we dissolve in its absence. The tyranny of the feed is not that it silences us, but that it speaks in our voice.

Jim Rogers, along with his wife Paige, saw this coming. Or more precisely, they drove straight into it, through 116 countries, across deserts, civil wars, and collapsing currencies. Rogers book Adventure Capitalist is many things: a travelogue, an investment diary, a love story, the quirks of a diesel-powered yellow Mercedes. But above all, it is an argument about seeing the world without being told what to see. Their journey, spanning the turn of the millennium, is a defiant act of perception: if you want to understand a country, you do not read its press release; you cross its border on foot. As Rogers writes:

“You have not really been to a country, I believe, until you have had to cross the border physically, had to find food on your own, fuel, a place to sleep, until you have experienced it close to the ground.”

Rogers didn’t just travel. He resisted mediation. He understood, long before most, that reality would soon be offered up to us in pre-packaged narratives, buffered and smoothed by the entertainment-industrial complex. He wanted to smell the diesel in Angola, talk to the prostitutes in Bulgaria, and get stuck in an Icelandic blizzard on day three. Not because he was reckless, but because he knew that only by engaging directly with the friction of the world, its mud, bazaars, and unpredictable kindness, could one reclaim a sensibility not curated by consensus. Rogers is explicit about where truth resides:

“While I have never patronized a prostitute, I know that one can learn more about a country from speaking to the madam of a brothel or a black marketeer than from speaking to a government minister.”

The seduction of abstraction is always strongest in places of comfort. In contrast, Rogers’ thesis is almost geological: drive long enough, and the myths will erode. An NGO office with a fleet of Mercedes out front. A currency so worthless its own government refuses it. A nation requiring its youth to learn a language no one speaks. These are not political positions; they are observations. But observation is agency. The willingness to be wrong on your own terms is already a subversion of the passive script. Rogers declares:

“If the trip killed me, I would die happy, pursuing my passion. And that was better than dying on Wall Street someday with a few extra dollars in my pocket.”

This is precisely what has been lost in the age of infinite scroll. We do not experience, we outsource experience. We do not misjudge; we rely on algorithmic priors. What looks like choice is often just deferred cognition. The tools we use, feeds, recommendation engines, frictionless interfaces, are optimized to protect us from the effort of judgment. But judgment is what agency is.

In the workplace, this erosion takes quieter forms. The competent are stifled by policies designed to minimize variance, a corporate mirror of the ‘bureaucratic disaster’ Rogers encountered in Egypt or India, where adherence to process strangled all initiative, the high-potential are drained by leaders who mistake control for support. Even optimistic workers, even those invited to the table, feel the leash of supervision tighten the moment their ideas deviate from protocol. They are trusted to perform, not to decide. In the name of harmony, organizations suffocate the very thing they claim to reward: initiative.

This is not accidental. A culture addicted to predictability will always suppress agency. As Rogers puts it bluntly,

“People who fight change are fighting inevitability itself.”

To allow real agency is to allow real divergence. And divergence cannot be A/B tested in advance.

The challenge is not to increase agency but to rescue it. This means cultivating conditions where unpredictability is not punished, where false consensus is not mistaken for alignment, and where effort is not economized into automation. Ownership, decision-making capacity, and authority must be distributed, not merely rhetorically granted. But the harder truth is that agency will not flourish in systems designed to avoid surprise.

The most profound insight in Rogers’ work is not about markets or macroeconomics; it is that proximity creates knowledge. He does not learn from summaries. He learns from potholes, literal ones. In Kenya, he describes the “single worst road” as a more honest indicator of economic decay than any IMF report; in China, the pristine highways signal, for him, a kind of infrastructural prophecy. Rogers reads road conditions like bond yields. The asphalt doesn’t lie. And the only real inoculation against the passive consumption of the world is to re-encounter it, without filters, without prompts, without scripting.

We must become, again, the kind of people who can cross borders without a GPS, hold a contradictory opinion without checking the trending tab, and say “I saw it for myself” without irony. The recovery of agency is not nostalgic. It is adaptive. If we do not want to be told what we want next, we must want something enough to reject the feed.

That first act of refusal, to look up from mediocrity, is not a grand revolution. It is small, it is unshareable, it will not be filmed. But it is ours. And in that refusal, agency begins.

