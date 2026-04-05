In homes after someone passes away, the first inventory is usually practical. A son opens drawers. A daughter lifts the lid of a storage box. Someone makes decisions about coats, watches, unpaid bills, expired batteries, old cables, medical records, warranty cards, family photographs, tax files, keys whose locks no one can identify. Shelves are emptied in stages. Books are sorted by subject, then by sentiment, then by the simple question of who has room. Hard drives are labeled if anyone still knows the password. If not, they become mute objects among other mute objects. What survives the first week is rarely chosen for truth. It is chosen for transport, cost, convenience, obligation, and grief.

What, precisely, remains? Not what people felt. Not what they meant to do. Not the private argument between a person and his own conscience. What remains are traces. A chair with the fabric worn thin at the arms. Marginal notes in a book. A folder of typed pages. A saved draft. A sketch. A note to self. A false start. A line crossed out so thoroughly that the paper tears. The record is always partial. That is the beginning of the problem.

A grandchild may one day inherit these fragments and attempt a reconstruction. Here was the desk. Here were the glasses. Here were the letters, if letters were written. Here was the notebook in which, three pages in, Grandfather stopped writing. Anyone can inherit property. To inherit a person is harder.

And now we have given posterity a new kind of evidence. Not the hard little clues of a desk drawer, but a vapor trail of clicks. A loved one’s email full of discount codes. A folder of screenshots with no dates. A Facebook memory from 2014 announcing which type of cinnamon roll he is. A string of thumbs-up reactions under articles he never finished. A playlist called Deep Focus that ran while he answered messages from people he never met. This is supposed to be abundance. Usually it is interruption with better storage.

I think the error of the age is not that we fail to record ourselves. It is that we record so much so badly. We assume that because the machine has retained a thousand traces, it has preserved a life. Usually it has preserved distraction.

A house can be emptied in a weekend. A life cannot be so easily lifted, wrapped, and carried out to the car. What does it mean to leave behind something more than your belongings? Something sterner than a content stream. A record of inner labor forced into form.

Writing, certainly. But also the drawing, the building, the annotating, the stages by which one came to know what one knows. Not because every thought is precious. Most are not. Because a life takes shape only when some part of it has been made to hold still.

The old world understood this better than ours does. Not perfectly, and not democratically, but better. A commonplace book was evidence that a mind had returned to a sentence more than once. A letter carried syntax, deference, vanity, impatience, love. The diary, the field notebook, the manuscript with changes in the margin: these were among the places where life became visible to those who came later.

I think of the historian opening a box in an archive and finding not the polished speech but the earlier draft with hesitation still in it. The crossed-out boast. The inserted warning. The phrase toned down for public use. There, at last, a person begins to appear. Robert Caro said the most important thing he learned as a young reporter was to turn every page. He was right. Human beings hide in edits.

The same is true in ordinary life. If those who come after us are to find us anywhere real, they will find us less in our possessions than in our revisions. That is one reason the command to make something of oneself has always struck me as incomplete. The harder command is to leave something of oneself that is not trash. This is not easy. It asks that one return to the same thought after the mood has passed and test whether it still deserves paper.

The temptation is to believe that friction is inefficient. That the notebook is too slow, the letter too long, the revision too fussy. That speed is honesty. That immediacy is authenticity. I do not buy this. Most untested expression is not more authentic. It is merely less formed.

We can now generate text instantly, dress up vagueness in fluent sentences, and mistake verbal output for inward accomplishment. One can produce, in seconds, a plausible paragraph about grief, love, duty, mortality, politics, or God, and yet remain almost entirely absent from it.

I have done a milder version of this myself, though with quotes from books rather than bots. A phrase from one admired writer, a sentence movement from another, a severity borrowed from a third. For a page or two it can feel wonderful. Then the spell breaks. One hears the ventriloquism. One realizes that the sentence is wearing one’s clothes and someone else’s face.

I suspect this is why so much machine-made prose feels dead on arrival. It offers the appearance of completion without the pressure of having lived through the sentence. It removes the drag. It often removes the person too.

What do we owe the grandchild who may one day wish to have known us? Not the fantasy of total recovery. The dead are always partly lost. But we owe them better evidence than receipts and passwords. We owe them traces of standards, struggle, attention, refusal. Not only what happened to us, but what we thought was worth resisting. Not only what we loved, but how we learned to love it.

I think of ordinary people, unknown people, whose survival in the record depends on some stubborn act of inscription: the farm ledger, the wartime diary, the sewing patterns annotated with births and deaths, the immigrant’s letter written in careful English with the old language pressing through. Human beings disappear quickly. Their worked traces do not disappear as quickly.

Against this stands the apparatus of distraction. The television arranged attention. The internet industrialized it. The phone completed the job. There is always another item, another prompt, another ping, another fragment presented as urgent and almost none of it deserving the sovereignty it claims over our nerves. We are told, in effect, to live in perpetual reception. Then, after years of this, we are surprised to discover that little in us has cohered.

The language of self-expression is often too soft for the enemy it faces. The problem is not that people have forgotten to express themselves. The problem is that a commercial civilization has become expert at absorbing expression before it hardens into independence. It is happy for you to post. It is less happy for you to withdraw long enough to think.

So yes, switch off the feed. Sit down. Take the thought apart. Ask whether it is yours, whether it is true, whether it is merely borrowed feeling dressed as originality. Write it badly. Rewrite it less badly. Return to it when you are tired and discover, perhaps, that half of it was nonsense. Good. That is not failure. That is one of the few reliable signs that an actual mind is present.

By authorship I do not mean literary fame. Most people will never publish a book, nor need they. I mean authorship in the first sense: to be an origin rather than a relay. To have converted some portion of one’s passing life into a durable act of selection and avowal. A recipe book with corrections in the margin may carry more human density than ten thousand social posts. An engineer’s notebook may outlast a cloud archive in vividness. So may a set of letters, a family history, a design sketch, an honest account of a hard year.

Quantity guarantees nothing. The world does not need more indiscriminate self-dumping. It needs shaped witness.

So yes, leave behind the house if you have one. Leave the furniture, the books, the watch, the framed photographs, the lamp with the repaired wire, the coat that still holds the shape of your shoulders. These things are not nothing. They are the furniture of grief. But do not confuse them with your bequest. Your true bequest is whatever portion of your life you managed to rescue from mere happening and force into form.

I picture, at the end, not a grand monument but a room after the mourners have gone home. Evening light. A stack of notebooks with dates on the covers. A drawer that sticks slightly before it opens. Someone younger, born too late to remember your voice, or physical presence, sits down in your chair and begins to read. For a while, the room gives them back more than objects.

Stay curious

Colin