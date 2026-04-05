The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
15h

Last weekend I attended the funeral visitation and celebration of life service for a forty year old friend who passed away. His dad and I coached the preschoolers in soccer, both him and my daughter, and those memories bonded us all these years. After the service I broke down and my ribs hurt from crying that evening. It was the loss of his infectious greeting, always with a genuine smile, and his older brother reminded us if people in a room did not know one another, leave it to his brother to make sure all of you had connected before you departed. The love for this young man was palpable among all of us who attended. Then many gathered downtown to continue the stories of past fraternal years filled with this young man’s personality.

I write this as a tribute to friendships because that is what people remember. The good times and sorrows shared, the jokes and just being in each other’s company.

As you describe, the mementos will remain tangible, but the voice, the laughter, the warm moments of human connection will not. Those moments of mutual joy will be missed by many who knew this young man. The videos and recordings may remain, the mutual recognition sadly put to rest.

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
1d

I'm not sure why, but the notion crossed my mind that we are the sum total of our initial errors.

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