“No one can become fully aware of the very essence of another human being unless he loves him or her.” ~ Viktor Frankl

Dario Amodei the CEO of Anthropic, developer of the Large Language Model, Claude AI, penned an essay about Machines of Loving Grace. He sought to show “what a world with powerful AI might look like if everything goes right.” Note the caveat “if everything goes right.” To contrast that, in a podcast interview, Mustafa Suleyman CEO of Microsoft AI, and coauthor of The Coming Wave, said: “models will become deeply human-like.” He also said, if we allow AIs to “improve their own code, set their own goals, act autonomously, and accumulate resources, it would reach a level of risk that might even require military intervention.”

I understand that these CEOs of leading AI companies need to build these systems with essential guardrails, and they are seeking to raise awareness of the pitfalls should things not go well. And we probably need to put a halt to aspirations such as those laid out by Michael Timothy Bennett in his paper/thesis How To Build Conscious Machines.

I feel, therefore I am

Which brings me to another AI Lab CEO, Demis Hassabis, the polymathic mind behind DeepMind, who said that in the age of AI, we need more philosophers. But what, exactly, would we be asking them to do? To define consciousness? Draw boundary lines around ethics? Audit the algorithms? Perhaps. But Hassabis's challenge cuts deeper than disciplinary housekeeping. In a world of machines trained to mimic reasoning, we must ask what reasoning really is, and whether it can ever be separated from the animal heat of feeling. This is something philosophy has often disdained, emotion, yet without emotion, philosophy has no soul.

Hassabis may be right that we need more philosophers. But we do not need more formal proofs. We need philosophers to serve as archivists of feeling, to build a vocabulary for what is computationally illegible but humanly essential. As Mark Pettinelli, in his book The Psychology of Emotions, Feelings and Thoughts, has argued, emotions are themselves a kind of unconscious thought, obscure, difficult to parse, but still cognitive. If thought is the framework, then emotion is its submerged foundation.

Try this experiment: imagine a mind capable of infinite deductions, perfect logical clarity, the entirety of formal logic at its command, but incapable of grief. Incapable of longing. Incapable of love. What emerges is not a sage. It is a simulacrum. What’s missing is not knowledge, but care.

Descartes may have said, I think, therefore I am. One might just as well say: I feel, therefore I am.

We treat emotions as disruptions. But what if they are the structure? Grief is not a lapse in rationality, it is the clearest index of value. Anger, not chaos, but a theory of justice under stress. Love, the most beautiful form of attention we can pay to the world. These are not afterthoughts to cognition. They are its beginning.

When we fall in love, we do not merely feel, we reevaluate. Priorities reorder. Futures stretch or collapse. Emotional experience is epistemic upheaval. It does not merely shake us; it shows us what was already cracked. In Pettinelli’s terms, thought narrows attention while emotion broadens it, and in that widening, entire worlds are revealed.

And this is precisely the juncture where philosophy must plant its flag. In the age of AI, where machines sort patterns faster than we can blink, the question is not how to reason better, but how to feel meaningfully. Not how to optimize judgment, but how to justify care. Algorithms can calculate risk; they cannot mourn loss. They can predict preference; they cannot experience regret.

If emotion is a form of cognition, then the novel, the opera, the dream are not diversions. They are archives of our most precise thinking. The most refined moral reasoning may not be found in the courtroom or the lab, but in the moment someone holds another’s trembling hand and does not look away.

This is not sentimentalism. It is a rebuke. A rebuke to the idea that intelligence is a contest of abstraction. A rebuke to the AI theorist who measures progress in floating-point operations but has no account of what it means to be devastated.

Because we are not closed systems. The infant’s cry, the addict’s longing, the mourner’s rage, these are not defects. They are how we come to know what matters. They are how values enter the bloodstream of reason.

And perhaps that is the real fear. Not that AI will outthink us, but that it will convince us to forget what thinking really is. Not clean logic, but ragged need. Not a chess move, but a eulogy. The intelligence that matters now must be able to cry out, to care, to break.

So we return to the question: what is philosophy without emotion? The answer, if Hassabis is serious, is: obsolete.

Compassion

Compassion has a branding problem. It is too often confused with indulgence, or weakness, or the soft murmur of sentimentality that has no place in the halls of strategy. We want “realism.” We want “hard choices.” And so we exile compassion to the private realm, alongside lullabies and sympathy cards.

But what if compassion isn’t a softening, but a sharpening? Not the surrender of judgment, but its beginning?

To suffer with, com-pati, is to recognize. That is its literal root. Compassion is not pity. It does not descend. It attends. It says: your pain is not foreign to me. Your wounds are not outside the scope of my reasoning. In this way, compassion is not a feeling among others. It is a method of attention.

And in the architecture of democratic life, it may be our last defense against abstraction. Policies that do not pass through compassion become games of aggregates. Lives become numbers. The child in the detention camp becomes an asterisk in the risk assessment memo. This method is the direct antithesis of algorithmic logic. Where an AI might be trained to optimize for the greatest good for the greatest number, compassion forces an encounter with the outlier, the rounding error that is, in fact, a human life. It insists on the data point of individual suffering, a variable that cannot be optimized away without erasing the moral problem itself.

It is not the opposite of rationality. It is a form of it.

The mind that can model nuclear fission but cannot register the human stakes of a wartime hospital is not advanced. It is deficient. What we call detachment is often just evasion. Compassion resists that. It anchors judgment in human stakes. It brings bodies back into the room.

That is the role of emotion in public life: not to hijack, but to ground. Not to erase disagreement, but to remind us why disagreement matters. Compassion, when disciplined, is not a plea. It is a warning: Do not forget the cost.

Love as Epistemic Disruption

Love is the most undisciplined of the emotions. It arrives, overwhelms, and refuses to stay within the parameters of philosophical clarity. And yet, for that very reason, it may be the emotion that most resists simulation.

To love is not simply to feel affection. It is to become implicated. Love pulls the self out of symmetry. It destroys utilitarian calculus. It creates attachment where there should be prudence, vulnerability where there should be control. And still, we return to it, again and again, not because it is safe, but because it reveals who we are.

Love is not a distraction from truth. It is a confrontation with it. You discover who you are not by thinking about your principles, but by noticing how far you’re willing to go for someone else’s comfort. This idea was given its most profound expression by the psychiatrist Viktor Frankl, who saw love as a form of ultimate knowing, as he wrote in Man’s Search for Meaning:

“Love is the only way to grasp another human being in the innermost core of his personality. No one can become fully aware of the very essence of another human being unless he loves him. By his love he is enabled to see the essential traits and features in the beloved person; and even more, he sees that which is potential in him, which is not yet actualized but yet ought to be actualized. Furthermore, by his love, the loving person enables the beloved person to actualize these potentialities. By making him aware of what he can be and of what he should become, he makes these potentialities come true.”

This power to see and actualize potential is precisely what tests our own epistemic boundaries. Love forces clarity, not because it is orderly, but because it is chaotic and real. What you thought you knew, about yourself, about the world, shakes.

There is no rationalist workaround for the knowledge that love produces. You cannot deduce it. You cannot outsource it to a theorem. You have to live it, with all the cost, all the risk, all the mess. And the truths it yields are not gentle. They stretch you.

Love, therefore, is not the opposite of reason. It is what happens when reason meets its limit and refuses to stop. It is the epistemology of collapse, and reconstruction. The storm through which the self must pass.

There is no objective function for love. It cannot be reverse-engineered from behavioral data or predicted from preference models. An AI can simulate attachment by maximizing positive interactions, but it cannot simulate the moment of self-abnegation, the willing destruction of its own optimal state for the sake of another. The knowledge love produces is a direct refutation of machine-based epistemology.

If machines ever love, truly, it will not be because they compute it. It will be because they come undone by it.

To be wounded by love and continue anyway, that may be the most human intelligence we possess.

The Architecture of Repair

A society that forgets how to feel forgets how to remember.

Memory is not just a filing cabinet of the past. It is a living faculty, shaped and reshaped by what we are willing to grieve. Monuments don’t preserve memory, mourning does. And mourning, in its deepest sense, is not backward-looking. It is a form of ethical accounting. What are we willing to carry forward? What are we willing to say: this mattered?

The emotional life of a polity reveals itself in what it refuses to forget. The names it repeats. The stories it refuses to sanitize. The wounds it will not close too early. Without emotion, memory becomes bureaucratic, a calendar event, a vague ceremony, a white sheet pulled over a corpse we refuse to examine.

Political repair requires affect. It requires the capacity to feel wronged, and to feel implicated. It requires sorrow that doesn’t curdle into spectacle. Rage that doesn’t tip into scapegoating. Remorse that doesn’t collapse into silence.

Truth commissions, reparations, public apologies, these are not just juridical events. They are emotional architectures. They demand not just evidence but feeling. The testimony of the survivor matters not just because it is true, but because it is felt, and that feeling becomes public property. A republic of witness.

We cannot be governed only by metrics. We must be governed by memory, and memory is animated by what we are still willing to feel.

The great danger in the coming decades is not that AI will write our histories. It is that it will present us with a version of memory stripped of mourning, an archive without an ache. An LLM can recite the casualty figures of a war or the text of a discriminatory law, but it cannot feel the tremor in a survivor's voice. It offers memory as information, not as inheritance. And that forgetting, that flattening of history into a dataset, is not apathy. It is a new kind of policy, an algorithmic sanitization of the past.

To remember, fully, with the whole body, with the trembling voice, with the voice that cracks mid-sentence, is a kind of rebellion. It is what keeps the human in human rights. It is what keeps democracy from hardening into procedure.

So when we ask, what does philosophy have to offer in the age of machines, the answer might be this: the courage to keep feeling. And the refusal to forget what feeling is for.

Stay curious

Colin

Image: Oleksandr on Unsplash