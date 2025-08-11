The One Percent Rule

The following is purely observational, and I have no experience or educational background in this domain, so I could be completely wrong.

One of my greatest fears is that Humanity may not only outsource its thinking to machines but also lose its sense of agency, becoming increasingly dependent on technology for survival and daily life. If this happens, we risk reducing ourselves to a state not far from other animals, for whom survival and reproduction are the primary aims. While humans possess the unique ability to reflect, make deliberate choices, and intentionally shape their realities, overreliance on machines could erode this critical capacity. This dependence could lead to diminished autonomy, intentionality, and, ultimately, self-awareness.

I also believe that consciousness isn't unique to humans—it likely exists across all living systems, albeit on a spectrum. Our current understanding of consciousness is limited, with no universally accepted definition. This often results in a narrow, anthropocentric perspective, assuming that only humans are conscious. However, consciousness may exist as a continuum, ranging from the basic awareness of simple organisms to the complex self-awareness and introspection seen in humans. By expanding our understanding of consciousness, we might better appreciate the diverse forms of awareness in the natural world.

Some of the questions that I continue to think about:

1. What Happens When We Outsource Thinking to Machines?

If we continue to delegate cognitive processes to machines, we risk diminishing our level of consciousness. However, I don't believe consciousness would be entirely lost. If machines were to surpass human consciousness (not sure if it is possible, but for the sake of discussion), they might set a new benchmark for awareness. This could serve as both a challenge and an inspiration, pushing some humans to strive for greater introspection and self-awareness. In this way, technology has the potential to act not only as a tool but as a catalyst for expanding the boundaries of human consciousness.

2. Can Consciousness Differentiate Humans From AI?

Yes, I believe it can. Those who cultivate a heightened level of consciousness—through mindfulness, introspection, or intentional living—will distinguish themselves from AI and other humans. Over time, society might split into two cultural camps: those who fully embrace technology and those who reject it in favor of preserving autonomy, much like the Amish communities in the U.S. This divergence could reflect deeper philosophical responses to the increasing dominance of machines.

3. Can Machines Become Conscious?

If consciousness is an emergent property of complex systems, there's no fundamental reason why machines couldn't achieve some level of it, as long as it aligns with the laws of physics. However, the deeper question is: what is consciousness? Is it merely information processing, or does it require subjective experiences, sentience, and self-awareness? Machines already process vast amounts of data, but there's no evidence they experience emotions, sensations, or the "qualia" that define human-like awareness. Without a clear definition of consciousness, it's impossible to determine whether machines could truly possess or simulate it convincingly.

4. Can Consciousness Disappear?

I don't believe consciousness can entirely vanish, but it can diminish. For humans, consciousness fades temporarily in deep sleep, under anesthesia, or in a coma, but it typically returns. If consciousness is tied to the organization of matter and energy, it might not disappear altogether but instead transform into a lower or different state. This suggests that while consciousness is fragile, it's unlikely to cease as long as the supporting system remains intact.

5. Are Some People More Conscious Than Others?

Yes, I believe consciousness varies among individuals. Those who deeply reflect on their thoughts and actions often display higher levels of awareness. Practices like mindfulness, meditation, and self-inquiry can enhance this capacity, as can transformative experiences that challenge one's worldview. Consciousness also fluctuates across developmental stages, mental states, and personal growth. Some actively cultivate greater self-awareness, setting themselves apart from others who may live less intentionally.

6. Does Consciousness Serve a Purpose?

Absolutely. Consciousness is central to Humanity's success. Our ability to reflect, imagine, and collaborate has enabled us to build societies, innovate, and create art and culture. While other animals collaborate primarily for survival, humans extend their efforts far beyond, shaping futures that don't yet exist. Consciousness allows us to transcend immediate concerns, making it one of our most significant evolutionary advantages.

These questions reveal a central tension in our relationship with technology: how do we preserve and expand human consciousness and agency in a world increasingly dominated by machines? While machines might achieve a form of consciousness, they will likely never replicate the deeply subjective, emotional, and interconnected experience of being human. The danger lies not in machines thinking like humans but in humans thinking like machines—losing our depth, autonomy, and uniquely human qualities in the process.

"The real danger is not that computers will begin to think like humans, but that humans will begin to think like computers." — Sydney J. Harris.

