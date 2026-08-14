The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
3d

Great piece about a quite fascinating fellow. Bell Labs was the best thing to ever come out of AT&T. After reading this, I was reminded of something that I've always found vexing: how do I know I'm asking the right question?

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Scott Joy's avatar
Scott Joy
3d

Wonderfully curious human being.

Much appreciate the bio.

Would be interesting to get "Claude" Shannon's take on current AI frenzy and alignment.

What do you think he would say?

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