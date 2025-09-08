The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Jon Rowlands
13h

Hobart and Huber's praise quotes on Amazon are from Andreesen and Thiel, and those two certainly are transformational. But you can be for AI and still against their vision of it that promises more wealth to the wealthy and unspecified indirect benefits to everyone else. We're past any practical way to stop AI, so the question isn't gas vs brake, it's steering. If you were in a fast car, would you close your eyes and hit the gas? Where are we going?

Winston Smith London Oceania
14h

I'm reminded of the data center that MuskRat built in Memphis, powered with methane. Aside from exacerbating global warming, and adding pollution to an area already beset with one of the highest asthma rates in the country, it's highest aspiration is to enrich MuskRat further.

Both The Manhattan Project and Apollo involved varying degrees of public/private partnership. We're not really currently seeing this with AI - it's entirely private, and profit driven. That's not to say that there can't be potential benefits in the future, as with AlphaFold and CRISPR. But for the time being, we seem to be heading primarily for more simulacra, chatbots with clever parlor tricks, and financial domination.

