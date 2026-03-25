The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Cathie Campbell's avatar
Cathie Campbell
18h

William James had deep insights. Your article describes a truth that “exhausted people cling so desperately to the fantasy that discipline is the enemy of vitality”.

Au contraire! Vitality is enhanced by enthusiastic discipline. “Habit is stored judgment.”

And a memorable humorous take on habit as “the prior settlement of matters that ought not consume the whole parliament of the soul each time they arrive” made me erupt in laughter! Brilliant! Why convene the “parliament of the soul” and energy in indecision when strong habits can deliver results that will free time and strengthen the use of time. Really enjoyed reading this!

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Ross Clennett's avatar
Ross Clennett
8h

"Much of what we call convenience is in fact organized moral discouragement. It teaches a person, hour by hour, that the shortest path is the natural one, that resistance is wasteful, that repetition is for machines, and that the self is best managed by outsourcing its rough edges.

Then we wonder why resolve has grown theatrical, why so many people speak grandly about change and so few can survive a Tuesday."

I oiled our deck last weekend with a paintbrush. My wife asked me why I didn't use the roller as "..it would have been quicker". I replied that I enjoyed applying the greater concentration demanded by going slower.

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