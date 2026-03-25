“Keep the faculty of effort alive in you by a little gratuitous exercise every day.” ~ William James

I have come to think that one of the strangest mistakes of modern life is the belief that freedom consists in keeping one’s options open for as long as possible. We praise spontaneity, congratulate ourselves for resisting routine, and speak about structure as though it were a minor form of oppression. We want to feel unbound. We want to imagine that our real self appears only when no pattern has yet settled, when every day still seems available for reinvention. This is one of the small vanities of educated people. It flatters us because it lets us confuse indecision with depth. William James, writing in 1890 understood something harsher and more useful. A human being does not rise above habit. A human being becomes, for good or ill, the sort of creature whose habits have already decided what will happen when the hour arrives.

That is why James begins not with inspiration but with machinery, and not with machinery in the cheap contemporary sense of dehumanization, but in the stern biological sense that a nervous system records, economizes, and repeats.

“The great thing, then, in all education,” he writes, “is to make our nervous system our ally instead of our enemy.”

That sentence says more about education than most mission statements, policy frameworks, and conference panels combined. It sounds plain until one notices that it is also severe. James is telling us that education is not chiefly the transfer of ideas. It is not the ceremonial admiration of noble values. It is not a warehouse for slogans about critical thinking. Education is the arrangement of conduct. It is the slow conversion of what is admirable into what is repeatable.

Lead the Life You Mean to Lead

This sounds less glamorous than our usual language of authenticity, but that is partly because we have become addicted to admiring motives while neglecting form. We are touched by intention. We are impressed by aspiration. We enjoy hearing a person describe the life he means to lead. There is almost no social reward, however, for the plain fact that he rose at the hour he said he would, sat at the desk, did the work, answered the letter, declined the temptation, kept the promise, and repeated the performance when novelty had long since fled. Yet civilization depends far more on the second drama than on the first. A society is not held together by what its members occasionally feel. It is held together by what they can be counted on to do again.

James understood this with unnerving clarity.

“For this we must make automatic and habitual, as early as possible, as many useful actions as we can, and guard against the growing into ways that are likely to be disadvantageous to us, as we should guard against the plague.”

There is no soft phrasing here. He does not say that bad habits are unfortunate. He says they should be guarded against like contagion. This severity has become difficult for us to hear because modern culture has developed a rather sentimental attachment to self-explanation. We prefer to ask why a person drifts, delays, scrolls, postpones, softens, nibbles away his own resolve. We want the story behind the failure. James is interested in something both older and more pitiless. He wants to know what repeated acts are doing to the person who performs them. He wants to know what kind of nervous life is being built, one choice at a time.

This is not a small point. It reaches from private conduct into politics. Every age produces its own machinery of passivity. Ours is unusually efficient. The modern citizen is surrounded by systems designed to spare him friction: food without preparation, entertainment without interval, opinion without study, contact without presence, ambition without apprenticeship, even remorse without amendment. A machine now waits at every weak point in the will, ready to offer a painless substitute for effort. It does not merely distract. It spares the will the friction by which it knows itself. This is often described as convenience. It is too flattering a word. Much of what we call convenience is in fact organized moral discouragement. It teaches a person, hour by hour, that the shortest path is the natural one, that resistance is wasteful, that repetition is for machines, and that the self is best managed by outsourcing its rough edges. Then we wonder why resolve has grown theatrical, why so many people speak grandly about change and so few can survive a Tuesday.

Move

James’s great insight is that character changes not when we admire a better life, but when we move.

“Seize the very first possible opportunity to act on every resolution you make,” he writes, “and on every emotional prompting you may experience in the direction of the habits you aspire to gain.”

The brilliance of this is easy to miss because it sounds, at first glance, merely practical. It is far more than practical. It is a theory of moral causation. The crucial instant is not the one in which I describe my intention to myself in elevated terms. The crucial instant is the first one in which the body can either obey that intention or betray it. James knew that the self is educated by enactment. To delay action is to tell the brain that the resolution was ornamental.

That is why so much contemporary self-improvement literature feels unserious. It confuses emotional intensity with transformation. It offers mood in place of method. It assumes that enough reflection will somehow harden into conduct. James knew better.

“It is not in the moment of their forming, but in the moment of their producing motor effects, that resolves and aspirations communicate the new ‘set’ to the brain.”

There is something almost comic in how bluntly this sentence destroys an entire modern industry of self-narration. One can all but hear a thousand journals snapping shut. Your brain, James is saying, does not award merit for eloquence. It responds to performance. It is a stern accountant. It books what was done.

Be Impeccable With Your Words

That is why I have grown suspicious of the little theater of declaration that now surrounds every ambition. We announce our intentions early, often, and publicly. We tell friends we are changing our lives. We tell colleagues we are focusing on what matters. We tell ourselves that naming the reform is already part of the reform. But there is a humiliating fact here, and I think James forces us to face it: speech can become a substitute pleasure. It can give the emotional reward of seriousness without the material inconvenience of becoming serious. The resolution is pronounced. The self feels noble. Nothing happens. One begins to suspect that much of adult life now consists of people issuing press releases about internal reorganization that never takes place.

James did not despise maxims. He despised inert maxims.

“No matter how full a reservoir of maxims one may possess, and no matter how good one’s sentiments may be, if one have not taken advantage of every concrete opportunity to act, one’s character may remain entirely unaffected for the better.”

That sentence explains not only private weakness but the moral uselessness of so much public righteousness. The world is full of people with correct language and untrained conduct. Very often the language is not an accompaniment to the failure but its smoke screen. It supplies the appearance of moral formation where no such formation has taken place. They can identify vice in theory, decode structures in theory, denounce corruption in theory, perform sensitivity in theory, and yet cannot master appetite, punctuality, courage, restraint, fidelity, or plain steadiness in their own affairs. James is not asking us to become puritans of the schedule book. He is asking a more difficult question: what exactly do your principles weigh at the point where action becomes costly?

Internal Government

Here habit becomes more than a productivity topic. It becomes a constitutional topic. A person with no trained habits lives under a bad form of internal government. Every decision must be relitigated. Every duty must compete with appetite from scratch. Every morning begins as a referendum. That is exhausting, and it is one reason exhausted people cling so desperately to the fantasy that discipline is the enemy of vitality. In truth the opposite is usually the case. Habit, at its best, is stored judgment. It is the prior settlement of matters that ought not consume the whole parliament of the soul each time they arise. When James writes that we should “live at ease upon the interest of the fund,” he is describing one of the great civilizing achievements, the conversion of effortful wisdom into reliable practice.

Yet James is not preaching comfort. He is preaching reserve strength. His final maxim is the one that has stayed with me longest because it cuts against the grain of a culture devoted to optimization.

“Keep the faculty of effort alive in you by a little gratuitous exercise every day.”

Not useful exercise only. Not strategic exercise only. Gratuitous exercise. Do something, James says, “for no other reason than that you would rather not do it.” That is an extraordinary sentence. It is a theory of freedom disguised as old-fashioned advice. He is telling us that the will decays when it is used only where incentives already point in the right direction. A person becomes strong not only by pursuing what he wants, but by proving, in small repeated acts, that want is not sovereign.

This is among the most neglected truths in affluent societies. We have become highly skilled at asking whether a task is efficient, monetizable, psychologically rewarding, professionally legible, or aligned with some larger system of measurable outcomes. We are less willing to ask whether it trains the soul against panic and softness. The older word would have been asceticism, though James strips it of incense, cloister, and spiritual display and gives it a civic use. This is asceticism for the office, the street, the family table, the polling booth. Not withdrawal from the world, but training for contact with it. He is not calling for spectacle. He is calling for drills. Skip the indulgence. Walk in the rain. Finish the difficult page. Hold the tongue. Rise when the alarm rings. Put the phone away. Sit with the discomfort long enough to discover that discomfort is not a verdict. These are small acts. They are also rehearsals for the day when the stakes will not be small.

That, to my mind, is the political edge of James’s chapter on habit. A civilization that loses the dignity of small effort does not merely become lazier. It becomes more governable by appetite, more susceptible to manipulation, more eager for sedatives, more likely to mistake dependency for care. The weakening of habit is not just a private inconvenience. It is a public event. Citizens who cannot command themselves will eventually beg to be managed by systems that can. Then the language of freedom remains in place while the substance drains away.

Character

We congratulate ourselves on living in an age of unprecedented insight into the mind, and yet James, writing in the nineteenth century, saw with brutal precision the thing we keep trying not to learn: that character is less like a statement than a groove. There, unfortunately, is the joke on all of us. We would like to be creatures of dazzling exception, forever improvising our identities in acts of splendid freedom. Instead we are, to an uncomfortable degree, animals of repetition. The comedy lies in our refusal to admit it. The tragedy lies in what follows when repetition is left to accident, appetite, and industry.

I do not think James means that life should become rigid, joyless, or narrow. I think he means something sterner and more hopeful. The person who has handed the right things over to habit is not less free. He is free for better work. Free for thought that is not consumed by trifles. Free for loyalty that does not collapse under mood. Free for courage when courage is suddenly required. Free, above all, from that degrading condition in which one’s ideals remain permanently eloquent and permanently unperformed.

That is why the chapter still matters. It is not a Victorian sermon about self-help. It is a theory of human seriousness. Life does not usually fall apart through one dramatic betrayal. It frays through tolerated repetitions. Strength does not usually arrive in one radiant conversion. It accumulates through enacted particulars. Habit is not valuable because it makes life easier, though often it does. It is valuable because it determines who, in the decisive hour, will still be available to themself.

Stay curious

Colin