Are we losing our ability to think deeply? I believe we are. My goal, through these posts, is to spark conversations and inspire more people to engage with today's most pressing challenges and contribute to human progress. By studying intelligence and fostering deep, reflective thinking, I believe we can unlock human potential in unprecedented ways. I aim to make the implausible plausible, challenging conventional thinking and exploring the frontiers of what's possible.

The erosion of critical thinking threatens our ability to solve complex problems, navigate misinformation, and fully realize our potential. These essays are dedicated to raising awareness of this concerning trend and exploring ways to reignite critical thinking, ultimately cultivating a well-rounded, resilient intellect in an age of constant distraction. I focus on several key themes, including making the implausible plausible through rigorous analysis and evidence-based exploration.

I focus on several key themes:

Making a well-reasoned, evidence-based case for progress through techno-optimism.

Educating readers about the scientific and technical realities of AI.

Writing essays from the history of earlier general-purpose technologies and their developers to better understand today's challenges and opportunities.

Highlighting the risks and challenges of AI through a scientifically grounded, empirically informed perspective.

Exploring how AI can enhance lives and equality in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

In this broader framework, I look at pressing questions such as:

How will AI transform education, and what are the implications for public policy and governance?

How should we regulate emerging technologies?

How can we build robust identity verification systems of fake and real?

How do we use AI to enhance human wellbeing?

What relationships can we nurture for peaceful co-existence?

I write from a classical perspective, grounded in the belief that technological progress is essential to human advancement. Innovation is the only proven way to sustain and improve material well-being, especially as systems naturally degrade over time. Therefore, progress isn't just an opportunity; it's a necessity for maintaining and enhancing the standards of living we enjoy today.

A Little About Me

Colin W.P. Lewis, University professor of Artificial Intelligence. AI Research Scientist and Developer. Holds 2 patents in AI applications and advises governments and businesses on AI implementations.

I developed an AI educational / tutoring conversational system, interactive video and an AI music system utilising Deep Learning for music correction and streaming improvement (Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube). I was previously Head of Complex Projects and a Data Scientist in Banks and Government institutions.

My AI and Data Science Research is frequently used in mainstream media and by governments, corporations, and institutions to understand developments in advanced technologies. Has published articles in Harvard Business Review, the Financial Times, Bloomberg and many others.

I have worked in Global corporations responsible for global strategic compliance and integration of acquisitions, IT infrastructure and compliance with SEC regulations. Building and stock listed a start-up software company as co-founder and CEO.

Favorite quote

“You must trust and believe in people or life becomes impossible.” ~ Anton Chekov

Disclaimer: These are my own personal views. I do not speak for my employer. If you quote any of my articles from these posts, please have the honesty to present these ideas as what they are, personal, speculative opinions by the author, to be judged on their own merits.

