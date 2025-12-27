The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

Daniel Flichtentrei
1d

Quote from Michel Foucault, "Power, a Magnificent Beast"

"Power doesn't always shout. It almost never strikes head-on. Truly dangerous power whispers, manages, nurtures, normalizes. It disguises itself as science, security, the "common good." It doesn't tell you "obey me": it classifies you, corrects you, diagnoses you. It doesn't punish you for what you do, but for what you could become. When power ceases to resemble power, when it becomes routine, a file, an expert opinion, a protocol, then it becomes a magnificent beast: efficient, elegant, devastating.

Prison doesn't fail. It works. It works when it produces criminals, when it manufactures fear, when it justifies surveillance, when it turns injustice into normality. It works when judicial error is not an anomaly but a technique. When torture is not excess, but reason. When the system needs culprits to keep breathing. The problem isn't that power makes mistakes: it's that it often does exactly what it was designed to do.

That's why criticism doesn't serve to reassure or offer easy solutions. It serves to unsettle. To make suspicious what seemed natural. To break the anesthesia. Because resisting today is not always about seizing power: sometimes it is something more difficult and more urgent —learning to see how it operates, where it hides, who it silently crushes— and refusing, with lucidity and dignity, to continue being governed in that way."

Michel Foucault, "Power, a magnificent beast"

Cathie Campbell
1d

“Cybernetic inheritance” - “not machines that think, but decisions that no longer need reasons.” The loss of due process as “there is no official to confront and no rule to debate. There is only a screen that reports compliance or deviation, a form of listening stripped of any listener.” The loss of reflection and “an argument that had run since Plato by declaring that control is superior to contemplation.” Discipline is demanded, not decided in mutual understanding.

The signal as the stick denying deliberation. Independent action denied, independent thought cancelled. “Explanation as secondary to control.”

Could you say this is “reasoning at the speed of light” in that its arrival comes in a flash so bright it blinds us?

