The One Percent Rule

The One Percent Rule

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
1d

Speaking of walking, this afternoon I got on the 6 train. After waiting for a proverbial eternity, an announcement was issued that all 4, 5 and 6 trains in both directions were delayed due to "signal problems".

So I blurted out some choice expletives, got off at 86th St. and walked down to 63rd St. to catch the F train back into Brooklyn. Needless to say, my dogs are barking at me.

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Sean Murphy's avatar
Sean Murphy
1d

I cannot find citation to a talk, paper, or book by Fleming for this quote. It seems derivative and perhaps a corruption of Pasteur's "Dans les champs de l'observation le hasard ne favorise que les esprits préparés" (In the fields of observation, chance favors only the prepared mind) in an 1854 lecture at the University of Lille. https://en.wikiquote.org/wiki/Louis_Pasteur

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