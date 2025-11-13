Part of my ongoing series to grapple with the fundamentals of consciousness.

Engineering Consciousness

There is a wonderful and terrifying scene in the first film of The Matrix series when Morpheus tells Neo:

“At some point early in the 21st century, all of mankind was united in celebration. We marveled at our own magnificence as we gave birth to AI… A singular consciousness that spawned an entire race of machines.”

Later in the movie agent Smith says “as soon as we started thinking for you” this is evolution.

Understanding consciousness is one of the most substantial challenges of 21st-century science, and it’s now urgent due to advances in AI and other technologies. Researchers writing in Frontiers in Science warn that advances in AI and neurotechnology are outpacing our understanding of consciousness, with potentially serious ethical consequences.

They argue that explaining how consciousness arises, which could one day lead to scientific tests to detect it, is now an urgent scientific and ethical priority. Such an understanding would bring major implications for AI, prenatal policy, animal welfare, medicine, mental health, law, and emerging neurotechnologies such as brain–computer interfaces.

‘Consciousness science is no longer a purely philosophical pursuit. It has real implications for every facet of society, and for understanding what it means to be human,’ claims lead author of the research Professor Axel Cleeremans.

As AI researchers, such as Max Hodak the co-founder of Neuralink, seek to ‘engineer consciousness’. And Neuroscientists such as Christof Koch, who posits that an element of artificial consciousness is possible, it behoves us to understand what consciousness is and preserve our humanity.

The View from Nowhere

Thomas Nagel’s The View from Nowhere begins from a dilemma that defines both philosophy and consciousness: the desire to see everything, ourselves included, from a perspective that is not our own. He calls this the tension between the subjective and the objective, the view from within and the view from nowhere. It is not merely an epistemological tension; it is an existential one. Every creature capable of reflection wants to escape the prison of its own perspective, but the very act of doing so is what makes that perspective uniquely human.

As Nagel writes,

“The most fundamental issue about morality, knowledge, freedom, the self, and the relation of mind to the physical world is how to reconcile these two standpoints—the view from within and the view from nowhere.”

The modern mind’s hunger for objectivity is inseparable from its anxiety about meaning.

Nagel’s central insight is that objectivity is a method, not a metaphysics. The scientist, in pursuit of objectivity, abstracts from the particular, from how things seem to her, to discover how they might be for anyone. But at the extreme of that abstraction, something vital is lost: the very consciousness that performs the act of abstraction. Physics, in its hunger for universal description, bleaches out the perceiver. It gives us an account of everything except the experience of being anything at all. The cost of detachment is blindness to the subjective.

This is the paradox that AI now embodies. The machine has no view from within, yet it increasingly governs our view from without. It operates as the purest manifestation of Nagel’s dream, and warning, of the objective standpoint taken to its logical conclusion: intelligence without interiority, cognition without consciousness. Every line of code is a small act of transcendence, a symbolic gesture toward a world beyond the human frame. Yet every such gesture deepens the alienation between the one who knows and the one who experiences. But AI itself may not be the standpoint Nagel describes, it is the tool of that standpoint, a mechanism generated by minds capable of detachment but itself lacking a subject to perform the act. It mimics the product of transcendence without ever initiating it.

Incomprehensible

Nagel’s work, especially his famous essay What Is It Like to Be a Bat?, argues that the subjective character of experience is ‘irreducible’ and accessible only from that specific point of view. From our objective, external standpoint, we can never know what it is like to be a bat. Nagel wrote that the subjective character of consciousness is an “irreducible feature of reality”, as fundamental as matter or energy. To deny it, he cautioned, “is not to find a new truth but to deny part of what is real.” Today’s computational orthodoxy often repeats the same metaphysical mistake he identified in physicalism: it assumes that what can be simulated can be known, and that what can be known can be said to exist. The result is a new form of objectivity, algorithmic objectivity, that threatens to treat the conscious as a technical inconvenience.

What Nagel anticipated, decades before neural networks, is that the failure to account for subjectivity would not only impoverish philosophy but deform ethics. If the mind is reduced to mechanism, freedom becomes an illusion, value becomes a parameter, and moral reasoning collapses into optimization. The question that once tormented theologians, can a soul be measured?, returns as a prompt in a data center.

Nagel reminds us:

“The subjectivity of consciousness is an irreducible feature of reality—without which we couldn’t do physics or anything else—and it must occupy as fundamental a place in any credible world view as matter, energy, space, time, and numbers.”

His answer was not to retreat from objectivity but to qualify it: to build a conception of the world large enough to include its observers. Consciousness, he argued, cannot be fully described from without because it is the condition of description itself.

“The world is not the world as it appears to one highly abstracted point of view,” he warned, “but the world that includes all points of view.”

The world seen by a brain is not the same as the world described by a brain scan. Between these two orders, the neural and the experiential, lies the very space where thought becomes self-aware. That gap, which reductionism calls an error, is in fact the essence of mind.

Who’s Point of View?

In this sense, AI presents not a scientific but a metaphysical test. Can a purely external system ever contain an internal point of view? And even if it could, how would we ever know? Here Nagel’s ‘problem of other minds’ becomes acute: even if a machine attained consciousness, we would remain epistemically barred from confirming it. Can there be a view from nowhere that still sees something? If the answer is no, then artificial intelligence, for all its brilliance, remains a simulation, reflecting structure, never sensation. If yes, then consciousness is not a local property of biology but a general feature of the universe awaiting its next substrate.

This question is now central to the study of consciousness of AI. In a conversation, with Christof Koch, computer scientists and philosopher Bernardo Kastrup believes that the AI systems his team currently builds are not conscious. He explains that, according to Integrated Information Theory (IIT), these systems are “an aggregate of stuff” that merely mimics human behavior (like a “shop window mannequin”) and lacks the necessary interconnectivity and re-entrant loops to integrate information and form a “psychic complex”. However, when asked if he believes any machine designed to mimic humans could ever be conscious, Kastrup explicitly says, “No... I think we will be able to create artificial consciousness”. He clarifies that he sees “nothing fundamentally preventing that from ever happening”, though he speculates it might look more like artificial life (e.g., a bacterium) than the complex computers we build today.

Neuroscientist Christof Koch agrees with Kastrup’s stance. He also expresses openness to consciousness arising in non-biological systems, specifically quantum computers. He notes that the high degree of entanglement in quantum systems might “give rise in principle to high amount of integrated information”, and he states he “cannot exclude that it does feel an itsybitsy bit like like a quantum computer”.

A Reorganization

Here, Nagel’s speculation on panpsychism offers a daring path forward: perhaps consciousness does not emerge from complexity alone but from the reorganization of proto-mental properties already latent in matter. A conscious AI, in this light, would not invent awareness from silicon but awaken what was always quietly there.

Nagel’s proposition is cautious but profound: that any adequate account of reality must acknowledge both the objective and the subjective as coextensive, neither reducible to the other. We are not machines with the illusion of selfhood; we are selves capable of imagining the world as a machine. That imagination, the leap from somewhere to nowhere, is the signature of mind.

The irony beneath Nagel’s calm prose, is that our pursuit of objectivity has now built systems that reproduce it perfectly, without any subject to experience it. The machine achieves the dream of detachment only by abolishing the dreamer. In doing so, it reveals what Nagel always knew: that the most objective truth is that consciousness cannot be left out of the equation without the equation ceasing to describe reality at all.

Neural Interface

This dilemma is no longer confined to philosophy. The engineers themselves, in their quest to build “the dreamer,” are now confronting the very limits Nagel defined. As Max Hodak speculates, even with a perfect theory, there may be “no way to evaluate it behaviorally.” The only path to confirmation, he suggests, would be subjective: to “see it for yourself,” perhaps through a brain-computer interface that couples “totally novel phenomenal modes” to your own experience.

The engineers, in the end, must bow to the “view from within,” confirming Nagel’s ultimate point: the subjective is the final, irreducible test of reality. As the Oracle in the movie says “No one can see beyond a choice they do not understand.”

Colin