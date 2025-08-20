The One Percent Rule

Aug 20

Excellent post! It gave me much to think about regarding my journey to better understand the brain and consciousness. I don’t have much to add, but I wanted to share a thought.

Could we combine biological and physics-based views of consciousness to create a more comprehensive framework? The “truth” might lie in a layered account: Biology explains how consciousness is structured and functions within the brain, while deeper physics could help us understand why certain organized physical states give rise to subjective experience—or the phenomenon of “what it’s like” to be conscious.

I finished Seven and a Half Lessons on the Brain, which taught me more about the brain in 120 pages than I ever knew. I’ve started reading Conscious: A Brief Guide to the Fundamental Mystery of the Mind by Annaka Harris (https://tinyurl.com/3a4xyc94). It introduces an interesting definition of consciousness, inspired by Thomas Nagel: “An organism is conscious if there is something that it is like to be that organism.”

To conclude, biology might shed light on the mechanisms, while physics might reveal the deeper principles underlying why consciousness exists.

Aug 20

Am I particle or wave? Does my nature change when observed from when I'm not?

This all reminds me of the hypothesis that we're actually part of a computer simulation - that all the cosmos is a computer simulation, with the speed of light being the processor clock speed.

We might be instances of some class of beings with the property of "consciousness" or "self-awareness".

.

"In this light, the brain may be less a bag of noisy neurons and more a resonant organ tuned across scales of matter".

Dare I say, mind blowing?

.

Is it neurons? Is it quantum? Is it foundational? Can it be all three at once?

